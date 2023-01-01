Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dallas restaurants you'll love

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Dallas

Must-try Dallas restaurants

Tomasino's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA

Tomasino's Italian Restaurant

54 Dallas Shopping Center, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (289 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Medium Pizza$11.95
Sauce and mozzarella cheese
Turkey & Cheese Sub$9.95
Homemade bread, roasted turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Large Pizza$13.95
Sauce and mozzarella cheese
More about Tomasino's Italian Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Red Leaf Salad: Dallas

2439 SR309, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wrap (Online)$8.49
Includes your choice of greens, up to 5 base toppings and dressing. Additional toppings as priced. Please Alert us to any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
Southwest Salad (Online)$10.97
Romaine lettuce topped with avocado, banana peppers, black beans, cheddar, quinoa, corn and tortilla strips. No substitutions allowed on toppings. Recommended choice of dressing is Creamy Southwest. Please Alert us of any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
Grain Bowl (Online)$8.49
Includes your choice of greens, grains, up to 5 base toppings and dressing. Additional toppings as priced. Please Alert us to any known allergies in the Special Instructions box below.
More about Red Leaf Salad: Dallas
Consumer pic

 

Burrito Loco LLC - Dallas - 3808 Yallick Plaza

3808 Yallick Plaza, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Burrito Loco LLC - Dallas - 3808 Yallick Plaza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dallas

Chicken Parmesan

Cobb Salad

Greek Salad

Map

More near Dallas to explore

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Lehighton

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jermyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (256 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (84 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (319 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston