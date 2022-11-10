Totopos Street Food And Tequila
1,537 Reviews
$$
1388 Kildaire Farm Rd
Cary, NC 27511
Popular Items
Margarita Mix
Beer
Non-alcoholic drinks
Horchata
non-alcoholic drink made up of rice, milk, cinnamon and vanilla
Mexican Coke
Mexican Coke is made with cane sugar. It comes in glass bottles, which might help it to maintain a better flavor.
Coffee
Topo Chico Mineral Water
Bottled Mexican Mineral Water
Hibiscus Water
Jarritos
Jarritos is made in fruit flavors and is less carbonated than popular soft drinks. It is made in Mexico. Many Jarritos varieties are naturally flavored.
Hot Tea
Spa Waters / Aguas Frescas<3
Soft Drinks
Family style meals
Enchilada Pack
12 chicken tinga enchiladas topped with creamy tomatillo sauce , rice and beans , guacamole , pico de gallo , chips and salsa.
Chilaquiles meal
Chilaquiles tray, guacamole, queso fersco, crema dulce, chips and salsa.
Fajita family style chicken
grilled chicken, peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, chips, salsa, tortillas
Fajita family style steak-rice, beans, guacamole, chips, salsa, tortillas
Tinga and Carnitas tacos (10 tacos)
Carnitas, Chicke tinga , Beans , rice , Onions, cilantro , Pico de gallo, creama dulce, lettuce, chips and salsa.
Quesadilla family style
Chicken tinga quesadillas, rice, beans, crema dulce , guacamole, chips and salsa.
APPETIZERS (dinner)
Queso Dip
Queso Fundido
Gluten-free. Mexican cheeses, poblano peppers, Chile morita salsa, flour tortillas, applewood bacon, or chorizo.
GUACAMOLE
4 oz portion. Avocado, tomato, onion, chile serrano, lime juice, cilantro
Taquitos
white corn tortillas / 2 cheese taquitos / 2 chicken taquitos / homemade salsas / pico de gallo / crema dulce / lettuce
Ceviche
shrimp / salsa negra / cucumber / onion / cherry tomato / cilantro / avocado
Empanadas de Camarón
2 fried turnovers: tequila-chipotle shrimp / mixed cheeses / pickled onions / avocado / chipotle mayo
Esquites
corn kernels / lime juice / tajin / chipotle mayo / queso freso / pico de gallo
Essentials
Quesadilla
flour tortilla / cheese / shredded chicken tinga / pico de gallo / lettuce / crema dulce / rice and beans
Chimichanga
fried flour tortilla / rice / beans / lettuce / queso dip / plantain / pico de gallo
Nachos
chicken tinga / morita salsa / queso dip / refried black beans / crema dulce / queso fresco / onions / cilantro
Fajitas
served with sautéed bell peppers and onions in a cast iron skillet / rice / beans / flour tortillas
Fajita Bowl
Grilled chicken / fajita veggies / rice / pico de gallo / guacamole / mix greens
Fajita Bowl Steak
Steak, Fajita veggies, Rice, Pico de gallo , guacamole, mix greens
Favian's Bowl
Explosion of flavors! Three proteins: carnitas, chicken tinga and grilled chicken over a bed of rice and beans mix greens and topped with queso dip.
ACP
Gluten-free Rice / queso dip / grilled chicken / you can add veggies or steak in addition to chicken
MR ACP
grilled shrimp / steak / grilled chicken / rice / queso dip
Keto Bowl
Choice of protein, grilled chicken, shredded chicken tinga, carnitas
Tacos
Tempura Shrimp Tacos (2)
Negra Modelo beer battered shrimp / pickled onions, chipotle mayo / habanero pepper, cabbage, lime juice, cilantro on two flour tortilla
Tempura Shrimp Tacos (3)
Negra Modelo beer battered shrimp / pickled onions / chipotle mayo on three flour tortilla
Pollo A Las Brasas (3)
Charbroiled chicken breast / cheese / pico de gallo / guacamole. Three soft flour tortilla tacos served with rice and beans
Tacos Al Pastor (3)
Adobo-marinated pork shoulder / grilled pineapple / cilantro / onions. Three blue corn tortilla tacos served with rice and beans
Shrimp Tacos (3)
Shrimp with tequila-chipotle salsa / cheese / pico de gallo / cilantro. Three soft flour tortilla tacos served with rice and beans
Tacos de Pescado (2)
Blackened grilled catch of the day / mango salsa / cabbage. Two soft flour tortilla tacos served with rice and beans
Tacos De Pescado (3)
Blackened grilled catch of the day / mango salsa / cabbage. Three soft flour tortilla tacos served with rice and beans
Vegan Tacos (2)
vegan tacos on all of our menus are on rotated. please confirm with a Totopos employee.
Vegan Tacos (3)
vegan tacos on all menus are rotated. please confirm with a Totopos employee.
Tacos Carne Asada (2)
steak (cooked to order) / cheese / guacamole / pico de gallo. Two soft flour tortilla tacos served with rice and beans
Tacos Carne Asada (3)
steak (cooked to order) / cheese / guacamole / pico de gallo. Three soft flour tortilla tacos served with rice and beans
Vegetarianos (3)
Sautéed vegetables / brussel sprouts / fried cheese / pico de gallo / guacamole. Three soft flour tortilla tacos served with rice and beans
Tacos Carnitas (3)
Slow roasted pork with morita salsa / cilantro / onions. Three blue corn tortilla tacos served with rice and beans
Tacos Tinga (3)
Tomato-chipotle shredded chicken / pico de gallo / crema dulce / lettuce. Two blue corn tortilla tacos served with rice and beans
Carne Asada con Papas (3)
3 corn tortillas, cheese, caramelized onions, steak, fries with a side of guacamole salsa, served with 3 plantains for a sweet-meal finish
Costras
Entrees
Carne Asada Platter
6 oz Skirt steak (cooked to order), rice, charro beans, habanero chimichurri, guacamole, corn tortillas.
Chilaquiles
corn totopos / grilled chicken / creamy tomatillo sauce / onions / cilantro / guacamole / cheese / crema dulce
Chile Relleno
Stuffed poblano pepper, chicken tinga, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, crema dulce, rice and black beans.
Platano Frito Relleno
6 oz skirt steak (cooked to order), fried plantain, rice, charro beans, guacamole, cheese, habanero chimichurri.
Marcos Platter
queso fundido with chorizo and bacon / rajas poblanas / grilled shrimp / steak / grilled chicken / veggie of the day / citrus onions / lime wedges / flour tortillas / rice and beans
Quesabirria
homemade white corn tortillas / mixed cheeses / birria beef / cilantro / onions / guacamole salsa / consume / cilantro / onions
Milanesa de Pollo
breaded chicken / flour tortillas / rice & beans / homemade salsa / salad
Soups & Salads
Mexican Chicken Soup- Small
Mexican Chicken Soup- Large
Gluten-free. Chicken, chicken broth, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, rice.
Black Bean Cream Soup- Small
Creamy black bean soup, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, crema dulce, pasilla chile, queso fresco.
Black Bean Cream Soup- Large
Creamy black bean soup with avocado, crispy tortilla strips, creme dulce, pasilla chile and queso fresco. Vegetarian. Gluten free.
Totopos Salad- Large
Pozole - Small
Pozole - Large
Traditional Mexican brothy soup made with pork, dry chile rojo, corn and spices. comes with a side of Salsa Macha made of dry chiles, peanuts and oil.
Enchiladas
Verdes Enchi
Three shredded chicken tinga enchiladas/ creamy tomatillo sauce / melted cheese / onion / pico de gallo / guacamole / cilantro. Served with rice and beans
Carnitas & Mole Enchi
Mole made from scratch includes nuts, three blue corn tortilla enchiladas, carnitas, queso fresco , sesame seeds, served with rice.
Vegetarianas Enchi
Three blue corn tortillas enchiladas / sautéed vegetables / brussel sprouts / cheese / pico de gallo / guacamole / black bean cream sauce / onion / crema dulce / cilantro. Served with rice.
Sides
Rice
Refried Black Beans
Charros Black Beans
Fried Plantain (6 pc.)
Grilled Veggies
sautéed veggies: red and green bell peppers / red onions / Brussel sprouts
EXTRA Chips and salsa
3 small bags of chips+ 8 oz cup of our homemade house salsa
Side Fries
Spicy Salsas Combo
three 2oz mild and spicy homemade salsas
Side Salad
Sides & Salsas
Agave-basil vinaigrette 12 oz
Side Chipotle Mayo (2 oz)
Side Habanero Chimichurri (2 oz)
Kids Side - Rice & Beans
Side Mixed Cheeses (3 oz)
Salsa Macho (2 oz) - SPICY
dried pepper based sauce: pasilla, arbol and morita pepper / garlic / peanuts / oil / pepper
Salsa Roja (2 oz) - SPICY
árbol pepper / tomato / garlic / onions / cilantro / salt & pepper
Salsa Roja 8 oz
árbol pepper / tomato / garlic / onions / cilantro / salt & pepper
Salsa Verde (2 oz) - MILD
avocado / tomatillo / cilantro / onions / garlic / serrano pepper / salt / pepper / lime juice
Side Avocado (half avocado)
Side Barbacoa Beef (4 oz)
Side Brussel Sprouts (3 oz)
Side Charro Beans
Side Chiles Toreados (3)
Side Chopped Onions (2 oz)
Side Chorizo (4 oz)
Side Cilantro (2 oz)
Side Creamy Tomatillo Sauce 2 oz
roasted tomatillos / serrano pepper / onions / garlic
Side Crema Dulce (2 oz)
Side de Carnitas (4 oz)
Side Dressing
Side Eggs (2)
Side Fish (6oz)
Side Fresh Serrano
Side Fries
Side Pickled Habanero Onions (2oz)
Side Grilled Pineapple
Side Grilled Shrimp (4 oz)
Side Grilled Veggies (4 oz)
Side Guac (2 oz)
Side Lettuce
Side Pastor (4 oz)
Side Pickled Jalap
Side Pico De Gallo (2 oz)
Side Plantains (6pc.)
Side Pollo Brasas (4 oz)
Side Portobello mushroom
Side Queso Dip (2 oz)
Side Rice
Side Skirt Steak (6 oz)
Premium side of outside skirt steak. Tender, juicy, cooked to order, no fat.
Side Sour Cream (2 oz)
Side Steak (6oz)
Side Tinga (4 oz)
Side Tomatoes (2 oz)
Side Tortilla (3)
Side Mango Salsa
Side Consome 4oz (quesabirria dipping broth)
Side Bacon (2oz)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
All orders come with a complimentary bag of chips and a 2oz-container of salsa per meal!
1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27511