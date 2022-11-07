Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tosco's Pub and Grill

965 Reviews

$$

822 Main St

Pennsburg, PA 18073

Order Again

Popular Items

Mexican Bean Bowl
12 Wings
Chicken Finger Kids

Sharing Plates

Drunken Mussels

$13.50

Pork Potato Skins

$12.50

Crab Pretzels

$13.50

Pretzel Bites

$8.50

Loaded Fries/Tots

$11.50

Mozzarella Triangles

$8.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.50

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Supreme Nachos

$12.00

Guacamole

$11.50

Wings

8 Wings

$10.00

12 Wings

$15.00

24 Wings

$30.00

8 Boneless Wings

$8.00

12 Boneless Wings

$12.00

24 Boneless Wings

$24.00

Flatbreads

Fajita Flatbread

$12.50

Pork

$12.50

Just Beet It

$12.50

Hawaiian

$12.50

Rachel

$12.50

Soups

Chili

$7.50

French Bourbon Onion

$7.50

Salads

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.50

Chicken Tender Salad

$12.50

Harvest Salad

$14.50

Blackened Salad

$10.00

Beet & Goat Salad

$10.00

Steak Salad

$19.00

Caesar Salad

$7.50

House Salad

$7.50

Sm Caesar Salad

$6.25

Sm House Salad

$6.25

Burgers

Tosco Burger

$13.00

Woodchipper Burger

$14.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00

Brisket Burger

$15.00

Dill Burger

$14.00

The Hangover

$14.00

The Caliente

$14.00

Cheese Burger

$12.00

Hamburger

$11.00

Beyond Burger

$15.50

Wraps

The Big Smoke

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

BBQ Pork Wrap

$12.00

The Luanne Wrap

$12.00

Mexican Bean Bowl

$13.00

Sandwiches

Cheese Steak

$13.00

Chicken Cheese Steak

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Tosco Fried Chicken

$12.50

The California

$13.00

The Fisherman

$13.50

Crab Cake Sliders

$14.50

Turkey Club

$12.00

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Chicken & Ranch

$13.00

Smoked Brisket

$15.00

Entrees

Teriyaki Pineapple Salmon

$20.00

Baby Back Ribs

$18.00

Crab Cakes

$23.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Balsamic Chicken

$20.00

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Half Roasted Chicken

$18.00

Seafood Pasta Alfredo

$21.00

Truffle Filet

$22.00

Kids Menu

Mini Cheese Steak

$6.00

Mini Chicken Cheesesteak

$6.00

Grilled Cheese Kids

$5.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Chicken Finger Kids

$5.50

Mac & Cheese Kids

$5.75

Kids Grilled Chix

$5.75

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.00

Impossible Cheese Burger Kids

$7.50

Cheese Flatbread

$6.50

Kids Chix Caesar

$6.50

Desserts

New York Cheese Cake

$8.00

Sides

Fries Side

$5.00

House Cut Fries

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Coleslaw

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Steamed Vegtables

$5.00

Sautéed Spinach

$5.50

Baked Potato

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Dinner Roll

$1.75

Dinner Roll with Butter

$1.75

Potato Chips

$3.00

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Yogurt

$1.50

Tortilla Chips

$2.75

Dressing To Go

$5.00

Side Tots

$7.00

3 Pickle Spears

$3.00

Bar Menu

BBQ Chips

$5.00

Pretzel Sticks

$7.50

Pickle Spears

$7.50

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Onion Rings

$7.50

Chips Sampler

$10.00

Chili Fries

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$9.50

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Buffalo Fries

$6.50

Old Bay Fries

$6.25

Ranch Fries

$6.00

BBQ French Fries

$6.00

Chip Sampler

$10.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$6.00

Specials

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$14.50

6 Packs

6 pk Blue Moon

$11.50

6 pk Bud Light Lime

$9.50

6 pk Budweiser

$9.50

6 pk Coors Light

$9.50

6 pk Corona Extra

$11.00

6 pk Corona Light

$11.00

6 pk Heineken

$11.00

6 pk High Life

$9.50

6 pk Labattas Blue

$9.50

6 pk Michelob Ultra

$9.50

6 pk Miller Light

$9.50

6 pk Pacifico

$10.00

6 pk Rolling Rock

$8.50

6 pk Stella Artois

$10.50

6 pk Yuengling

$9.50

6 Pk Victoria

$11.00Out of stock

4 Pk Fat Head Head Hunter

$12.00

6 pk Troegs Lucky IPA

$12.00

6 pk Yuengling Octoberfest

$10.00

6 pk Victory Festbier

$12.00

4 pk DownEast Blackberry

$10.00

4 pk DownEast Strawberry

$10.00

4 pk DownEast Original

$10.00

6 pk Brewdog Elvis Juice Cans

$12.00

6 pk Firestone Walker Mocha Dolche Nitro Cans

$12.00

6 pk Sierra Nevada Célébration Cans

$12.00

4 pk Dogfish Head 120 Min 2020

$36.00

Single Cans

Elysian Space Dust

$3.75

New Belgium Juice Force

$3.75

Firestone Walker Double Mind Haze

$4.25

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

$4.00

Dogfish Head 90 Minute

$4.00

Stone Arrogant Bastard

$4.00

Truly Margarita Classic

$3.75Out of stock

DownEast Original

$3.75

Pacifico

$4.00

Modelo

$3.75

Alchemist Heady Topper

$8.00

Alchemist Focal Banger Can

$8.00

Wine Coolers

6 pk White Claw Mango

$10.50

6 pk White Claw Grapefruit

$10.50

6 pk White Claw Raspberry

$10.00

6 pk White Claw Lime

$10.50

6 pk White Claw Black Cherry

$10.50

12/15 Packs Craft

15 pk Fathead Strange Magic

$21.00

12 pk Sam Adams Fall Variety

$21.00

12 pk Sierra Nevada Liquid Hoppiness

$21.00

12 pk New Belgium Voodoo Variety

$21.00

12 Packs Seltzers/Ciders

12 pk Topo Chico Variety

$21.00

Bomber Bottles

Goose Island Sofie

$11.00

Goose Island Bourbon County 2017

$14.00

New Belgium La Folie 2016

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:59 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:59 am - 2:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:59 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:59 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:59 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:59 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We specialize in... Great food and Great service. We have a great selection in craft beer on tap and in bottles that are always changing. We have outdoor seating with alcohol service. We have weekly specials of food. We cater to all different people with different taste buds.

Website

Location

822 Main St, Pennsburg, PA 18073

Directions

Gallery
Tosco's Pub and Grill image
Tosco's Pub and Grill image
Tosco's Pub and Grill image
Tosco's Pub and Grill image

