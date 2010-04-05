Tonchin Brooklyn 109 N 3rd St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Tonchin Brooklyn is the second outpost of Tonchin in the US. The space boasts a light atmoshere, and elevated food offerings.
Location
109 N 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Gallery