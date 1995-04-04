Maverick's - Woodhaven imageView gallery

Maverick's - Woodhaven 20970 West Rd

20970 West Rd

Woodhaven, MI 48183

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cali Bowl
Boneless Wings
BYO Burger

APPETIZERS

Marg Flatbread

$11.00

BBQ Ckn Flatbread

$12.00

Blk/Blu Flat

$12.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.00

German Pretzel

$12.50

Loaded Tots

$11.00

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Nachos

$11.00

Trad Wings 5pc

$8.50

Trad Wings 10pc

$16.00

Trad Wings 20pc

$27.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Side Beer Cheese

$2.50

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Tuna Sashimi

$12.00

TACOS

Mav Tacos (2)

$9.00

Mav Tacos (3)

$12.00

Mahi Tacos (2)

$10.00

Mahi Tacos (3)

$13.00

PIZZA

12" Cheese

$11.00

12" Cheese - Toppings

$11.00

12" Cheese Unlimited Toppings

$15.00

12" Very Veggie

$15.00

12" Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

12" Goat Cheese & Bacon

$15.00

HANDHELDS

BYO Burger

$12.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Korean Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

FRESH GREENS

Cobb Salad

$13.00

House Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Ahi Salad

$15.00

ENTREE

Steak Frites

$20.00

Salmon

$19.00

Shrimp Dinner

$18.00

Cali Bowl

Ribeye

$26.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Blackened Mahi

$21.00

Alfredo Pasta

$16.00

Wildfire Pasta

$16.00

SOUPS & SIDES

Soup- CUP

$4.00

Soup- BOWL

$7.00

Chili - CUP

$4.00

Chili- BOWL

$7.00

French Fries

$3.50

Tater Tots

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Jasmin Rice

$2.50

Broccoli

$4.00

Broccoli w/ Beer Cheese

$5.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.50

Side Loaded Fries

$4.50

Side Loaded Tots

$4.50

BRUNCH ALA CARTE

Texas Toast

$2.00

Multigrain Toast

$2.00

Fruit

$3.50

Bacon

$2.50

Pancake (1)

$3.00

Eggs Ala Carte (1)

$1.00

Sausage

$2.50

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

BRUNCH

Breakfast Skillet

$12.50

Sweet Cream Pancakes (3)

$7.50

Truck Stop

$9.00

Steak & Eggs

$13.00

Bottomless Choice

$15.00

Bottomless Refill

KIDS

Kid Flat

$5.00

Kid Pepperoni Pizza Flat

$5.00

Kid Slider

$5.00

Kid Tender

$5.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid Mac

$5.00

Kid Soda

$1.50

Kid Milk

$2.00

Kid Juice

$2.25

DESSERT

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Cookie Skillet

$10.00

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

Bottled Beer

2nd Shift LSD

$9.00

Ace Pineapple

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$3.50

Ayinger Celebrator Doppelbock

$7.00

Black Project Grizzly

$9.00

Blake's Triple Jam Can

$5.00

Bottle New Holland Dragon's Milk

$10.50

Brasseurs du Monde Maple Porter

$10.00

Brew Detroit Pineaple Cloud 19

$7.50

Bud Light Bottle

$3.00

Bud Light Hard Soda Seltzer

$4.00

Bud Light Next

$3.50

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.00

Budweiser

$3.00

City Built Canal Street

$9.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Delirium Tremens

$9.00

Evil Twin Blue Raspberry

$8.00

Foundation Coffee Burnside

$10.00

Founders All Day IPA

$6.00

Founders Cerise

$3.00

Founders KBS Cinnamon Vanilla Cocoa

$13.00

Founders KBS Espresso

$12.00

Founders Panther Cub

$7.50

Glutenberg Blonde

$7.50

Glutenberg Red

$7.50

Greens Dubbel

$10.00

Greens Quest Tripel

$10.00

Heineken 0.0

$3.00

High Noon

$6.00

Hoegaarden

$4.50

Hopewell Fun Punch

$7.50

Kasteel Nitro Rouge

$7.00

Labatt Blue

$4.00

Labatt Blue Light

$4.00

Lagunita's Hoppy Refresher

$3.00

Long Drink

Lord Hobo Meat & Potatoes

$8.50

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.00

Mikkeller Diamond Waves

$10.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.00

Modelo Bottle

$4.50

Modern Times Black House

$8.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$3.00

NUTRL Lemonade

$6.50

Omission Bright Eyed IPA

$5.00

Omission Good to Go N/A

$5.00

Omission Pale Ale

$4.00

PBR N/A

$4.00

Pohjala Here Comes The Night

$13.00

Prairie Blue Raspberry

$8.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$4.00

Sam Adams Cherry Wheat

$4.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$3.00

Smooj Berry Blast

$8.00

Smooj Pina Colada

$8.00

Smooj Strawberry Banana

$8.00

Smooj Tropical Vacation

$8.00

Stella Artois Bottle

$4.00

Stella Liberte N/A

$4.00

Untitled Art Florida Seltzer

$7.50

Untitled Art Fruit Medley Imperial Seltzer

$12.00

Untitled Art Rasperry Mango Vanilla Smoothie

$12.00

Urban Artifact Centerpiece

$8.00

Weihenstephaner Dunkel

$7.50

Weihenstephaner Original

$5.00

Weihenstephaner Pils

$2.00

Whiner Bubble Tub

$8.00

Whiner Elevator

$6.00

White Claw

$4.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden's

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Evan Williams

$6.00

Hudson Baby

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek Single Barrel

$9.00

Luca Mariano

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Cocktails

Baja Cranberry Mule

$12.00

2oz Casamigos tequila 1oz Cranberry juice 1/2oz Lime juice Ginger Beer Technique: -Add ice into mixing tin -Add Casamigos, lime juice, cranberry to mixing tin and shake -Pour ingredients into mule mug and top with ginger beer and garnish with a lime wedge cranberries

Beermosa

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bourbon Smash

$11.00

2oz Makers Mark 2oz Cranberry juice 1oz Simple Syrup Splash of Lime Juice 5 Mint Leaves Spoonful of Raspberries Technique: -Add raspberries and the 5 mint leaves to mixing tin to muddle -Add liquid ingredients to mixing tin -Add ice to mixing tin and then shake vigorously 5 to 10 times -Pour into Collins glass and garnish with lime

Citrus Cosmo

$11.00

Cosmo

$7.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

2oz Grey Goose 1oz Kahlua 1oz Godiva Chocolate liquor 2oz Espresso Chocolate Syrup Technique: -Add Chocolate Syrup to martini glass -Add ice to mixing tin -Add ingredients to mixing tin and shake -Strain and pour into martini glass

Fresca Margarita

$9.00

Irish Mule

$10.00

Long Island

$8.00

Lucky Mule

$10.00

1.5oz Jameson Irish Whiskey .5oz Simple Syrup .5oz Lime Juice 3 to 6 Mint Leaves 2oz Ginger Beer Technique: -Add 3 to 6 Mint leaves and simple syrup to mixing tin and muddle -Add ice to mixing tin -Add Jameson and lime juice and shake -Pour ingredients into copper mug and top with ice -Garnish with lime wedge and mint

Malibu Mule

$9.00

1oz Absolut Vodka 1/2oz Malibu Rum 1/2oz Simple Syrup 1/2oz Lime Juice 1/2oz Pineapple Juice Ginger Beer Technique: -Add ice to mixing tin -Add Malibu, Absolut, lime juice, simple syrup, and pineapple juice to tin and shake -Pour ingredients into a mule mug and top with ice and ginger beer -Garnish with lime

Mav's Red Sangria

$9.00

Mav's White Sangria

$9.00

MavBerry Mojito

$9.00

2oz Bacardi Raspberry Rum 2oz Lime Juice 2oz Simple Syrup 8 Mint Sprigs 4 Strawberry Slices Soda Water Technique: -Add Mint and Strawberries to tin and muddle. -Add Liquid ingredients to mixing tin -Add ice to mixing tin and shake -Pour into Collins glass over ice -Top with soda water -Garnish with lime and mint sprig

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Orange Crush Cosmo

$11.00

1.5oz Stoli Ohranj Vodka .75oz Cointreau 1oz Cranberry Juice Splash of Lime Juice Splash of Simple Syrup Technique: -Add ice to mixing tin -Add all ingredients to tin and shake -Strain int chilled martini glass -Garnish with orange peel

Grande' Margarita

$13.00

1.5oz Patron Silver .5oz Grand Marnier 1oz Lime Juice 1oz Simple Syrup Technique: -Add ice to mixing tin -Add liquid ingredients to tin and shake -Rim glass with salt and fill with ice -Strain mixed ingredients int rocks glass -Garnish with Lime Wedge and Orange Slice

Raspberry Jalisco

$12.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

2oz Stoli Razberi 1oz Cointreau 1oz Lemon Juice 1oz Simple Syrup 1 Spoonful of Raspberries Technique: -Add Ice to Mixing Tin -Add all ingredients to tin and shake -Rim Martini glass with sugar -Garnish with lemon wedge

Sangriarita

$10.00

2oz Sauza tequila 1oz Triple Sec 1/2oz Peach Syrup 1oz Lime Juice 2oz Simple Syrup 1oz Sierra Rose Sangria Cider Technique: -Add ice to mixing tin -Add Sauza , Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Peach Syrup, and Triple Sec to mixing tin and shake -Pour into rocks glass over ice -Top with 2oz of Sierra Rose Sangria

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Star Hill Farms Old Fashioned

$12.00

2oz Makers Mark 2 Dash Orange Bitters 2 dash Angostura Bitters 1/2oz Simple Syrup 1 Black Cherry Technique: -Add Cherry, Bitters, and simple syrup to 9oz rocks glass and muddle -Add Makers Mark -Add ice to glass -Stir to combine -Garnish with orange rind twist

Strawberry Caipiroska

$9.00

The Mav Rita

$9.00

2oz Sauza Tequila 1oz Triple Sec 3oz Sour mix Technique: -Add ice to mixing tin -Add Ingredients to mixing tin -Shake and pour over ice into rocks glass -(Optional: Add 1/2 ounce of Peach, Grapefruit, Blood Orange, Fresh Jalapenos, or Freshly muddled strawberries) -Garnish with Salt or Sugar rim and Lime wedge

Tito's American

$9.00

White Russian

$7.00

House Margarita

$7.00

Draft Beer

*4 Pack Cans

$14.00

*6 Pack Cans

$16.00

3 Floyds CheerTeam

3 Floyds Daytona Stinger

Atwater Dirty Blonde

Bell's Hopslam

Bell's Oberon

Bell's Two Hearted

Blake's Apple Lantern

Blake's Triple Jam

Out of stock

Blue Moon

Bud Light

Dragonmead Final Absolution

Fair State You can have the crown

Founders All Day

Founders KBS Maple Mackinac Fudge

Founders Rubaeus Nitro

Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold

Great Lakes Nosferatu

Griffen Claw Jake the Shake

Griffin Claw Screamin' Pumpkin

Guinness

Keweenaw High Rock Hard Seltzer

Kona Big Wave

Lindemans Framboise

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

Mad Farmer Four Berry Pie

Out of stock

Maverick's Blonde

Maverick's IPA

Maverick's Red

Michelob Ultra

Midland Brewing Oktoberfest

Miller Lite

New Holland Dragon's Milk

New Holland Filthy Pumpkin

New Holland Ichabod

Old Nation Boss Tweed

Old Nation Low Orbit

Old Nation M-43

Roak Peanut Butter Cup Devil Dog

Sam Adams Cherry Wheat

Short's Anniversary Ale

Short's Local's Light

Short's Pure Michigan IPL

Short's Soft Parade

Short's Sour Parade

Sierra Rose Sangria

Southern Grist Mango Raspberry Lime Hill

Southern Tier Warlock

Stella Artois

Unibroue La Fin du Monde

Untitled Art Florida Seltzer

Untitled Art Strawberry Daiquiri

Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier

Wolverine Irish Hills

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Hendrick's

$7.00

Knickerbocker Gin

$7.00

Plymouth

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Well Gin

$3.75

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$4.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Chambord

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Disaronno

$6.00

Godiva

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.00

St. Germain

$6.00

Margaritas

Grande' Margarita

$13.00

SangriaRita

$10.00

Mav Rita

$9.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$4.00

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Water

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Coconut

$6.00

Bacardi Dragon Berry

$6.00

Bacardi Raspberry

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Cruzan

$5.00

Malibu

$6.00

Myer's Dark Rum

$6.00

Well Rum

$3.75

Scotch

Dewar's

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$11.00

Well Scotch

$3.75

Shots

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Grand Tito Lemon Drop

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Irish Breakfast

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Johnny Vegas

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$9.50

Kamikaze

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Mini Beer

$7.00

Orange Dream

$7.00

1.5oz Stoli Ohranj Vodka 1.5oz Orange Juice Sprite Red Bull Technique: -Add ice to mixing tin -Add Stoli Ohranj and Orange Juice -Shake and Strain into shot glass -Top with splash of sprite and Red Bull

Washington Apple

$7.00

White Gummy Bear

$7.00

Tequila

Adictivo Anejo

$10.00

Adictivo Plata

$9.00

Anteel Coconut Lime Blanco

$9.00

Anteel Reposado

$10.00

Avion

$10.00

Camarena

$5.00

Casamigo's Reposado

$7.00

Don Julio

$8.00

Milagro

$5.00

Patron Anejo

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$9.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Sauza

$6.00

Well Tequila

$3.75

Vodka

Absolut

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$5.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Ketel Oranje

$7.00Out of stock

New Amsterdam

$5.00

Stoli BlueBeri

$7.00

Stoli Citros

$7.00

Stoli Cucumber

$7.00

Stoli Lime

$7.00

Stoli Ohranj

$7.00

Stoli Peachik

$7.00

Stoli RazBeri

$7.00

Stoli StrasBeri

$7.00

Stoli Vanil

$7.00

Stolichnaya

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Well Vodka

$3.75

Whiskey

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

High West

$6.00

Jack Daniel's

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Old Grandad

$6.00

Rittenhouse

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Tullamore Dew 14yr

$14.00

Well Whiskey

$3.75

Wine

Apothic Merlot 6oz

$5.00

Apothic Merlot 9oz

$7.00

Apothic Merlot Bottle

$19.00

Chloe Rose 6oz

$7.00

Chloe Rose 9oz

$10.00

Chloe Rose Bottle

$35.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay 6oz

$9.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay 9oz

$13.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle

$35.00

La Marca Prosecco

$10.00

Mark West 6oz

$7.00

Mark West 9oz

$10.00

Mark West Bottle

$27.00

Mirassou Moscato 6oz

$7.00

Mirassou Moscato 9oz

$10.00

Mirassou Moscato Bottle

$27.00

Murphy Goode 6oz

$8.00

Murphy Goode 9oz

$12.00

Murphy Goode Bottle

$32.00

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc 6oz

$8.00

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc 9oz

$12.00

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$32.00

Trinity Oaks Cab 6oz

$5.00

Trinity Oaks Cab 9oz

$7.00

Trinity Oaks Cab Bottle

$19.00

Trinity Oaks Pinot Grigio 6oz

$5.00

Trinity Oaks Pinot Grigio 9oz

$7.00

Trinity Oaks Pinot Grigio Bottle

$19.00

Hess Cabernet 6oz

$7.00Out of stock

Hess Cabernet 9oz

$10.00Out of stock

Hess Cabernet Bottle

$27.00Out of stock

19 Crimes - Banished Red Blend 6oz

$7.00Out of stock

19 Crimes - Banished Red Blend 9oz

$10.00Out of stock

19 Crimes - Banished Red Blend Bottle

$27.00Out of stock

Anjeline Pinot Noir 6oz

$7.00Out of stock

Anjeline Pinot Noir 9oz

$10.00Out of stock

Anjeline Pinot Noir Bottle

$27.00Out of stock

Trinity Oaks Chardonnay 6oz

$5.00Out of stock

Trinity Oaks Chardonnay 9oz

$7.00Out of stock

Trinity Oaks Chardonnay Bottle

$19.00Out of stock

Hess Chardonnay 6oz

$7.00Out of stock

Hess Chardonnay 9oz

$10.00Out of stock

Hess Chardonnay Bottle

$27.00Out of stock

Ponga Sauvignon Blanc 6oz

$7.00Out of stock

Ponga Sauvignon Blanc 9oz

$10.00Out of stock

Ponga Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$27.00Out of stock

Chloe' Pinot Grigio 6oz

$7.00Out of stock

Chloe' Pinot Grigio 9oz

$10.00Out of stock

Chloe' Pinot Grigio Bottle

$27.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

20970 West Rd, Woodhaven, MI 48183

Directions

Maverick's - Woodhaven image

