Tonchin Brooklyn 109 N 3rd St

review star

No reviews yet

109 N 3rd St

Brooklyn, NY 11249

Glass Wine

Special pour

$16.00

Special flight

$28.00

Bottle Wine

Bodega Cauzón, Fresa Salvaje 2021

$72.00

Carrier dels Vilars, Blanc Petillant 2021

$92.00

Chateau de Merande, Coincer la Bulle NV

$80.00

Clos Lentiscus, Blanc de Noirs 2017

$100.00

Domaine Buronfosse, Indigene 2018

$105.00

Domaine la Folle Berthe, Les Folles Bulles NV

$72.00

Geschikt, Obi Wine Keno Bulle, 2020

$73.00

Judith Beck, Bambule NV

$92.00

Olivier Horiot, 5 Sens 2015

$170.00

Réka Koncz, Robin 2020

$70.00

Weingut Schmitt, Frei Korper Kultur 2020

$77.00

Ca de Noci, Emilia Frizzante Quericiole Bianco 2020

$65.00

Benoit Lahaye, Brut Nature NV

$350.00

La Visciola, Cupella 2020

$77.00

Anders Frederik Steen, Wear Me Like A Flower 2018

$150.00

Arndorfer, Jahresruckblick NV

$82.00

Bonnet-Ponson, Coteaux Champenoise 2018

$175,000.00

Cabrera, Fortuna 2019

$70.00

Cascina degli Ulivi, Filagnotti 2010

$120.00

Cascina degli Ulivi, Filagnotti 2014

$115.00

Domaine Kox, Cabernet Blanc 2020

$77.00

Domaine les Hautes Terres, Limoux Louis 2019

$72.00

Domaine Partage, Cri Cri 2020

$90.00

Domaine Sextant, La Fleur Au Verre Blanc 2020

$79.00

Enric Soler, Improvisacio 2020

$100.00

Josef Totter, Souvignier Gris 2020

$90.00

Juan Francisco Farina Perez, Los Loros Siete Lomas 2019

$80.00

Les Grangeons de L’Albarin, Le Grangeon Mano 2019

$85.00

Les Vignes Herbel, La Rue Aux Louis 2020

$70.00

L’imparfait, Ramirez chardonnay

$70.00

Maison en Belles Lies, Monthelie 2018

$160.00

Oriol Artigas, MAG La Bella 2019

$250.00

Weingut Werlitsch, Ex Vero III 2018

$110.00

Werlitsch, MAG Ex Vero II 2018

$220.00

Thibaud Boudignon, Anjou Blanc 2020

$110.00

Chateau de Beru, Chablis 2018

$150.00

Domaine Francois Mikulski, bourgogne Côte d’Or blanc 2020

$115.00

Closeries des Moussis, gisele 2021

$115.00

Mas Foulaquier La Chouette 2019

$104.00

La Grange de l’Oncle Charles, Le Chemin d’à cote 2019

$156.00

Valentin Zusslin, Sylvaner Bollenberg

$97.00

Jo Landron, Le fief du Breil 2017

$83.00

Philip Lardot, Der Graf 2020

$79.00

Ramón Jané, Baudili 2021

$65.00

D. Marioni, Rose 2021

$76.00

Microbio, Correcaminos Rosado 2021

$72.00

Pinard et Filles, Verre De Gris Rosé 2020

$90.00

Porta del Vento, Luna Calante 2019

$85.00

Porta del Vento, Trebbi 2018

$87.00

Lampyres, Point Triple 2021

$75.00

Domaine Einhart, Puls’art Pur’aisin 2020

$85.00

Domaine de l’Atre, la Pépée 2020

$77.00

Porta del Vento, Saharay 2017

$87.00

Hager Matthias, Urgestein 2020

$75.00

Hager Matthias, Vielfalt 2019

$75.00

Naboso, Doma 2017

$84.00

Vinos Pijoan, Arbol de Fuego

$77.00

COS, Ramí 2021

$75.00

Fabrice Dodane, Le dos d’Chat 2020

$105.00

La Grange de l’Oncle Charles, Mille lieux sur peaux 2021

$87.00

Cantina Cantina, Little Cinders 2016

$65.00

Weingut Schodl, Bloody Muscat 2021

$90.00

Anders Frederik Steen, The Sound Of… 2020

$98.00

Domaine de l’Epeire, Primary 2020

$82.00

Domaine des Morriers, Moulin a Vent 2019

$115.00

Domaine Yoyo, KM31 2021

$130.00

Fabio Gea, Onde Gravitazionali 54 45 1

$150.00

La Perdida, Meu 2020

$105.00

Lampyres, Contre-attaque 2021

$80.00

Laurent Barth, Pinot Noir M 2020

$95.00

Le Raisin et l’Ange, Hommage a Robert 2021

$55.00

Le Soula, Terroir d’Altitude Rouge 2014

$130.00

Les Grangeons de L’Albarine, Combernard La Close 2020

$95.00

Les Vignes d’Olivier, Ronds Rouges 2021

$77.00

Arndorfer, Gemischter Satz

$55.00

La Porte Saint Jean, Les Pouches 2019

$130.00

Domaine des Freres, Les Pucelles 2021

$85.00

Macea, Campo di Macea 2020

$89.00

Borja Perez, Artifice 2019

$73.00

Arnot-Roberts, Syrah 2021

$110.00

Arnot-Roberts, Trousseau Pinot Noir 2021

$105.00

Sake

Akishika Yama

$19.00+

Akabu Green

$19.00+

#14

$17.00+

Yoigokochi

$17.00+

Heiwa Nigori

$18.00+

Muto Umeshu

$18.00+Out of stock

Hakurakusei

$19.00+

Musubi

$88.00

Katori 90

$88.00

Inemankai

$96.00

Blue Door

$80.00

Kato Junmai

$18.00+

Kato Bubbly Nigori

$100.00

Snow Aged 3 Year Junmai Daiginjo

$130.00

Kato Tokubetsu

$20.00

Beer

Poetry Snaps

$11.00

Asahi

$10.00

Rockaway Frequent Flyer

$11.00

Forever Ever

$11.00

Highball

Toki Highball

$13.00

MINI Ramen

Mini Tonchin Classic Tokyo Tonkotsu

$16.00

Mini Spicy Tan Tan

$17.00

Mini Smoked Dashi

$17.00

Mini Miso Ginger

$16.00

Merchandise

Yellow Tonchin Art T Shirt

$0.00+

Ivory Tonchin Pattern T Shirt

$45.00

CABI

Spring Rolls

$12.00

Hager Matthias, Vielfalt 2019

$17.00

Le Raisin et l'Ange, Nedjma 2021

$17.00

Domaine Les Hautes Terres, Louis 2019

$17.00

Wine Flight

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Tonchin Brooklyn is the second outpost of Tonchin in the US. The space boasts a light atmoshere, and elevated food offerings.

Location

109 N 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Directions

