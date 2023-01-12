Restaurant header imageView gallery

Top Shawarma Place 20761 Gibraltar Rd

review star

No reviews yet

20761 Gibraltar Rd

Brownstown Twp, MI 48183

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SANDWICHES

MEAT SHAWARMA SANDWICH

MEAT SHAWARMA SANDWICH

$7.99

MARINATED MEAT SLOWLY COOKED ON ROLLER BROILERS & SERVED WITH TAHINI SAUCE

CHICKEN SHAWARMA SANDWICH

CHICKEN SHAWARMA SANDWICH

$7.99

MARINATED CHICKEN SLOWLY COOKED ON ROLLER BROILERS & SERVED WITH GARLIC SAUCE

SHISH TAWOOK SANDWICH

SHISH TAWOOK SANDWICH

$7.99

MARINATED CHUNKS OF CHICKEN BREAST IN OUR SPECIAL RECIPE, GRILLED & SERVED WITH GARLIC SAUCE

SHISH KABOB SANDWICH

SHISH KABOB SANDWICH

$7.99

CHOICE OF BEEF TENDERLOIN

SHISH KAFTA SANDWICH

SHISH KAFTA SANDWICH

$7.99

CHARBROILED GROUND LAMB MIXED WITH PARSLEY, ONIONS, & SEASONING

FALAFEL SANDWICH

FALAFEL SANDWICH

$7.99
FRIED KIBBIE SANDWICH

FRIED KIBBIE SANDWICH

$7.99
HUMMUS & TABBOULI SANDWICH

HUMMUS & TABBOULI SANDWICH

$7.99

WRAPS

CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP

CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP

$9.99
MEAT SHAWARMA WRAP

MEAT SHAWARMA WRAP

$9.99

SUB MENU

CHICKEN SUB

CHICKEN SUB

$7.99+
STEAK & CHEESE SUB

STEAK & CHEESE SUB

$7.99+

LUNCH COMBO

SANDWICH COMBO

SANDWICH COMBO

$12.99

ANY OF OUR TOP SANDWICHES

WRAP COMBO

WRAP COMBO

$15.99

ANY OF OUR TOP WRAPS

12” CHICKEN OR STEAK

12” CHICKEN OR STEAK

$17.99

ANY OF OUR TOP SUBS

6” SUB COMBO

6” SUB COMBO

$12.99

ANY OF OUR TOP SUBS

LUNCH PLATTER

CHICKEN SHAWARMA LUNCH

CHICKEN SHAWARMA LUNCH

$19.99

1 SKEWER OF MARINATED CHICKEN SLOWLY COOKED ON ROLLER BROILERS & SERVED WITH GARLIC SAUCE

MEAT SHAWARMA LUNCH

MEAT SHAWARMA LUNCH

$19.99

MARINATED MEAT SLOWLY COOKED ON ROLLER BROILERS & SERVED WITH TAHINI SAUCE

HUMMUS + SHAWARMA LUNCH

HUMMUS + SHAWARMA LUNCH

$19.99

YOUR CHOICE OF LAMB OR CHICKEN

HUMMUS + MEAT LUNCH

HUMMUS + MEAT LUNCH

$19.99

YOUR CHOICE OF LAMB OR CHICKEN

MEAT GRAPE LEAVES LUNCH

MEAT GRAPE LEAVES LUNCH

$19.99

STUFFED WITH RICE & SEASONAL MEAT

SHISH KAFTA LUNCH

SHISH KAFTA LUNCH

$19.99

CHARBROILED GROUND LAMP MIXED WITH PARSLEY, ONIONS, & SEASONING ( 1 SKEWERS )

SHISH TAWOOK LUNCH

SHISH TAWOOK LUNCH

$19.99

MARINATED CHUNKS OF CHICKEN BREAST IN OUR SPECIAL RECIPE GRILLED, & SERVED WITH GARLIC SAUCE

SHISH KABOB LUNCH

SHISH KABOB LUNCH

$19.99

CHOICE OF BEEF TENDERLOIN

BONELESS CHICKEN LUNCH

BONELESS CHICKEN LUNCH

$19.99

1PC MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST IN OUR SPECIAL RECIPE, GRILLED AND SERVED WITH GARLIC SAUCE

VEGGIE GRAPE LEAVES LUNCH

VEGGIE GRAPE LEAVES LUNCH

$19.99

LAMB CHOPS

$19.99

2 PCS OF CHARBROILED LAMB CHOPS

TOP PLATTER

SHISH COMBO FOR 2 (( 2 KABOB, 2 TAWOOK, 2 KAFTA MEAT, CHICKEN OR MEAT SHAWARMA, 2 FALAFEL, 2 GRAPE LEAVES, RICE WITH HUMMUS OR SALAD ))

SHISH COMBO FOR 2 (( 2 KABOB, 2 TAWOOK, 2 KAFTA MEAT, CHICKEN OR MEAT SHAWARMA, 2 FALAFEL, 2 GRAPE LEAVES, RICE WITH HUMMUS OR SALAD ))

$49.99

2 KABOB, 2 TAWOOK, 2 KAFTA MEAT, CHICKEN OR MEAT SHAWARMA, 2 FALAFEL, 2 GRAPE LEAVES, RICE WITH HUMMUS OR SALAD

SHISH COMBO FOR 4 (( 4 KABOB, 4 TAWOOK, 4 KAFTA MEAT, CHICKEN OR MEAT SHAWARMA, 4 FALAFEL, 4 GRAPE LEAVES, RICE WITH HUMMUS OR SALAD ))

SHISH COMBO FOR 4 (( 4 KABOB, 4 TAWOOK, 4 KAFTA MEAT, CHICKEN OR MEAT SHAWARMA, 4 FALAFEL, 4 GRAPE LEAVES, RICE WITH HUMMUS OR SALAD ))

$89.99

4 KABOB, 4 TAWOOK, 4 KAFTA MEAT, CHICKEN OR MEAT SHAWARMA, 4 FALAFEL, 4 GRAPE LEAVES, RICE WITH HUMMUS OR SALAD

SHISH COMBO FOR 8 (( 8 KABOB, 8 TAWOOK, 8 KAFTA MEAT, CHICKEN OR MEAT SHAWARMA, 8 FALAFEL, 8 GRAPE LEAVES, RICE WITH HUMMUS OR SALAD ))

SHISH COMBO FOR 8 (( 8 KABOB, 8 TAWOOK, 8 KAFTA MEAT, CHICKEN OR MEAT SHAWARMA, 8 FALAFEL, 8 GRAPE LEAVES, RICE WITH HUMMUS OR SALAD ))

$159.99

8 KABOB, 8 TAWOOK, 8 KAFTA MEAT, CHICKEN OR MEAT SHAWARMA, 8 FALAFEL, 8 GRAPE LEAVES, RICE WITH HUMMUS OR SALAD

SALADS

TABBOULI

TABBOULI

$7.99+

PARSLEY, TOMATOES, SCALLIONS, CRACKED WHEAT, OLIVE OIL, & FRESH LEMON

FATTOUSH

FATTOUSH

$6.99+

FRESH SALAD MIXED WITH TOASTED PITA BREAD ADD FETA +$1.99

ARABIC SALAD

ARABIC SALAD

$6.99+
GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$7.99+
GRAPE LEAVES

GRAPE LEAVES

$6.99+

MEAT OR VEGETABLES

BABA GHANOUSH

BABA GHANOUSH

$7.99+

CHAR-GRILLED EGGPLANT BLENDED WITH TAHINI, LEMON JUICE, AND FRESH GARLIC SAUCE.

SIDES!

WHITE RICE

WHITE RICE

$4.99+
BROWN RICE

BROWN RICE

$4.99+
HUMMUS

HUMMUS

$7.99+
GARLIC SAUCE

GARLIC SAUCE

$6.99+
BABA GHANOUSH

BABA GHANOUSH

$6.99+
LENTIL SOUP

LENTIL SOUP

$4.99+

GRILLED VEGETABLES

$4.99+

SMALL CUP SAUCE

GARLIC SAUCE Cup

GARLIC SAUCE Cup

$1.50
TAHINI

TAHINI

$0.75
RANCH

RANCH

$0.75
BUFFALO

BUFFALO

$0.75
HOT SAUCE

HOT SAUCE

$0.75

SMOOTHIE

STRAWBERRY BANANA

STRAWBERRY BANANA

$5.99+
BANANA MILK

BANANA MILK

$5.99+

COCKTAIL

$5.99+

(NO ALCOHOL)

MANGO

MANGO

$5.99+
AVOCADO SMOOTHIE

AVOCADO SMOOTHIE

$8.99

RAW JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$5.99

FRESH LEMONADE

$5.99

CARROT JUICE

$5.99

DRINKS

20OZ BOTTLE

$2.69

PEPSI

CAN

$1.69

PEPSI

WATER

$1.49

Fountain Drink

$1.69+

FRIED

Chicken Wing

$8.99+

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.99+

CHEESE STICKS

$8.99

FALAFEL PLATE

$12.99+

SERVED WITH VEGETABLES & TAHINI SAUCE

KIBBIE

$13.99+

FRENCH FRIES

$4.99+

ONION RINGS

$4.99+

DINNER PLATTER

CHICKEN SHAWARMA DINNER

$25.99

MARINATED CHICKEN SLOWLY COOKED ON ROLLER BROILERS SERVED WITH GARLIC SAUCE

MEAT SHAWARMA DINNER

$25.99

MARINATED MEAT SLOWLY COOKED ON ROLLER BROILERS SERVED WITH TAHINI SAUCE

MIXED SHAWARMA DINNER

$25.99

A COMBINATION OF BEEF AND CHICKEN SERVED WITH GARLIC SAUCE

HUMMUS + SHAWARMA DINNER

$25.99

MEAT GRAPE LEAVES DINNER

$25.99

STUFFED WITH RICE & SEASONAL MEAT

VEGETABLES GRAPE LEAVES DINNER

$25.99

STUFFED WITH RICE & SEASONAL VEGETABLES

SHISH KAFTA DINNER

$25.99

CHARBROILED GROUND LAMP MIXED WITH PARSLEY, ONIONS, & SEASONING

SHISH TAWOOK DINNER

$25.99

MARINATED CHUNKS OF CHICKEN BREAST IN OUR SPECIAL RECIPE GRILLED & SERVED WITH GARLIC SAUCE

SHISH KABOB DINNER

$25.99

MIXED GRILL DINNER

$25.99

A COMBINATION OF 1 SHISH KABOB, 1 SHISH TAWOOK, & 1 SHISH KAFTA

BONELESS CHICKEN DINNER

$25.99

LAMB CHOPS

$39.99

5 PCS OF CHARBROILED LAMB CHOPS

BURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$9.99+

GRILLED GROUND BEEF & TOPPED WITH CHEESE

HAMBURGER

$9.99+

GRILLED GROUND BEEF

TOP BURGER

$9.99+

BOWL

BOWL

$12.99

SINGLE SKEWERS

SINGLE SKEWERS

$4.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20761 Gibraltar Rd, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

JP McGuire's Waterfront, LLC - 21138 Goddard Rd
orange starNo Reviews
Middle Gibraltar Road Gibraltar, MI 48173
View restaurantnext
Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern
orange star4.0 • 83
2241 Van Horn Rd Trenton, MI 48183
View restaurantnext
Maverick's - Woodhaven - 20970 West Rd
orange starNo Reviews
20970 West Rd Woodhaven, MI 48183
View restaurantnext
Detroit Wing Company - Woodhaven (Allen Rd)
orange starNo Reviews
23151 Allen Road Woodhaven, MI 48183
View restaurantnext
Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,548
2441 Van Horn Rd Trenton, MI 48183
View restaurantnext
The Big Salad - Woodhaven
orange star4.6 • 1,455
19143 WEST RD Woodhaven, MI 48183
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brownstown Twp

Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,548
2441 Van Horn Rd Trenton, MI 48183
View restaurantnext
The Big Salad - Woodhaven
orange star4.6 • 1,455
19143 WEST RD Woodhaven, MI 48183
View restaurantnext
Truago
orange star4.2 • 1,033
2775 W Jefferson Ave Trenton, MI 48183
View restaurantnext
Round House BBQ
orange star4.3 • 862
2760 W Jefferson Ave Trenton, MI 48183
View restaurantnext
Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern
orange star4.0 • 83
2241 Van Horn Rd Trenton, MI 48183
View restaurantnext
Buddy's Woodhaven
orange star4.7 • 46
21611 Allen Rd Woodhaven, MI 48183