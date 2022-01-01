Cary bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Cary restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cary
  • /
  • Bars & Lounges

Must-try bars & lounges in Cary

Mookies New York Deli image

 

Mookies New York Deli

1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Potato Latke$3.95
2 potato pancakes served with apple sauce and sour cream
Marcey's Crispy Brussel sprouts$6.50
crispy Brussel sprouts with red onion and pastrami crisps and a balsamic glaze
Lower Eastside Eggrolls$5.45
stuffed with corned beef, sauerkraut, spicy mustard, and served with horseradish aioli
More about Mookies New York Deli
Catalan Tapas Bar image

TAPAS

Catalan Tapas Bar

4214 NW Cary Parkway, Cary

Avg 4.5 (264 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Indian Street Corn$8.15
Indian street corn. Masala, paneer, scallion.
Fried Brussels$9.65
Fried brussels sprouts, korean glaze
Steak Taco$5.50
Beer marinated skirt steak
More about Catalan Tapas Bar
Crosstown Pub & Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Crosstown Pub & Grill

140 E Chatham street, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1818 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Fish 'n Chips^$15.00
Two fillets of our famous beer-battered fish served with cole slaw, house-made tartar sauce, and choice of side. *Pictured is a small portion*
Black Bean Burger^$12.00
6oz cheese-infused black bean veggie patty with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and drizzled with house chipotle ranch. Served with a side.
Small Fish 'n Chips^$8.00
One fillet of our famous beer-battered fish served with cole slaw, house-made tartar sauce, and choice of side.
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
kō•än image

SUSHI

kō•än

2800 Renaissance Park Pl, Cary

Avg 4.6 (305 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Dumplings$12.00
Pork and shrimp dumplings, garlic, ginger, scallion, black vinegar. 4pcs
Cauliflower$13.00
Sweet soy, pickles, sesame, scallion. (GF) (Vegetarian)
Pork Belly Banh Mi$10.00
Crispy pork belly, hoisin, pickled carrots, daikon, cilantro, jalapeno.
More about kō•än
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Wings$11.00
Eight chicken tenders tossed in our homemade buffalo, extra spicy habañero, or tangy Thai barbecue sauce. Served with celery sticks, carrots & ranch or blue cheese
Doherty's Pub Burger$14.00
Our half-pound prime patty cooked to your liking, topped with white cheddar, and served on grilled brioche with LTO.
Braised Brisket Melt$15.00
Our Guinness braised brisket laced with caramelized onions & mushrooms served on grilled sourdough with melted white cheddar and horseradish sauce.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Totopos Street Food And Tequila image

TACOS

Totopos Street Food And Tequila

1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1537 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos$13.50
chicken tinga / morita salsa / queso dip / refried black beans / crema dulce / queso fresco / onions / cilantro
Verdes Enchi$14.75
Three shredded chicken tinga enchiladas/ creamy tomatillo sauce / melted cheese / onion / pico de gallo / guacamole / cilantro. Served with rice and beans
GUACAMOLE$7.49
4 oz portion.
Avocado, tomato, onion, chile serrano, lime juice, cilantro
More about Totopos Street Food And Tequila
RallyPoint Sport Grill image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RallyPoint Sport Grill

837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheese Burger$12.00
Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Hand battered chicken, deep fried and tossed in your choice of mild, medium or hot buffalo sauce, served with lettuce and tomato. Can be served in a white wrap!
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken and wing sauce
More about RallyPoint Sport Grill
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill

8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Medium Traditional Wings (20)$28.00
Small Traditional Wings (10)$15.00
Mini Traditional Wings (5)$9.00
More about Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
Buffalo Brothers Cary image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Cary

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
9" Personal Pizza$8.00
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella / Additional Toppings for $.50 (White base for $1 extra - blend of ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil)
Tenders Combo$11.00
Plain or tossed in choice of wing sauce (1) / Choice of ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard (1) / Choice of Side
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Breaded chicken tenders, choice of wing sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary
The Agency Kitchen & Bar image

 

The Agency Kitchen & Bar

1140 Parkside Main St, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Basket Sweet Pot Fries$7.00
SEASONED WITH CINNAMON AND SUGAR, SERVED WITH MARSHMALLOW DIPPING SAUCE
Chicken Tenders$11.00
FRIED TENDERS SERVED WITH HONEY MUSTARD OR BBQ
Cheeseburger Sliders$11.00
THREE BEEF SLIDERS WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, WHITE ONIONS AND SECRET AGENT SAUCE
More about The Agency Kitchen & Bar
Tribeca Tavern image

HAMBURGERS

Tribeca Tavern

500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA, Cary

Avg 4.1 (2540 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Tarheel$14.00
Caramelized Onions, NC Brie, LTO, Pittsboro Bread Shop Brioche
Mastering Augusta$16.00
House-Made Pimento Cheese, Fried Green Tomatoes, Bacon, LTO, Pittsboro Bread Shop Brioche
The Wolfpack$15.00
Ashe Co. Pepper Jack, Peppered Bacon, Hand-Crafted BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion Straws, LTO, Pittsboro Bread Shop
Brioche
More about Tribeca Tavern
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

600 Ledgestone Way, Cary

Avg 4.8 (2985 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brick Oven Cauliflower$8.00
romesco, toasted almonds, basil, lemon (gf)
Mixed Tacos
Mix any two tacos for the average price.
Baja Bowl$11.00
choice of pulled chicken, pulled pork, beef short rib (+$1), or shrimp (+$2), served with green rice, black beans, kale, tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, crema, cilantro (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cary

Salmon

Pies

Chicken Wraps

Gyoza

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Dumplings

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Cary to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston