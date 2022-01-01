Chicken sandwiches in Cary

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Mookies New York Deli image

 

Mookies New York Deli

1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.95
More about Mookies New York Deli
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich^ image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Crosstown Pub & Grill

140 E Chatham street, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1818 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich^$10.50
Fried chicken breast tossed in our Nashville Hot sauce on a warm brioche bun and topped with cole slaw and pickles.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich^$10.50
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in medium sauce with lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun. Served with a side.
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary

1195 W Chatham st, cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.49
Housemade chicken salad served on toasted sourdough and accompanied with diced jalapenos, red onions and tomatoes.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Hand-breaded chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce with a garden of lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a fresh bun. Ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$9.99
grilled and blackened chicken breast fillet with lettuce and tomato
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
Dublin Chicken Sandwich image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dublin Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Served grilled, blackened, fried or buffalo style on grilled brioche with LTO.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
RallyPoint Sport Grill image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RallyPoint Sport Grill

837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Hand battered chicken, deep fried and tossed in your choice of mild, medium or hot buffalo sauce, served with lettuce and tomato. Can be served in a white wrap!
More about RallyPoint Sport Grill
Item pic

 

Brew Coffee Bar

122 E Chatham St, Cary, NC 27511, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.50
Chicken salad mix with cranberries, pecans, and honey on Union Special sourdough bread
Served with side of chips!
More about Brew Coffee Bar
Buffalo Brothers Cary image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Cary

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Breaded chicken breast, choice of wing sauce, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo roll / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side
"THE" Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Breaded chicken breast, pepper jack, jalapeno cream cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, Constanzo roll / Choice of Side
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary
Restaurant banner

 

Pineapple Sol

302 Colonades Way, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich$10.00
Juicy grilled chicken salad between two croissant halves.
Pesto Chicken Grilled Sandwich$10.00
Juicy chicken, sun dried tomatoes, in a basil pesto sauce and mozzarella cheese between two slices of fresh sourdough bread, grilled to perfection.
More about Pineapple Sol
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

600 Ledgestone Way, Cary

Avg 4.8 (2985 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
multigrain toast, roasted pecans, lemon tarragon aioli
More about Tazza Kitchen

