Cary bars & lounges you'll love

Mookies New York Deli
1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY
|Potato Latke
|$3.95
2 potato pancakes served with apple sauce and sour cream
|Marcey's Crispy Brussel sprouts
|$6.50
crispy Brussel sprouts with red onion and pastrami crisps and a balsamic glaze
|Lower Eastside Eggrolls
|$5.45
stuffed with corned beef, sauerkraut, spicy mustard, and served with horseradish aioli
TAPAS
Catalan Tapas Bar
4214 NW Cary Parkway, Cary
|Indian Street Corn
|$8.15
Indian street corn. Masala, paneer, scallion.
|Fried Brussels
|$9.65
Fried brussels sprouts, korean glaze
|Steak Taco
|$5.50
Beer marinated skirt steak
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Crosstown Pub & Grill
140 E Chatham street, Cary
|Large Fish 'n Chips^
|$15.00
Two fillets of our famous beer-battered fish served with cole slaw, house-made tartar sauce, and choice of side. *Pictured is a small portion*
|Black Bean Burger^
|$12.00
6oz cheese-infused black bean veggie patty with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and drizzled with house chipotle ranch. Served with a side.
|Small Fish 'n Chips^
|$8.00
One fillet of our famous beer-battered fish served with cole slaw, house-made tartar sauce, and choice of side.
SUSHI
kō•än
2800 Renaissance Park Pl, Cary
|Pork Dumplings
|$12.00
Pork and shrimp dumplings, garlic, ginger, scallion, black vinegar. 4pcs
|Cauliflower
|$13.00
Sweet soy, pickles, sesame, scallion. (GF) (Vegetarian)
|Pork Belly Banh Mi
|$10.00
Crispy pork belly, hoisin, pickled carrots, daikon, cilantro, jalapeno.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Boneless Wings
|$11.00
Eight chicken tenders tossed in our homemade buffalo, extra spicy habañero, or tangy Thai barbecue sauce. Served with celery sticks, carrots & ranch or blue cheese
|Doherty's Pub Burger
|$14.00
Our half-pound prime patty cooked to your liking, topped with white cheddar, and served on grilled brioche with LTO.
|Braised Brisket Melt
|$15.00
Our Guinness braised brisket laced with caramelized onions & mushrooms served on grilled sourdough with melted white cheddar and horseradish sauce.
TACOS
Totopos Street Food And Tequila
1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary
|Nachos
|$13.50
chicken tinga / morita salsa / queso dip / refried black beans / crema dulce / queso fresco / onions / cilantro
|Verdes Enchi
|$14.75
Three shredded chicken tinga enchiladas/ creamy tomatillo sauce / melted cheese / onion / pico de gallo / guacamole / cilantro. Served with rice and beans
|GUACAMOLE
|$7.49
4 oz portion.
Avocado, tomato, onion, chile serrano, lime juice, cilantro
SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RallyPoint Sport Grill
837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Hand battered chicken, deep fried and tossed in your choice of mild, medium or hot buffalo sauce, served with lettuce and tomato. Can be served in a white wrap!
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken and wing sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary
|Medium Traditional Wings (20)
|$28.00
|Small Traditional Wings (10)
|$15.00
|Mini Traditional Wings (5)
|$9.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Cary
1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY
|9" Personal Pizza
|$8.00
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella / Additional Toppings for $.50 (White base for $1 extra - blend of ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil)
|Tenders Combo
|$11.00
Plain or tossed in choice of wing sauce (1) / Choice of ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard (1) / Choice of Side
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Breaded chicken tenders, choice of wing sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side
The Agency Kitchen & Bar
1140 Parkside Main St, Cary
|Basket Sweet Pot Fries
|$7.00
SEASONED WITH CINNAMON AND SUGAR, SERVED WITH MARSHMALLOW DIPPING SAUCE
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
FRIED TENDERS SERVED WITH HONEY MUSTARD OR BBQ
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$11.00
THREE BEEF SLIDERS WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, WHITE ONIONS AND SECRET AGENT SAUCE
HAMBURGERS
Tribeca Tavern
500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA, Cary
|The Tarheel
|$14.00
Caramelized Onions, NC Brie, LTO, Pittsboro Bread Shop Brioche
|Mastering Augusta
|$16.00
House-Made Pimento Cheese, Fried Green Tomatoes, Bacon, LTO, Pittsboro Bread Shop Brioche
|The Wolfpack
|$15.00
Ashe Co. Pepper Jack, Peppered Bacon, Hand-Crafted BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion Straws, LTO, Pittsboro Bread Shop
Brioche
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
600 Ledgestone Way, Cary
|Brick Oven Cauliflower
|$8.00
romesco, toasted almonds, basil, lemon (gf)
|Mixed Tacos
Mix any two tacos for the average price.
|Baja Bowl
|$11.00
choice of pulled chicken, pulled pork, beef short rib (+$1), or shrimp (+$2), served with green rice, black beans, kale, tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, crema, cilantro (gf)