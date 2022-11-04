- Home
Twist Bakery and Cafe - Burlington
62 Second Ave
Burlington, MA 01803
Muffins, Scones & More
Blueberry Rustic Tart
Our flaky pie crust filled with warm blueberry compote and baked open faced. Lightly drizzled with lemon glaze. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
Rustic Apple Tart
Our flaky pie crust filled with warm cinnamon apples and baked open faced. Lightly drizzled with vanilla bean glaze. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch.
Ham & Cheese Pinwheel (each)
A single serving of our ham & cheese pinwheel pastry. Allergens: Dairy, Egg. Contains Cornstarch.
Pumpkin Bundt Cake w/ Choc Chips
Seasonal Pumpkin batter studded with chocolate chips and glazed with chocolate ganache and vanilla glaze. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, Soy Lecithin. Contains: Cornstarch
Maple Bacon Cheddar Scone
Our savory scone with crumbled bacon and Vermont cheddar glaze with maple glaze. Allergens: Dairy, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
Apple Cider Muffin
Our vegan muffins flavored with fall spices and apple cider and rolled in cinnamon sugar. Allergens: None noted.
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
We use fresh bananas and dark chocolate chips to make this customer favorite! Allergens: Egg, Soy Lecithin. Contains: Cornstarch
Blueberry Muffin
A morning classic - filled with blueberries and with lemony notes. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
Corn Muffin
Our soft and slightly sweet corn muffin makes a great breakfast, add on to soup, or as a warm roll for dinner.
Baked Yesterday - Variety
Pumpkin Scone
Pumpkin scone with ginger glaze. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
Apple Crumb Cake Slice
Our rich vanilla cake studded with cinnamon apples, topped with oatmeal streusel and finished with vanilla glaze. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch, Certified Gluten-Free Oats
Cookies and Bars
Chocolate Frosted Brownies
Our rich chocolate brownies frosted with our "so delicious" chocolate frosting and seasonally decorated for back to school. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, Soy Lecithin. Contains: Cornstarch
Lemon Square
Our very popular lemon square cut into an individual serving size. Shortbread crust filled with lemon custard. Allergens: Egg, Contains cornstarch.
That's My Jam Bar
A shortbread cookie base topped with oat, chocolate chip crumble - drizzled with raspberry jam! Allergens: Soy Lecithin Contains: Cornstarch
Choc Dipped Mini Macs
Our popular Chocolate Dipped Macaroons miniaturized. Allergens: Coconut, Egg (whites only), Soy Lecithin.
Birthday Cake Cookie (single)
Chocolate Chip Cookie (each)
Our Classic Chocolate chip cookie made with premium dark chocolate chips. Allergens: Eggs, Soy Lecithin
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
Cinnamon Bites (6 pack)
A six pack of our crispy, buttery, vegan cookie baked and then dipped in Vietnamese cinnamon sugar. A best seller, everyone enjoys this cookie! Allergens: Contains Cornstarch and Cinnamon.
Raspberry Thumbprint (6 pack)
A six pack of our crispy, buttery, vegan cookie filled with raspberry jam from France. A best seller, everyone enjoys this cookie! Allergens: Contains Cornstarch and Cinnamon.
Cupcakes & Whoopie Pies
Boston Creme Cupcake
Vanilla cupcake filled with dairy free pastry cream and dipped in our "so delicious" chocolate frosting. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
Chocolate Cupcake
Our classic chocolate cupcake topped with chocolate frosting. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains Cornstarch
Chocolate Salted Caramel Cupcake
Chocolate Cupcake filled with creamy dairy free caramel, frosted with caramel frosting and drizzled with caramel and finshed with a dash of seasalt. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
Twistie Cupcake
A customer favorite! Chocolate cupcake filled with our marshmallow filling, dipped in dark chocolate ganache, and topped with a vanilla swirl. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg and Soy Lecithin. Contains: Cornstarch
Vanilla Bean Cupcake
A classic Vanilla cupcake, topped with vanilla bean frosting. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch.
Seasonal Vanilla Cupcake Vegan
Our vegan vanilla cupcake frosted with caramel frosting and decorated with red sprinkle and a leaf to look like an apple. Allergens: None noted. Contains: Apple juice, Cornstarch
Chocolate Cake Pop
Our chocolate cake mixed with our "so delicious" chocolate frosting enrobed in a crunchy semi sweet chocolate coating. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, Soy Lecithin. Contains: Cornstarch
Vanilla Cake Pop
Our vanilla cake mixed with our vanilla frosting enrobed in a crunchy semi sweet chocolate coating. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, Soy Lecithin. Contains: Cornstarch
Cookie Dough Cake Pop
Our vegan cookie dough enrobed in a crunchy semi sweet chocolate coating. Allergens: Soy Lecithin
Whoopie Pies, Mini w/ ChocChips
A New England tradition made Twist style. Chocolate cakes filled with creamy vanilla frosting and dipped in chocolate chips Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, & Soy lecithin.
Whoopie Pies, Pumpkin Maple
Seasonal pumpkin flavored whoopie pie filled with all natural maple frosting and decorated with fall sprinkles. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
Cake Slices
Carrot Cake Slice
We've made our very popular carrot cake (made with pineapple and coconut) into a single layer. Frosted with rum frosting and decorated with piped carrots. Allergens: Coconut, Egg. Frosting contains alcohol.
Chocolate Funfetti Cake Slice
Three layers of chocolate cake filled with vanilla bean frosting mixed with natural sprinkles. Topped with frosting and more natural sprinkles. Allergens: Egg Contains Coconut-milk, Cornstarch
Chocolate Raspberry Cake Slice
Vanilla Funfetti Cake Slice
2 layers vegan vanilla cake filled with vanilla frosting and all natural sprinkles and frosted with vanilla frosting and topped more sprinkles. Allergens: None Noted. Contains: Cornstarch
Cheesecakes & Parfaits
Munchables
Free2B Chocolate Sunflower Butter Cups (4.2 oz bag)
4.2 oz of Sunflower Butter Mini Cups
Free2B Dark Chocolate Sunflower Butter Cups (4.2 oz bag)
Rice Crispy, Birthday Cake
Rice Crispy, Original
Twist Brownie Ends
Pint of Browiie chunks
Yum Licorice Black
Yum Licorice Pomegranate
Yum Licorice Strawberry
Iced Coffees
Hot Tea
Hot Lattes
Housemade Drinks
Grab & Go Drinks
Apple Juice
Hint
Flavors we often carry are Mango, Lemon Blueberry, Blackberry.
Honest Kids
Flavors we often carry are Berry Lemonade, Grape and Super Fruit Punch
Izze Blackberry 12 oz Bottle
Blackberry flavored juice beverage blend from concentrate with other natural flavors. No added sugars No preservatives. Non-GMO Project Verified. nongmoproject.org. It's 70% fruit juice with a splash of sparkling water.
Izze Clementine 8.4 oz Can
Izze Clementine 12 oz Bottle
Clementine flavored juice beverage blend from concentrate with other natural flavors. No added sugars. No preservatives. Non GMO Project verified. nongmoproject.org. It's 70% fruit juice with a splash of sparkling water.
Maine Root Beer
Simply Orange Juice
Simply Orange Juice 11.5oz
Poland Springs Water
Polar Passionfruit Blueberrry
Polar Pomegranate
Polar Raspberry Lime Selzer
Poppi Ginger Lime
Poppi Raspberry Rose
Poppi Strawberry Lemon
Bubbles with benefits!
Pressed Coco Water
Coffee Beans & Tea Leaves
Dark Roast Coffee Beans
One Pound of our small-batch coffee beans ground or whole
Light Roast Coffee Beans
One Pound of our small-batch coffee beans ground or whole
Decaf Coffee Beans
One Pound of our small-batch coffee beans ground or whole
Espresso Coffee Beans
One Pound of our small-batch coffee beans ground or whole
Decaf Espresso Coffee Beans
One Pound of our small-batch coffee beans ground or whole
Twist Coffee Mug
Specialty Breads
Twist Loaf
Our soft & delicious hand made bread perfect for sandwiches, french-toast, as well as your morning toast. It's missing the allergens, but not the flavor and texture you expect! Allergens: Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
Flatbread w/ Marinara
Back by popular demand, this versatile flatbread makes a wonderful pizza or appetizer. Cut into smaller pieces to make individual grilled cheeses. Use the included marinara and top with your favorite toppings and cheese. Bake until golden and toppings are melted. Allergens: Egg. Contains Apple, Cornmeal.
Rolls
Bulkie Rolls (4 pack)
A 4-pack of our traditional sandwich rolls for making the perfect perfect breakfast or lunch sandwich. Allergens: Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
English Muffins (6 pack)
Parker House Rolls (6 pack)
Dinner rolls brushed with buttery spread. Cupcake size, 6 per pan. Served in a pan meant to reheat when you are ready to serve. Allergens: Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
Tea Cakes & Tea Breads
Apple Crumb Cake (whole)
Our rich vanilla cake studded with cinnamon apples, topped with oatmeal streusel and finished with vanilla glaze. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch, Certified Gluten-Free Oats
Banana Tea Bread
A guest favorite made into a smaller sized tea bread. We use fresh bananas, eggs, Vietnamese cinnamon and other spices to make a flavorful year round treat. Perfect for breakfast with cheese or as an afternoon snack. Allergens: Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
Cinnamon Roll Snacking Cake
Our popular Cinnamon Roll flavors of Vietnamese cinnamon & Madagascar Vanilla in an 8 x 8 snacking cake. Perfect anytime of the day! Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
Corn Bread, 8x8
An 8 x 8 pan of our sweetened cornbread. Perfect for sharing. Allergens: Eggs, Coconut
Pumpkin Tea Bread (with Glaze)
Pumpkin spice tea bread with cinnamon glaze. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
Case Cakes
6" Death by Chocolate Cake (2 layer)
A chocolate lover's dream! Two layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate frosting. Topped with our coconut-milk chocolate frosting and a chocolate ganache drip. Allergens: Egg, Soy Lecithin. Contains Coconut-milk, Cornstarch
8" Birthday Cake
8" Vanilla cake filled and frosted with vanilla frosting and finished with rainbow sugar -- perfect for all celebrations. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains Cornstarch.
8" Vegan Celebration Cake
An 8" square 2 layer vegan vanilla cake filled with vanilla frosting and all natural sprinkles and frosted with vanilla frosting and topped more sprinkles. Allergens: None noted. Contains: Cornstarch
Candles & Cake Toppers1
3012xx Glitter Number Candles (each)
302260 Happy Birthday Letters
302263 Train Candles
302264 Airplane Candles
302270 Baseball Mitt
302272 Soccer Ball
302600 Happy Birthday Letters
302630 Puppy Candles (6 pack)
302665 Cupcake Candles (6 pack)
302675 Sports Candles 9 pack
303960 Black & White 2 3/4"Candles (24 pack)
304102 Pink 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
304103 Yellow 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
304104 Blue 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
304106 Purple 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
304107 Green 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
304109 Orange 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
304209 Black & White 2 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
304300 Birthday Candles 5 1/2" Assorted Colors (16 pack)
304315 Rainbow Dot 3 1/2" Candles (16 pack)
304319 Silver Spiral 16 candles
305675 Birthday Candles 4" Assorted Colors (16 pack)
3088xx Crazy Number Candles (each)
Happy Birthday Plaque
Happy Birthday plaque - assorted colors to choose at time of pick up
Morning Treats
Cinnamon Rolls (8 pack)
Eight of our cinnamon rolls ready to heat, glaze while warm, and share. Allergens: Coconut-milk (glaze only), Egg. Contains: Cornstarch. Directions: Remove from packaging. Bake in a preheated 350F oven for about 15 minutes or until hot and golden. Remove from oven and turn over onto a plate so the gooey sauce is on top. Let cool for 5 min. Drizzle or spread included vanilla glaze and enjoy.
Ham & Cheese Pinwheel (6 pack)
Six of our full-sized ham & cheese pinwheels. Thaw, Heat and Serve. Perfect any time of the day! Allergens: Dairy, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch. Baking Instructions: Thaw if frozen. Preheat oven to 350F. Bake uncovered for 10-20 min until golden. Store leftovers in refrigerator.
Maple Bacon Cheddar Scone (4 pack)
Our savory scone with crumbled bacon and Vermont cheddar glaze with maple glaze. Allergens: Dairy, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
Pumpkin Scone (4 pack)
Frozen & unbaked. 4-pack of our pumpkin scones with ginger glaze. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
Oven Ready
Roasted Garlic & Potato Soup for 2
Roasted Garlic and Potato Soup that comes with 2 corn muffins, bacon bits and cheddar cheese for topping. Creamy potato soup for two finished with roasted garlic. Soup contains dairy and can be finished with bacon and cheddar cheese if desired. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Dairy.
Corn & Chicken Chowder
Corn and chicken chowder - single serve with a corn muffin. Hearty corn chowder with chunks of white meat chicken. Allergens: none noted. Contains: Corn
Flour & Mixes
Twist Real Deal Flour
We're offering the same flour we use in our award winning bakery for you to use at home. Use one for one in your family favorite recipes. 2 pounds. Ingredients: Rice Flour, Brown Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Xanthan Gum. Allergens: None
Pancake Mix
Our very own pancake mix not found anywhere else! Sold in one pound containers, you add milk of choice, eggs and vanilla to make approximately 12 pancakes. Directions included to make them VEGAN (and just as delicious!). Make our popular pancakes at home. 1 pound. Recipe on package. Allergens: None noted in mix. Contains: Cornstarch.
Grad Cupcake Toppers
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
62 Second Ave, Burlington, MA 01803