Tony C's Burlington 17 Third Ave Burlington Tony's
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Massive sports bar with multiple TVs that features a scratch kitchen & a wide variety of local brews on tap.
Location
17 Third Avenue, Burlington, MA 01803
