Twist Bakery and Cafe - Burlington

62 Second Ave

Burlington, MA 01803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Ham & Cheese Pinwheel (each)
Twistie Cupcake
Pumpkin Bundt Cake w/ Choc Chips

Muffins, Scones & More

Blueberry Rustic Tart

$4.25Out of stock

Our flaky pie crust filled with warm blueberry compote and baked open faced. Lightly drizzled with lemon glaze. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch

Rustic Apple Tart

$4.25

Our flaky pie crust filled with warm cinnamon apples and baked open faced. Lightly drizzled with vanilla bean glaze. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch.

Ham & Cheese Pinwheel (each)

Ham & Cheese Pinwheel (each)

$4.50

A single serving of our ham & cheese pinwheel pastry. Allergens: Dairy, Egg. Contains Cornstarch.

Pumpkin Bundt Cake w/ Choc Chips

$4.50

Seasonal Pumpkin batter studded with chocolate chips and glazed with chocolate ganache and vanilla glaze. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, Soy Lecithin. Contains: Cornstarch

Maple Bacon Cheddar Scone

$4.75Out of stock

Our savory scone with crumbled bacon and Vermont cheddar glaze with maple glaze. Allergens: Dairy, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch

Apple Cider Muffin

$3.00

Our vegan muffins flavored with fall spices and apple cider and rolled in cinnamon sugar. Allergens: None noted.

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.75

We use fresh bananas and dark chocolate chips to make this customer favorite! Allergens: Egg, Soy Lecithin. Contains: Cornstarch

Blueberry Muffin

$2.75

A morning classic - filled with blueberries and with lemony notes. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch

Corn Muffin

$2.75

Our soft and slightly sweet corn muffin makes a great breakfast, add on to soup, or as a warm roll for dinner.

Baked Yesterday - Variety

$7.50

Pumpkin Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Pumpkin scone with ginger glaze. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch

Apple Crumb Cake Slice

Apple Crumb Cake Slice

$5.50

Our rich vanilla cake studded with cinnamon apples, topped with oatmeal streusel and finished with vanilla glaze. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch, Certified Gluten-Free Oats

Cookies and Bars

Chocolate Frosted Brownies

$2.75

Our rich chocolate brownies frosted with our "so delicious" chocolate frosting and seasonally decorated for back to school. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, Soy Lecithin. Contains: Cornstarch

Lemon Square

Lemon Square

$4.00

Our very popular lemon square cut into an individual serving size. Shortbread crust filled with lemon custard. Allergens: Egg, Contains cornstarch.

That's My Jam Bar

That's My Jam Bar

$3.75

A shortbread cookie base topped with oat, chocolate chip crumble - drizzled with raspberry jam! Allergens: Soy Lecithin Contains: Cornstarch

Choc Dipped Mini Macs

$2.00

Our popular Chocolate Dipped Macaroons miniaturized. Allergens: Coconut, Egg (whites only), Soy Lecithin.

Birthday Cake Cookie (single)

Birthday Cake Cookie (single)

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie (each)

$3.00

Our Classic Chocolate chip cookie made with premium dark chocolate chips. Allergens: Eggs, Soy Lecithin

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Cinnamon Bites (6 pack)

$7.00

A six pack of our crispy, buttery, vegan cookie baked and then dipped in Vietnamese cinnamon sugar. A best seller, everyone enjoys this cookie! Allergens: Contains Cornstarch and Cinnamon.

Raspberry Thumbprint (6 pack)

$7.50

A six pack of our crispy, buttery, vegan cookie filled with raspberry jam from France. A best seller, everyone enjoys this cookie! Allergens: Contains Cornstarch and Cinnamon.

Cupcakes & Whoopie Pies

Boston Creme Cupcake

$4.50

Vanilla cupcake filled with dairy free pastry cream and dipped in our "so delicious" chocolate frosting. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch

Chocolate Cupcake

$4.00

Our classic chocolate cupcake topped with chocolate frosting. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains Cornstarch

Chocolate Salted Caramel Cupcake

$4.50

Chocolate Cupcake filled with creamy dairy free caramel, frosted with caramel frosting and drizzled with caramel and finshed with a dash of seasalt. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch

Twistie Cupcake

Twistie Cupcake

$4.00

A customer favorite! Chocolate cupcake filled with our marshmallow filling, dipped in dark chocolate ganache, and topped with a vanilla swirl. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg and Soy Lecithin. Contains: Cornstarch

Vanilla Bean Cupcake

$4.00

A classic Vanilla cupcake, topped with vanilla bean frosting. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch.

Seasonal Vanilla Cupcake Vegan

$4.50

Our vegan vanilla cupcake frosted with caramel frosting and decorated with red sprinkle and a leaf to look like an apple. Allergens: None noted. Contains: Apple juice, Cornstarch

Chocolate Cake Pop

$3.00

Our chocolate cake mixed with our "so delicious" chocolate frosting enrobed in a crunchy semi sweet chocolate coating. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, Soy Lecithin. Contains: Cornstarch

Vanilla Cake Pop

$3.00

Our vanilla cake mixed with our vanilla frosting enrobed in a crunchy semi sweet chocolate coating. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, Soy Lecithin. Contains: Cornstarch

Cookie Dough Cake Pop

$3.00

Our vegan cookie dough enrobed in a crunchy semi sweet chocolate coating. Allergens: Soy Lecithin

Whoopie Pies, Mini w/ ChocChips

Whoopie Pies, Mini w/ ChocChips

$3.00

A New England tradition made Twist style. Chocolate cakes filled with creamy vanilla frosting and dipped in chocolate chips Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, & Soy lecithin.

Whoopie Pies, Pumpkin Maple

$3.50

Seasonal pumpkin flavored whoopie pie filled with all natural maple frosting and decorated with fall sprinkles. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch

Cake Slices

Carrot Cake Slice

$8.50

We've made our very popular carrot cake (made with pineapple and coconut) into a single layer. Frosted with rum frosting and decorated with piped carrots. Allergens: Coconut, Egg. Frosting contains alcohol.

Chocolate Funfetti Cake Slice

$8.50Out of stock

Three layers of chocolate cake filled with vanilla bean frosting mixed with natural sprinkles. Topped with frosting and more natural sprinkles. Allergens: Egg Contains Coconut-milk, Cornstarch

Chocolate Raspberry Cake Slice

$9.50

Vanilla Funfetti Cake Slice

$8.50

2 layers vegan vanilla cake filled with vanilla frosting and all natural sprinkles and frosted with vanilla frosting and topped more sprinkles. Allergens: None Noted. Contains: Cornstarch

Cheesecakes & Parfaits

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$4.00

Creamy Pumpkin cheesecake on a cinnamon crust topped with our maple frosting. Allergens: Dairy, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch

Munchables

Free2B Chocolate Sunflower Butter Cups (4.2 oz bag)

$6.00

4.2 oz of Sunflower Butter Mini Cups

Free2B Dark Chocolate Sunflower Butter Cups (4.2 oz bag)

$6.00
Rice Crispy, Birthday Cake
$1.50

Rice Crispy, Birthday Cake

$1.50
Rice Crispy, Original
$1.50

Rice Crispy, Original

$1.50
Twist Brownie Ends

Twist Brownie Ends

$8.00Out of stock

Pint of Browiie chunks

Yum Licorice Black
$5.00

Yum Licorice Black

$5.00
Yum Licorice Pomegranate
$5.00

Yum Licorice Pomegranate

$5.00
Yum Licorice Strawberry
$5.00

Yum Licorice Strawberry

$5.00

Hot Coffees

Light Roast

$2.50+

Dark Roast

$2.50+

Espresso

$2.75

Americano

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Iced Coffees

Coffee

$3.50+

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.25+

Nitro Brew Coffee

$5.50+

Americano

$3.00+

Autumn Spice Shaken Latte

$5.50+

Caramel Latte

$5.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50+

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.50+

Cinnamon Bun Shaken Espresso Latte

$5.50+

Latte

$3.00+

Mocha

$5.50+

Snickerdoodle

$5.50+

Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Hot Tea

English Breakfast Tea

$3.00

Earl Grey (Organic) Tea

$3.00

Chai Spice Tea (Mark's Chai)

$3.00

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.00

Decaf English breakfast

$3.00

Herbal Chai Tea (Decaf)

$3.00

Herbal Chamomile Tea (Decaf)

$3.00

Rooibos (Decaf)

$3.00

Hot Lattes

Autumn Spice Latte

$5.25+

Cafe Latte

$3.75+

Cafe Mocha

$4.50+

Caramel Latte

$5.25+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.75+

Snickerdoodle Latte

$4.50+

Vanilla Latte

$5.25+

Iced Teas

Black Tea

$3.25+

Green Tea

$3.25+

Arnold Palmer

$4.00+

Shaken Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.75+

Steamers

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Hot Vanilla Steamer

$3.75+

Hot Cinnamon Steamer

$3.75+

Housemade Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.50+

Whole Milk

$3.00+

Skim Milk

$3.00+

Grab & Go Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.25

Hint

$2.25

Flavors we often carry are Mango, Lemon Blueberry, Blackberry.

Honest Kids

$1.00

Flavors we often carry are Berry Lemonade, Grape and Super Fruit Punch

Izze Blackberry 12 oz Bottle

$2.75

Blackberry flavored juice beverage blend from concentrate with other natural flavors. No added sugars No preservatives. Non-GMO Project Verified. nongmoproject.org. It's 70% fruit juice with a splash of sparkling water.

Izze Clementine 8.4 oz Can

$2.25Out of stock

Izze Clementine 12 oz Bottle

$2.75

Clementine flavored juice beverage blend from concentrate with other natural flavors. No added sugars. No preservatives. Non GMO Project verified. nongmoproject.org. It's 70% fruit juice with a splash of sparkling water.

Maine Root Beer

$2.50

Simply Orange Juice

$3.25

Simply Orange Juice 11.5oz

Poland Springs Water

$2.00

Polar Passionfruit Blueberrry

$2.50Out of stock

Polar Pomegranate

$2.50

Polar Raspberry Lime Selzer

$2.50

Poppi Ginger Lime

$3.25

Poppi Raspberry Rose

$3.25
Poppi Strawberry Lemon

Poppi Strawberry Lemon

$3.25

Bubbles with benefits!

Pressed Coco Water

$3.75

Coffee Beans & Tea Leaves

Dark Roast Coffee Beans

$18.00

One Pound of our small-batch coffee beans ground or whole

Light Roast Coffee Beans

$18.00

One Pound of our small-batch coffee beans ground or whole

Decaf Coffee Beans

$18.00

One Pound of our small-batch coffee beans ground or whole

Espresso Coffee Beans

$18.00

One Pound of our small-batch coffee beans ground or whole

Decaf Espresso Coffee Beans

$18.00

One Pound of our small-batch coffee beans ground or whole

Twist Coffee Mug

$12.00

Specialty Breads

Twist Loaf

$15.00

Our soft & delicious hand made bread perfect for sandwiches, french-toast, as well as your morning toast. It's missing the allergens, but not the flavor and texture you expect! Allergens: Egg. Contains: Cornstarch

Flatbread w/ Marinara

Flatbread w/ Marinara

$15.00Out of stock

Back by popular demand, this versatile flatbread makes a wonderful pizza or appetizer. Cut into smaller pieces to make individual grilled cheeses. Use the included marinara and top with your favorite toppings and cheese. Bake until golden and toppings are melted. Allergens: Egg. Contains Apple, Cornmeal.

Rolls

Bulkie Rolls (4 pack)

Bulkie Rolls (4 pack)

$6.00

A 4-pack of our traditional sandwich rolls for making the perfect perfect breakfast or lunch sandwich. Allergens: Egg. Contains: Cornstarch

English Muffins (6 pack)

$8.50

Parker House Rolls (6 pack)

$8.00Out of stock

Dinner rolls brushed with buttery spread. Cupcake size, 6 per pan. Served in a pan meant to reheat when you are ready to serve. Allergens: Egg. Contains: Cornstarch

Tea Cakes & Tea Breads

Apple Crumb Cake (whole)

Apple Crumb Cake (whole)

$26.00

Our rich vanilla cake studded with cinnamon apples, topped with oatmeal streusel and finished with vanilla glaze. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch, Certified Gluten-Free Oats

Banana Tea Bread

$12.00

A guest favorite made into a smaller sized tea bread. We use fresh bananas, eggs, Vietnamese cinnamon and other spices to make a flavorful year round treat. Perfect for breakfast with cheese or as an afternoon snack. Allergens: Egg. Contains: Cornstarch

Cinnamon Roll Snacking Cake

Cinnamon Roll Snacking Cake

$14.00Out of stock

Our popular Cinnamon Roll flavors of Vietnamese cinnamon & Madagascar Vanilla in an 8 x 8 snacking cake. Perfect anytime of the day! Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch

Corn Bread, 8x8

$14.00

An 8 x 8 pan of our sweetened cornbread. Perfect for sharing. Allergens: Eggs, Coconut

Pumpkin Tea Bread (with Glaze)

$14.00

Pumpkin spice tea bread with cinnamon glaze. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch

Case Cakes

6" Death by Chocolate Cake (2 layer)

6" Death by Chocolate Cake (2 layer)

$48.00

A chocolate lover's dream! Two layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate frosting. Topped with our coconut-milk chocolate frosting and a chocolate ganache drip. Allergens: Egg, Soy Lecithin. Contains Coconut-milk, Cornstarch

8" Birthday Cake

8" Birthday Cake

$65.00

8" Vanilla cake filled and frosted with vanilla frosting and finished with rainbow sugar -- perfect for all celebrations. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains Cornstarch.

8" Vegan Celebration Cake

8" Vegan Celebration Cake

$65.00

An 8" square 2 layer vegan vanilla cake filled with vanilla frosting and all natural sprinkles and frosted with vanilla frosting and topped more sprinkles. Allergens: None noted. Contains: Cornstarch

Candles & Cake Toppers1

3012xx Glitter Number Candles (each)

$2.00Out of stock
302260 Happy Birthday Letters

302260 Happy Birthday Letters

$6.00Out of stock
302263 Train Candles

302263 Train Candles

$6.00Out of stock
302264 Airplane Candles
$6.00

302264 Airplane Candles

$6.00
302270 Baseball Mitt
$6.00

302270 Baseball Mitt

$6.00
302272 Soccer Ball
$6.00

302272 Soccer Ball

$6.00
302600 Happy Birthday Letters

302600 Happy Birthday Letters

$6.00Out of stock
302630 Puppy Candles (6 pack)

302630 Puppy Candles (6 pack)

$6.00Out of stock
302665 Cupcake Candles (6 pack)

302665 Cupcake Candles (6 pack)

$6.00Out of stock
302675 Sports Candles 9 pack
$6.00

302675 Sports Candles 9 pack

$6.00
303960 Black & White 2 3/4"Candles (24 pack)
$6.00Out of stock

303960 Black & White 2 3/4"Candles (24 pack)

$6.00Out of stock
304102 Pink 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
$4.00

304102 Pink 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00

304103 Yellow 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00
304104 Blue 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
$4.00Out of stock

304104 Blue 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00Out of stock
304106 Purple 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
$4.00Out of stock

304106 Purple 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00Out of stock
304107 Green 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
$4.00

304107 Green 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00
304109 Orange 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
$4.00

304109 Orange 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00
304209 Black & White 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
$4.00

304209 Black & White 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00
304300 Birthday Candles 5 1/2" Assorted Colors (16 pack)
$6.00Out of stock

304300 Birthday Candles 5 1/2" Assorted Colors (16 pack)

$6.00Out of stock
304315 Rainbow Dot 3 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
$4.50Out of stock

304315 Rainbow Dot 3 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.50Out of stock
304319 Silver Spiral 16 candles

304319 Silver Spiral 16 candles

$4.50Out of stock
305675 Birthday Candles 4" Assorted Colors (16 pack)
$6.00Out of stock

305675 Birthday Candles 4" Assorted Colors (16 pack)

$6.00Out of stock

3088xx Crazy Number Candles (each)

$2.00
Happy Birthday Plaque

Happy Birthday Plaque

$5.00

Happy Birthday plaque - assorted colors to choose at time of pick up

Morning Treats

Cinnamon Rolls (8 pack)

$12.00

Eight of our cinnamon rolls ready to heat, glaze while warm, and share. Allergens: Coconut-milk (glaze only), Egg. Contains: Cornstarch. Directions: Remove from packaging. Bake in a preheated 350F oven for about 15 minutes or until hot and golden. Remove from oven and turn over onto a plate so the gooey sauce is on top. Let cool for 5 min. Drizzle or spread included vanilla glaze and enjoy.

Ham & Cheese Pinwheel (6 pack)

Ham & Cheese Pinwheel (6 pack)

$20.00Out of stock

Six of our full-sized ham & cheese pinwheels. Thaw, Heat and Serve. Perfect any time of the day! Allergens: Dairy, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch. Baking Instructions: Thaw if frozen. Preheat oven to 350F. Bake uncovered for 10-20 min until golden. Store leftovers in refrigerator.

Maple Bacon Cheddar Scone (4 pack)

$18.00Out of stock

Our savory scone with crumbled bacon and Vermont cheddar glaze with maple glaze. Allergens: Dairy, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch

Pumpkin Scone (4 pack)

$18.00Out of stock

Frozen & unbaked. 4-pack of our pumpkin scones with ginger glaze. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch

Oven Ready

Roasted Garlic & Potato Soup for 2

$20.00Out of stock

Roasted Garlic and Potato Soup that comes with 2 corn muffins, bacon bits and cheddar cheese for topping. Creamy potato soup for two finished with roasted garlic. Soup contains dairy and can be finished with bacon and cheddar cheese if desired. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Dairy.

Corn & Chicken Chowder

$10.00Out of stock

Corn and chicken chowder - single serve with a corn muffin. Hearty corn chowder with chunks of white meat chicken. Allergens: none noted. Contains: Corn

Flour & Mixes

Twist Real Deal Flour

Twist Real Deal Flour

$10.00

We're offering the same flour we use in our award winning bakery for you to use at home. Use one for one in your family favorite recipes. 2 pounds. Ingredients: Rice Flour, Brown Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Xanthan Gum. Allergens: None

Pancake Mix

$8.00

Our very own pancake mix not found anywhere else! Sold in one pound containers, you add milk of choice, eggs and vanilla to make approximately 12 pancakes. Directions included to make them VEGAN (and just as delicious!). Make our popular pancakes at home. 1 pound. Recipe on package. Allergens: None noted in mix. Contains: Cornstarch.

Coffee Beans & Tea Leaves

Dark Roast Coffee Beans

$18.00

One Pound of our small-batch coffee beans ground or whole

Light Roast Coffee Beans

$18.00

One Pound of our small-batch coffee beans ground or whole

Decaf Coffee Beans

$18.00

One Pound of our small-batch coffee beans ground or whole

Espresso Coffee Beans

$18.00

One Pound of our small-batch coffee beans ground or whole

Decaf Espresso Coffee Beans

$18.00

One Pound of our small-batch coffee beans ground or whole

Twist Coffee Mug

$12.00

Candles & Cake Toppers

3012xx Glitter Number Candles (each)

$2.00Out of stock
302260 Happy Birthday Letters

302260 Happy Birthday Letters

$6.00Out of stock
302263 Train Candles

302263 Train Candles

$6.00Out of stock
302264 Airplane Candles
$6.00

302264 Airplane Candles

$6.00
302270 Baseball Mitt
$6.00

302270 Baseball Mitt

$6.00
302272 Soccer Ball
$6.00

302272 Soccer Ball

$6.00
302600 Happy Birthday Letters

302600 Happy Birthday Letters

$6.00Out of stock
302630 Puppy Candles (6 pack)

302630 Puppy Candles (6 pack)

$6.00Out of stock
302665 Cupcake Candles (6 pack)

302665 Cupcake Candles (6 pack)

$6.00Out of stock
302675 Sports Candles 9 pack
$6.00

302675 Sports Candles 9 pack

$6.00
303960 Black & White 2 3/4"Candles (24 pack)
$6.00Out of stock

303960 Black & White 2 3/4"Candles (24 pack)

$6.00Out of stock
304102 Pink 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
$4.00

304102 Pink 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00

304103 Yellow 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00
304104 Blue 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
$4.00Out of stock

304104 Blue 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00Out of stock
304106 Purple 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
$4.00Out of stock

304106 Purple 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00Out of stock
304107 Green 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
$4.00

304107 Green 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00
304109 Orange 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
$4.00

304109 Orange 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00
304209 Black & White 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
$4.00

304209 Black & White 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.00
304300 Birthday Candles 5 1/2" Assorted Colors (16 pack)
$6.00Out of stock

304300 Birthday Candles 5 1/2" Assorted Colors (16 pack)

$6.00Out of stock
304315 Rainbow Dot 3 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
$4.50Out of stock

304315 Rainbow Dot 3 1/2" Candles (16 pack)

$4.50Out of stock
304319 Silver Spiral 16 candles

304319 Silver Spiral 16 candles

$4.50Out of stock
305675 Birthday Candles 4" Assorted Colors (16 pack)
$6.00Out of stock

305675 Birthday Candles 4" Assorted Colors (16 pack)

$6.00Out of stock

3088xx Crazy Number Candles (each)

$2.00
Happy Birthday Plaque

Happy Birthday Plaque

$5.00

Happy Birthday plaque - assorted colors to choose at time of pick up

Grad Cupcake Toppers

Grad Cupcake Toppers

$5.00Out of stock

Honey

Local Honey

Local Honey

$12.00
Local Honey - Cough & Cold
$17.00

Local Honey - Cough & Cold

$17.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

62 Second Ave, Burlington, MA 01803

Directions

Gallery
Twist Bakery and Cafe image
Twist Bakery and Cafe image
Twist Bakery and Cafe image
Twist Bakery and Cafe image

