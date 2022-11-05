Restaurant header imageView gallery

MANDA TABLE 162 Orchard St

review star

No reviews yet

162 Orchard Street

Manhattan, NY 10002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Wellness

Manda Super Drink 1 Sachet

$3.00

Manda Super Drink 15 Sachet

$40.00

Manda Super Drink 7 Sachet

$20.00

Manda Super Food 2 Sachet

$5.50

Manda Super Food 31 Sachet

$70.00

Manda Super Food 7 Sachet

$17.00

Merchandise

Air Plant

$12.00

Bucket Hat

$35.00

Mini Bouquet

$10.00

Mug

$25.00

Pin

$2.00

Stickers

$1.00

Succulents

$9.00

T-Shirts

$50.00

Tote Bag

$40.00

Orange

$2.00

Harvest

Manda Harvest 100 ML

$50.00

Manda Harvest 10 ML

$15.00

Manda Harvest 1 L

$440.00

Manda Table

Manda Black Vinegar Spritzer

$6.00

Manda Ginger Ale

$6.00

Manda Lemonade Spritzer

$6.00

Manda Star Mushi Tan (Steamed Bread)

$6.00

Manda Super Coffee

$6.00

Manda Cookie

$6.00

Manda rare cheese cake

$6.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Manda Table is a pop up series introducing Manda Fermentation USA's products and vision- how Manda is contributing to the wellness of the people and the Earth.

Location

162 Orchard Street, Manhattan, NY 10002

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

