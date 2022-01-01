Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO

418 Reviews

$$

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD

CARY, NC 27511

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
14" Large Pizza
20 Wings

Beverages

Cold Beverage

$3.00

Hot Beverage

$2.75

Kids Beverage

$2.00

Bottled Beverages

$3.00

Frozen Virgin Bev

$3.25

Starters

Bacon Cheese Fries

$11.00

Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch

Buffalo Dip

Buffalo Dip

$11.00

Cheddar & cream cheese blend mixed with chopped celery, blue cheese crumbles, medium bualo sauce and seasoned shredded chicken w/ Tortilla chips or Flatbread (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Mozzarella & cream cheese blend mixed with spinach, artichokes and a bit of red pepper flakes / Tortilla Chips or Flatbread (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)

Egg Rolls

$10.00

Finely diced mushrooms, peppers & onions, shaved ribeye & mozzarella. Drizzled with Thai sauce (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.50

Housemade garlic bread, melted mozzarella w/ Marinara

Fresh Jalapeno Poppers

Fresh Jalapeno Poppers

$11.00

Fresh jalapeno halves stued with cream cheese, cheddar & bacon w/ Southwest ranch & BBQ drizzle

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Fresh, NEVER FROZEN, hand-cut block of mozzarella, seasoned, breaded & deep fried W/ Marinara & Fresh Tomatoes Slices

Macho Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips, housemade chili with beans, jalapenos, diced tomatoes & black olives / Nacho Cheese or Shredded Cheddar / Salsa & Sour Cream

Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips, seasoned grilled chicken, white queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, tomatoes & black olives / Sour cream drizzle

Fried Pickles

$9.50

Buttermilk battered dill pickle chips / Ranch

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Tortilla, shaved ribeye, cheddar, mozzarella, pepper jack, sautéed mushrooms, onions & peppers / Salsa & Sour Cream

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Tortilla, diced fried chicken, medium buffalo sauce, mozzarella / Celery & Carrots / Ranch or Blue Cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00

White queso & tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Mild Salsa & tortilla chips

WINGS & Things

10 Wings

10 Wings

$15.00

Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)

20 Wings

20 Wings

$28.00

Choice of wing sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (2)

40 Wings

40 Wings

$54.00

Choice of wings sauce (up to 4) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (4)

1/2# Shrimp

$15.00

Plain or tossed in choice of wing sauce (1) / Choice of ranch, blue cheese or tartar sauce

Half Boneless

$12.00

Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)

Full Boneless

$21.00

Choice of wings sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (2)

1/2# Tenders

$10.50

Plain or tossed in choice of wing sauce (1) / Choice of ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard (1)

1# Tenders

$19.00

Plain or tossed in choice of wing sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard (2)

Tenders Combo

$12.00

Plain or tossed in choice of wing sauce (1) / Choice of ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard (1) / Choice of Side

Burgers

BYO Burger

$11.00

Choice of 8 oz 100% beef patty, 6 oz grilled chicken breast or Gardenburger veggie patty (not vegan), lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles / Choice of toppings for additional charge / Choice of Side

A.B.T. Burger

$13.00

Avocado, bacon, tomato, A-1 steak sauce / Choice of Side

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$13.00

Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles / Choice of Side

Loaded Burger

$13.00

American, crumbled bacon, fried onion strings, A-1 steak sauce, sour cream / Choice of Side

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Swiss, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles / Choice of Side

Western Burger

$13.00

Cheddar, BBQ sauce, fried onion strings, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles / Choice of Side

Sandwiches & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Breaded chicken breast, choice of wing sauce, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo roll / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Breaded chicken tenders, choice of wing sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side

Cheesesteak Sub

$13.00

Choice of beef or chicken, sauteed mushrooms, green peppers & onions, American-Swiss blend, Constanzo roll / Choice of Side

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Marinated grilled chicken, zesty Caesar dressing, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, flour tortilla / Choice of Side

Chicken Parm Sand

$12.00

Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, marinara, Costanzo roll/ Choice of Side.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Breaded chicken tenders, ranch, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Choice of Side

Super Club Sandwich

$12.00

Ham, turkey, cheddar, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, grilled Texas Toast (double decker) / Choice of Side

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

"THE" Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Breaded chicken breast, pepper jack, jalapeno cream cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, Constanzo roll / Choice of Side

Prime Rib on Garlic Bread

$15.00

Shaved prime rib, provolone, fried onion strings, garlic bread Costanzo sub roll / Au jus / Choice of Side

Tommy's All American

$12.00

Shaved turkey, American, crumbled bacon, ranch, toasted sourdough / Choice of Side

BYO Pizza

9" Personal Pizza

9" Personal Pizza

$8.50

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella / Additional Toppings for $.50 (White base for $1 extra - blend of ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil)

12" Med Pizza

12" Med Pizza

$12.75

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella / Additional Toppings for $1.50 (White base for $1 extra - blend of ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil)

14" Large Pizza

14" Large Pizza

$16.00

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella / Additional Toppings for $1.75 (White base for $1 extra - blend of ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil)

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$8.50

Specialty Pizzas

9" Half and Half

$10.50

12" Half and Half

$16.75

14" Half and Half

$21.00

10" Half and Half (GF)

$10.50

Choose 2 Specialty pizzas and toppings (different bases will blend in the middle) GLUTEN FREE CRUST

9" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.50

BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, onions, BBQ sauce drizzle

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.75

BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, onions, BBQ sauce drizzle

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.00

BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, onions, BBQ sauce drizzle

10" Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.50

BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, onions, BBQ sauce drizzle

9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.50

Blue cheese base, mozzarella, diced fried chicken, medium buffalo sauce

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.75

Blue cheese base, mozzarella, diced fried chicken, medium buffalo sauce

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Blue cheese base, mozzarella, diced fried chicken, medium buffalo sauce

10" Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.50

Blue cheese base, mozzarella, diced fried chicken, medium buffalo sauce

9" Fly'n Hawaiian

$10.50

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple, cherries

12" Fly'n Hawaiian

$16.75

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple, cherries

14" Fly'n Hawaiian

$21.00

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple, cherries

10" Gluten Free Fly'n Hawaiian

$10.50

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple, cherries

9" Jack'd Chicken Pizza

$10.50

Southwest ranch base, mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken, bacon, onions

12" Jack'd Chicken Pizza

$16.75

Southwest ranch base, mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken, bacon, onions

14" Jack'd Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Southwest ranch base, mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken, bacon, onions

10" Gluten Free Jack'd Chicken Pizza

$10.50

Southwest ranch base, mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken, bacon, onions

9" Mac & Cheese Pizza

$10.50

Mac & Cheese, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon

12" Mac & Cheese Pizza

$16.75

Mac & Cheese, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon

14" Mac & Cheese Pizza

$21.00

Mac & Cheese, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon

9" Meatlovers

$10.50

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausauge, ham, bacon, meatballs

12" Meatlovers

$16.75

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausauge, ham, bacon, meatballs

14" Meatlovers

$21.00

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausauge, ham, bacon, meatballs

10" Gluten Free Meatlovers

$10.50

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausauge, ham, bacon, meatballs

9" Perfect Pizza

$10.50

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, banana peppers

12" Perfect Pizza

$16.75

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, banana peppers

14" Perfect Pizza

$21.00

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, banana peppers

10" Gluten Free Perfect Pizza

$10.50

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, banana peppers

9" Poppers Pizza

$10.50

Jalapeno cream cheese base, mozzarella, cheddar, fresh jalapenos, bacon, BBQ sauce & Southwest ranch drizzle

12" Poppers Pizza

$16.75

Jalapeno cream cheese base, mozzarella, cheddar, fresh jalapenos, bacon, BBQ sauce & Southwest ranch drizzle

14" Poppers Pizza

$21.00

Jalapeno cream cheese base, mozzarella, cheddar, fresh jalapenos, bacon, BBQ sauce & Southwest ranch drizzle

10" Gluten Free Poppers Pizza

$10.50

Jalapeno cream cheese base, mozzarella, cheddar, fresh jalapenos, bacon, BBQ sauce & Southwest ranch drizzle

9" Supreme

$10.50

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers

12" Supreme

$16.75

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers

14" Supreme

$21.00

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers

10" Gluten Free Supreme

$10.50

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers

9" Veggie

$10.50

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, spinach

12" Veggie

$16.75

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, spinach

14" Veggie

$21.00

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, spinach

10" Gluten Free Veggie

$10.50

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, spinach

Entrees

Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack

Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack

$28.00

Tender baby back pork ribs, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce / coleslaw / Choice of Side

Baby Back Ribs - Half Rack

Baby Back Ribs - Half Rack

$17.00

Tender baby back pork ribs, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce / coleslaw / Choice of Side

Baked Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Rotini pasta, housemade cheese sauce, cheddar, garlic toast

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$14.00

Penne pasta tossed in alfredo, broccoli, marinated chicken breast / garlic toast

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Two tacos filled with blackened grilled chicken, cheddar, sauteed onions / queso / avocado / pico de gallo / lettuce / diced tomato / sour cream / tortilla chips

Fish Fry

$15.00

10 oz haddock in Yuengling beer batter / tartar sauce / coleslaw / Choice of Side

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Two tacos filled with blacked haddock, cheddar, sauteed onions / queso / avocado / pico de gallo / lettuce / diced tomato / sour cream / tortilla chips

Lasagna - Large

$15.00

Tradional meat sauce, marinara, mozzarella / garlic toast

Lasagna - Small

$10.00

Tradional meat sauce, marinara, mozzarella / garlic toast

Memphis Mac

$11.00

Mac & Cheese w/ pulled pork, BBQ sauce, crumbled bacon, cheddar / colesaw / garlic toast

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Two tacos filled with fried or blackened grilled shrimp, cheddar, sauteed onions / queso / avocado / pico de gallo / lettuce / diced tomato / sour cream / tortilla chips

Salads

BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad

BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad

$11.00

Marinated grilled chicken, romaine & iceberg, diced tomatoes, tortilla strips, cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch & BBQ drizzle

Buffalo Salad

$11.00

Boneless wings or grilled chicken, choice of wing sauce, romaine & iceberg, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red onion, cheddar

California Chicken Salad

$11.00

Marinated grilled chicken, romaine & iceberg, diced tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, almond slivers, Craisins / Choice of Salad Dressing

Chef Salad

$11.00

Romaine & Iceberg, diced ham, crumbled bacon, cheddar & swiss, hardboiled egg, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini / Choice of Salad Dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.75

Romaine & iceberg, zesty Caesar dressing, croutons, shredded parmesan / Add Grilled Chicken - $3, Add Grilled or Fried Shrimp $5

Large House Salad

$8.75

Romaine & Iceberg, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, croutons / Choice of Salad Dressing

Side Caesar

$5.00

Romaine & iceberg, zesty Caesar dressing, croutons, shredded parmesan

House Salad

$5.00

Romaine & Iceberg, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, croutons / Choice of Salad Dressing

Soups

Housemade Chili - Cup

$4.00

Housemade chili (contains beer & beans) topped with cheddar

Baked Potato Soup - Cup

$4.00

Housemade baked potato soup topped with cheddar & bacon

French Onion Soup - Cup

$4.00

Housemade french onion soup, large crouton, melted swiss

Danish French Onion Soup - Cup

$4.00

Housemade french onion soup, large crouton, melted swiss, blue cheese crumbles

Housemade Chili - Bowl

$5.00

Housemade chili (contains beer & beans) topped with cheddar

Baked Potato Soup - Bowl

$5.00

Housemade baked potato soup topped with cheddar & bacon

French Onion Soup - Bowl

$5.00

Housemade french onion soup, large crouton, melted swiss

Danish French Onion Soup - Bowl

$5.00

Housemade french onion soup, large crouton, melted swiss, blue cheese crumbles

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Crinke-cut fries, kosher salt

Homemade Chips

$3.00

Homemade potato chips, cajun seasoning / Ranch

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Broccoli, cauliflour, carrots

Broccoli

$3.00

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Cold style of pasta salad made with macaroni and mayo

Coleslaw

$3.00

Housemade coleslaw

Fries - Large

$5.00

Crinkle-cut fries, kosher salt

Homemade Chips - Large

$5.00

Homemade potato chips, cajun seasoning / Ranch

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Waffle cut sweet potatoes with sugar

Sweet Potato Fries -Large

$8.00

Waffle cut sweet potatoes with sugar

Fried Pickles (side)

$5.00

Buttermilk battered dill pickle chips / Ranch

Loaded Potato Salad

$5.00

Hot baked potato salad with bacon & sour cream topped with melted cheddar (ingredients cannot be removed or subsituted)

Bacon Cheese Fries (side)

$5.00

Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch

Chili Cheese Fries (side)

$5.00

Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon, housemade chili / Ranch

Mac & Cheese (side)

$5.00

Rotini pasta, housemade cheese sauce, cheddar

Memphis Mac (side)

$5.00

Mac & Cheese w/ pulled pork, BBQ sauce, crumbled bacon, cheddar

Onion Strings

$6.00

Thin cut yellow onion, breaded and fried

House Salad

$5.00

Romaine & Iceberg, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, croutons / Choice of Salad Dressing

Side Caesar

$5.00

Romaine & iceberg, zesty Caesar dressing, croutons, shredded parmesan

Orange Slices

$1.50

Applesauce

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Tortilla Chips (side)

$3.00

Corn chips with salt

3 Alarm Cheese Fries

$5.00

Crinkle cut fries, cajun seasoning, melted pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapenos, drizzled with Hot & Sweet sauce

Extras & Add-ons

Side Wing Sauce

Side of Dressing

Side of Ranch

$0.60

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.60

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.60

Side of Southwest Ranch

$0.60

Side of Mayo

12 oz Sauce or Dressing

$6.00

8 oz Sauce or Dressing

$4.00

Add 6 Shrimp to Entree

$7.50

Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)

Add 6 Wings to Entree

$7.50

Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)

Side Chicken Breast

$4.25

Garlic Toast

$1.00

Side of Carrots

$0.75

Side of Celery

$0.75

Side of Salsa

$0.60

Side of Sour Cream

$0.60

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Fresh tomatoes, cilantro, onions, jalapenos, lime juice, salt

Side Queso

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

American cheese / Choice of Side

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Choice of Side

Extra Hot Dog

$2.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Choice of Side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

American cheese, Texas Toast / Choice of Side

Kids Tenders

$5.99

3 Tenders / Choice of Side

Kids Pasta

$4.99

Choice of Plain, Butter, Alfredo or Marinara / garlic toast

Desserts

Banana Bread Sundae

$7.00

Homemade banana bread, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce & caramel sauce

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Chocolate chip brownie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce

Cup of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Cup of Vanilla Ice Cream w/ Chocolate

$2.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Buffalo Brothers is a family friendly sports bar restaurant with homemade dishes and a fun atmosphere! Awww Man Now I want Wings!!!!

Website

Location

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY, NC 27511

Directions

