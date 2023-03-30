Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tony C's Burlington 17 Third Ave Burlington Tony's

No reviews yet

17 Third Avenue

Burlington, MA 01803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Classic Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheddar Burger


Starters

Chicken Tenders

$14.50

Buffalo / Honey BBQ / Sticky Asian Style, Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing

Loaded Nachos

$15.75

Sharp Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Jalapeno

Philly Wontons

$14.50

Crispy Fried, Chipotle Aioli

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Buffalo / Honey BBQ / Sticky Asian Style, Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Sweet Thai Chili or Marinara, Jalapenos

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan

Italian Sausage Flatbread

$14.00

Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Basil, Parmesan

Guacamole

$13.00

Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Tortilla Chips

Totchos

$14.00

Tater Tots, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Scallions, Sour Cream

Pork Potstickers

$12.00

Soy Ginger Dipping Sauce, Scallions, Sesame Seeds

Fresh Potato Chips

$7.00

Crispy Chips with Tony's Secret Sauce on Side

Truffle Potato Chips

$10.00

Crispy Parmesan Truffle with Tony's Secret Sauce on Side

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

Half Moon, Basil, Marinara, Parmesan

Warm Pretzels

$10.00

Salted, Cheese Sauce, Sriracha Drizzle

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

Chipotle Aioli on Side

Home Run Chili

$8.00

Cheddar Cheese, Scallions, Tortilla Chips

Clam Chowder

$9.00

Oyster Cracker

Salads

Strawberry Arugula Salad

$14.50

Feta, Spinach, Red Onion, Blueberry, Candied Walnut, Poppy Seed Vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$15.00

Red Quinoa, Pomegranate, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Parmesan Cheese, Cranberry Vinaigrette

Shrimp & Watermelon Salad

$18.50

Garden Greens, Avocado, Red Onion, Balsamic Glaze, Citrus Vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Avocado, Bacon, Kalamata Olives, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Chopped Egg, Dijon Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Parmesan, Garlic Bread Crisp, Romaine Lettuce

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$12.00

Bacon Lardons, Tomato, Blue Cheese, Scallions, Blue Cheese Dressing, Balsamic Glaze

Burgers

#25 Burger

$19.00

Vermont Cheddar, Crispy Pork Belly, Fried Egg, Smokey Hoisin Sauce, Sesame Brioche

Classic Cheeseburger

$15.00

Vermont Cheddar, Sesame Brioche

Chili Cheeseburger

$16.00

House-made Chili, Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$16.00

Applewood Bacon, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Sesame Brioche

Buffalo Chickpea Burger

$15.00

Barley, Celery, Buffalo Sauce, Potato Roll, Blue Cheese Dressing

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Caramelized Onion, Mushroom, Swiss, Sesame Brioche

Sandwiches

Roast Beef French Dip

$16.00

Slow Roasted, Toasted Baguette, Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish

Grilled Chix Bruschetta

$15.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato, Balsamic Drizzle, Toasted Telera Roll

Turkey Club

$15.25

Roasted in House, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Mayonnaise, Honey Wheat Bread

Fish Sandwich

$16.50

Beer Battered and Crispy Fried, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Chef's Dressing, Sesame Brioche

Classic Reuben

$16.00

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island

Chix Caesar Wrap

$14.25

Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Bread Crisp, Flour Tortilla

Buff Chix Caesar Wrap

$14.25

Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Bread Crisp, Flour Tortilla

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Swiss, Iceburg, Tomato, Celery, Capers, Griddled Honey Wheat

Brie Chix Panini

$16.00

Grilled Telera Roll, Arugula, Avocado, Fig Jam

Entrees

Grilled New York Strip

$32.00

12oz Choice Grade, Garlic Mashed Potato, Garlic Butter

Grilled Steak Tips

$23.50

Our Teriyaki Marinade, Garlic Mashed Potato, Mushroom & Caramelized Onion

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Beer Battered, French Fries, Herb Tartar

Cedar Plank Salmon

$24.00

Broccoli with Garlic

Orecchiette

$17.50

Italian Sausage, Broccoli, Spinach, Garlic, Parmesan Cheese

Pork Chop Milanese

$24.00

Breaded, Lemon Buerre Blanc, Garlic Mashed Potato, Sauteed Broccoli with Garlic

Chicken Conigliaro

$18.00

Scallopini Style, Angel Hair Pasta, Lemon White Wine, Caper Sauce

Fresh Fish Tacos

$17.75

Crispy Fried, Mango Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aioli, Basmati Rice

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$17.75

Mango Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aioli, Basmati Rice

Tony's Lobster Roll

$26.00

Tender Claw and Knuckle, Lemon Aioli, Celery, Toasted Brioche Bun, Sweet Potato Fries

Mac & Cheese

$15.50

Buttered Panko Crumb

Buff Chix Mac & Cheese

$19.00

Buttered Panko Crumb

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$27.00

Buttered Panko Crumb

Sides

Side French Fries

$7.25

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.25

Side Broccoli w/Garlic

$7.25

Side Garlic Mashed Potato

$7.25

Side Basmati Rice

$7.25

Side Sautéed Spinach

$7.25

Side Mac & Cheese

$7.25

Side Tater Tots

$7.25

Side Caesar

$7.25

Side House

$7.25

Kids

Kid's Hot Dog

$9.00

Kid's Hamburger

$9.00

Kid's Pasta

$9.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kid's Fish & Chips

$9.00

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Kid's Chicken Breast

$9.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Flatbread Pizza

$9.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Massive sports bar with multiple TVs that features a scratch kitchen & a wide variety of local brews on tap.

Location

17 Third Avenue, Burlington, MA 01803

Directions

