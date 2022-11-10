  • Home
  • /
  • Cary
  • /
  • Totopos Street Food And Tequila
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Totopos Street Food And Tequila

1,537 Reviews

$$

1388 Kildaire Farm Rd

Cary, NC 27511

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Dip
Chimichanga
Verdes Enchi

Margarita Mix

Margarita Mix (makes 6 margs)

Margarita Mix (makes 6 margs)

$25.00

fresh squeezed margarita mix made with agave organic syrup

Personal Mix Margarita

Personal Mix Margarita

$5.95

Margarita Mix (4 margs)

$17.00

fresh squeezed margarita mix made with agave organic syrup

Beer

Negra Modelo

$5.50

Tecate Tall Boy

$5.50Out of stock

Corona Light

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$5.50Out of stock

Corona Seltzer

$7.00Out of stock

Heineken

$5.00Out of stock

Non-alcoholic drinks

Horchata

Horchata

$3.99

non-alcoholic drink made up of rice, milk, cinnamon and vanilla

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Coke is made with cane sugar. It comes in glass bottles, which might help it to maintain a better flavor.

Coffee

$2.49
Topo Chico Mineral Water

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$2.99

Bottled Mexican Mineral Water

Hibiscus Water

$3.99
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.99

Jarritos is made in fruit flavors and is less carbonated than popular soft drinks. It is made in Mexico. Many Jarritos varieties are naturally flavored.

Hot Tea

$2.49

Spa Waters / Aguas Frescas<3

an Agua Fresca is non-alcoholic beverage made with fruit, water and sugar.
Limonada

Limonada

$6.49

fresh-squeezed lime juice / agave

Naranja

$6.49

fresh-squeezed orange juice / lime juice / agave

Fresa

$6.49

freshly-made strawberry puree / lime juice / agave

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$6.49

Piña

$6.49

freshly blended pineapple juice / lime juice / agave nectar

Soft Drinks

Pepsi products from our fountain drink!

20 oz soft drink

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Sierra Mist

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Sunkist

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.79

Soda Water

$2.79

Pink Lemonade

$2.79

Gallon soft drink

$7.99

Family style meals

Enchilada Pack

Enchilada Pack

$55.00

12 chicken tinga enchiladas topped with creamy tomatillo sauce , rice and beans , guacamole , pico de gallo , chips and salsa.

Chilaquiles meal

Chilaquiles meal

$49.00

Chilaquiles tray, guacamole, queso fersco, crema dulce, chips and salsa.

Fajita family style chicken

Fajita family style chicken

$54.00

grilled chicken, peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, chips, salsa, tortillas

Fajita family style steak-rice, beans, guacamole, chips, salsa, tortillas

$62.00
Tinga and Carnitas tacos (10 tacos)

Tinga and Carnitas tacos (10 tacos)

$35.00

Carnitas, Chicke tinga , Beans , rice , Onions, cilantro , Pico de gallo, creama dulce, lettuce, chips and salsa.

Quesadilla family style

Quesadilla family style

$39.00

Chicken tinga quesadillas, rice, beans, crema dulce , guacamole, chips and salsa.

APPETIZERS (dinner)

Mexican Cheeses, poblano peppers, chile morita salsa, flour tortillas, applewood bacon or chorizo.
Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$5.99

Queso Fundido

$10.50

Gluten-free. Mexican cheeses, poblano peppers, Chile morita salsa, flour tortillas, applewood bacon, or chorizo.

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$8.50

4 oz portion. Avocado, tomato, onion, chile serrano, lime juice, cilantro

Taquitos

Taquitos

$10.75

white corn tortillas / 2 cheese taquitos / 2 chicken taquitos / homemade salsas / pico de gallo / crema dulce / lettuce

Ceviche

$16.00

shrimp / salsa negra / cucumber / onion / cherry tomato / cilantro / avocado

Empanadas de Camarón

Empanadas de Camarón

$13.75

2 fried turnovers: tequila-chipotle shrimp / mixed cheeses / pickled onions / avocado / chipotle mayo

Esquites

Esquites

$5.99Out of stock

corn kernels / lime juice / tajin / chipotle mayo / queso freso / pico de gallo

Essentials

Quesadilla

$13.85

flour tortilla / cheese / shredded chicken tinga / pico de gallo / lettuce / crema dulce / rice and beans

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$13.85

fried flour tortilla / rice / beans / lettuce / queso dip / plantain / pico de gallo

Nachos

Nachos

$13.85

chicken tinga / morita salsa / queso dip / refried black beans / crema dulce / queso fresco / onions / cilantro

Fajitas

Fajitas

$10.00

served with sautéed bell peppers and onions in a cast iron skillet / rice / beans / flour tortillas

Fajita Bowl

$14.99

Grilled chicken / fajita veggies / rice / pico de gallo / guacamole / mix greens

Fajita Bowl Steak

$15.85

Steak, Fajita veggies, Rice, Pico de gallo , guacamole, mix greens

Favian's Bowl

Favian's Bowl

$14.99

Explosion of flavors! Three proteins: carnitas, chicken tinga and grilled chicken over a bed of rice and beans mix greens and topped with queso dip.

ACP

ACP

$13.99

Gluten-free Rice / queso dip / grilled chicken / you can add veggies or steak in addition to chicken

MR ACP

MR ACP

$16.99

grilled shrimp / steak / grilled chicken / rice / queso dip

Keto Bowl

Keto Bowl

$14.99

Choice of protein, grilled chicken, shredded chicken tinga, carnitas

Tacos

Tempura Shrimp Tacos (2)

Tempura Shrimp Tacos (2)

$12.49

Negra Modelo beer battered shrimp / pickled onions, chipotle mayo / habanero pepper, cabbage, lime juice, cilantro on two flour tortilla

Tempura Shrimp Tacos (3)

Tempura Shrimp Tacos (3)

$16.75

Negra Modelo beer battered shrimp / pickled onions / chipotle mayo on three flour tortilla

Pollo A Las Brasas (3)

$14.95

Charbroiled chicken breast / cheese / pico de gallo / guacamole. Three soft flour tortilla tacos served with rice and beans

Tacos Al Pastor (3)

$14.95

Adobo-marinated pork shoulder / grilled pineapple / cilantro / onions. Three blue corn tortilla tacos served with rice and beans

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$16.75

Shrimp with tequila-chipotle salsa / cheese / pico de gallo / cilantro. Three soft flour tortilla tacos served with rice and beans

Tacos de Pescado (2)

Tacos de Pescado (2)

$12.49

Blackened grilled catch of the day / mango salsa / cabbage. Two soft flour tortilla tacos served with rice and beans

Tacos De Pescado (3)

$16.75

Blackened grilled catch of the day / mango salsa / cabbage. Three soft flour tortilla tacos served with rice and beans

Vegan Tacos (2)

$12.75

vegan tacos on all of our menus are on rotated. please confirm with a Totopos employee.

Vegan Tacos (3)

$16.75

vegan tacos on all menus are rotated. please confirm with a Totopos employee.

Tacos Carne Asada (2)

Tacos Carne Asada (2)

$13.75

steak (cooked to order) / cheese / guacamole / pico de gallo. Two soft flour tortilla tacos served with rice and beans

Tacos Carne Asada (3)

$16.75

steak (cooked to order) / cheese / guacamole / pico de gallo. Three soft flour tortilla tacos served with rice and beans

Vegetarianos (3)

$14.95

Sautéed vegetables / brussel sprouts / fried cheese / pico de gallo / guacamole. Three soft flour tortilla tacos served with rice and beans

Tacos Carnitas (3)

Tacos Carnitas (3)

$14.95

Slow roasted pork with morita salsa / cilantro / onions. Three blue corn tortilla tacos served with rice and beans

Tacos Tinga (3)

Tacos Tinga (3)

$14.95

Tomato-chipotle shredded chicken / pico de gallo / crema dulce / lettuce. Two blue corn tortilla tacos served with rice and beans

Carne Asada con Papas (3)

$15.75Out of stock

3 corn tortillas, cheese, caramelized onions, steak, fries with a side of guacamole salsa, served with 3 plantains for a sweet-meal finish

Costras

3 flour tortillas / wrapped-in-cheese meat of your choice / cilantro / pickled onions / side of salsa verde and rice & beans

COSTRAS

$17.00

Entrees

Carne Asada Platter

$20.00

6 oz Skirt steak (cooked to order), rice, charro beans, habanero chimichurri, guacamole, corn tortillas.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$15.25

corn totopos / grilled chicken / creamy tomatillo sauce / onions / cilantro / guacamole / cheese / crema dulce

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$20.25

Stuffed poblano pepper, chicken tinga, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, crema dulce, rice and black beans.

Platano Frito Relleno

Platano Frito Relleno

$20.50

6 oz skirt steak (cooked to order), fried plantain, rice, charro beans, guacamole, cheese, habanero chimichurri.

Marcos Platter

Marcos Platter

$47.00Out of stock

queso fundido with chorizo and bacon / rajas poblanas / grilled shrimp / steak / grilled chicken / veggie of the day / citrus onions / lime wedges / flour tortillas / rice and beans

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$13.75

homemade white corn tortillas / mixed cheeses / birria beef / cilantro / onions / guacamole salsa / consume / cilantro / onions

Milanesa de Pollo

$16.00

breaded chicken / flour tortillas / rice & beans / homemade salsa / salad

Soups & Salads

Mexican Chicken Soup- Small

$5.99

Mexican Chicken Soup- Large

$8.99

Gluten-free. Chicken, chicken broth, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, rice.

Black Bean Cream Soup- Small

$5.99

Creamy black bean soup, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, crema dulce, pasilla chile, queso fresco.

Black Bean Cream Soup- Large

Black Bean Cream Soup- Large

$8.99

Creamy black bean soup with avocado, crispy tortilla strips, creme dulce, pasilla chile and queso fresco. Vegetarian. Gluten free.

Totopos Salad- Large

Totopos Salad- Large

$7.99

Pozole - Small

$5.89Out of stock
Pozole - Large

Pozole - Large

$8.99Out of stock

Traditional Mexican brothy soup made with pork, dry chile rojo, corn and spices. comes with a side of Salsa Macha made of dry chiles, peanuts and oil.

Enchiladas

Verdes Enchi

Verdes Enchi

$15.50

Three shredded chicken tinga enchiladas/ creamy tomatillo sauce / melted cheese / onion / pico de gallo / guacamole / cilantro. Served with rice and beans

Carnitas & Mole Enchi

$15.50

Mole made from scratch includes nuts, three blue corn tortilla enchiladas, carnitas, queso fresco , sesame seeds, served with rice.

Vegetarianas Enchi

Vegetarianas Enchi

$15.50

Three blue corn tortillas enchiladas / sautéed vegetables / brussel sprouts / cheese / pico de gallo / guacamole / black bean cream sauce / onion / crema dulce / cilantro. Served with rice.

Sides

Rice

$2.99

Refried Black Beans

$2.99

Charros Black Beans

$2.99

Fried Plantain (6 pc.)

$3.99

Grilled Veggies

$3.99

sautéed veggies: red and green bell peppers / red onions / Brussel sprouts

EXTRA Chips and salsa

$3.99

3 small bags of chips+ 8 oz cup of our homemade house salsa

Side Fries

$2.99
Spicy Salsas Combo

Spicy Salsas Combo

$2.50

three 2oz mild and spicy homemade salsas

Side Salad

$3.99

Kids

kid quesadilla

$4.99

quesadilla served with ricer and beans

kid taco

$4.99

Kids nachos

$4.99

kid chicken tenders

$4.99

Kids Drink

$1.99

options

order chips & salsa (to-go)

$3.99

3 bags of chips + One 8 oz container of salsa

4 oz cup of salsa

$1.99

Desserts

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$5.99
Churros

Churros

$5.99
ChocoFlan

ChocoFlan

$5.99
Spooky Tres Leches

Spooky Tres Leches

$7.99Out of stock

moist chocolate cake with French vanilla and mocha creme layers covered with our signature 3 leches sauce for extra moist!

Sides & Salsas

Agave-basil vinaigrette 12 oz

$8.99Out of stock

Side Chipotle Mayo (2 oz)

$0.85

Side Habanero Chimichurri (2 oz)

$1.00

Kids Side - Rice & Beans

$2.99

Side Mixed Cheeses (3 oz)

$1.75

Salsa Macho (2 oz) - SPICY

$0.75

dried pepper based sauce: pasilla, arbol and morita pepper / garlic / peanuts / oil / pepper

Salsa Roja (2 oz) - SPICY

$0.75

árbol pepper / tomato / garlic / onions / cilantro / salt & pepper

Salsa Roja 8 oz

$3.49

árbol pepper / tomato / garlic / onions / cilantro / salt & pepper

Salsa Verde (2 oz) - MILD

$0.75

avocado / tomatillo / cilantro / onions / garlic / serrano pepper / salt / pepper / lime juice

Side Avocado (half avocado)

$4.25

Side Barbacoa Beef (4 oz)

$4.00

Side Brussel Sprouts (3 oz)

$3.00

Side Charro Beans

$2.99

Side Chiles Toreados (3)

$1.95

Side Chopped Onions (2 oz)

$0.75

Side Chorizo (4 oz)

$4.00

Side Cilantro (2 oz)

$0.75

Side Creamy Tomatillo Sauce 2 oz

$0.75

roasted tomatillos / serrano pepper / onions / garlic

Side Crema Dulce (2 oz)

$0.85

Side de Carnitas (4 oz)

$4.00

Side Dressing

Side Eggs (2)

$2.00

Side Fish (6oz)

$7.00

Side Fresh Serrano

$0.75

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Pickled Habanero Onions (2oz)

$1.50

Side Grilled Pineapple

$2.00

Side Grilled Shrimp (4 oz)

$5.00

Side Grilled Veggies (4 oz)

$3.99

Side Guac (2 oz)

$2.50

Side Lettuce

$0.70

Side Pastor (4 oz)

$4.00

Side Pickled Jalap

$0.65

Side Pico De Gallo (2 oz)

$0.85

Side Plantains (6pc.)

$3.99

Side Pollo Brasas (4 oz)

$5.00

Side Portobello mushroom

$3.99Out of stock

Side Queso Dip (2 oz)

$2.25

Side Rice

$2.99

Side Skirt Steak (6 oz)

$14.00

Premium side of outside skirt steak. Tender, juicy, cooked to order, no fat.

Side Sour Cream (2 oz)

$0.75

Side Steak (6oz)

$7.00

Side Tinga (4 oz)

$4.00

Side Tomatoes (2 oz)

$0.65

Side Tortilla (3)

$1.00

Side Mango Salsa

$1.00

Side Consome 4oz (quesabirria dipping broth)

$4.00

Side Bacon (2oz)

$2.00

T-SHIRT

Gray Round neck - NC map stamp

$25.00

Pink Round neck - NC map stamp

$25.00

Black Crewneck - Totopos mask

$27.00

SWEATSHIRT

Black round neck fleece

Black round neck fleece

$45.00

HOODIE

Gray Hoodie - NC map stamp

$40.00

Stickers

mask sticker

mask sticker

$1.50
totopos sticker

totopos sticker

$1.50
map sticker

map sticker

$1.50

Mug

ceramic mug with printed Totopos logo in pink

Totopos mug

$12.50

Tumblr cup

Totopos tumblr cup

Totopos tumblr cup

$8.50

Totopos Cap

Black

Black

$10.99Out of stock

Bracelet

glow-in-the-dark Totopos 7th Anniversary bracelet

$1.00

Buttons

TOTOPOS

TOTOPOS

$1.50
Mr. Totopos mask

Mr. Totopos mask

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

All orders come with a complimentary bag of chips and a 2oz-container of salsa per meal!

Website

Location

1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27511

Directions

Gallery
Totopos Street Food And Tequila image
Totopos Street Food And Tequila image
Totopos Street Food And Tequila image
Totopos Street Food And Tequila image

Similar restaurants in your area

V Pizza - Cary
orange starNo Reviews
1389 Kildaire Farm Road Cary, NC 27511
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.1 • 418
1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD CARY, NC 27511
View restaurantnext
Diced Kildaire
orange starNo Reviews
1377 KILDAIRE FARM RD Cary, NC 27511
View restaurantnext
Corbett's Burgers & Soda Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,528
126 Kilmayne Dr Cary, NC 27511
View restaurantnext
Brew Coffee Bar - Cary
orange starNo Reviews
122 E Chatham St, Cary, NC 27511 Cary, NC 27511
View restaurantnext
Asali Desserts & Cafe
orange star4.8 • 405
107 Edingbugh S Dr Suite 106 A Cary, NC 27511
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cary

La Farm Bakery
orange star4.5 • 4,435
4248 NW CARY PARKWAY Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
La Farm Bakery - Bread Truck
orange star4.5 • 4,435
4248 NW Cary Parkway Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Stone Creek Village
orange star4.8 • 2,985
600 Ledgestone Way Cary, NC 27519
View restaurantnext
Tribeca Tavern
orange star4.1 • 2,540
500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA Cary, NC 27519
View restaurantnext
Corbett's Burgers & Soda Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,528
126 Kilmayne Dr Cary, NC 27511
View restaurantnext
Academy Street Bistro
orange star4.8 • 2,267
200 S Academy St Cary, NC 27511
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cary
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston