Chicken sandwiches in Cary

Mookies New York Deli
1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.95
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Crosstown Pub & Grill
140 E Chatham street, Cary
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich^
|$10.50
Fried chicken breast tossed in our Nashville Hot sauce on a warm brioche bun and topped with cole slaw and pickles.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich^
|$10.50
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in medium sauce with lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun. Served with a side.
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
1195 W Chatham st, cary
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.49
Housemade chicken salad served on toasted sourdough and accompanied with diced jalapenos, red onions and tomatoes.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Hand-breaded chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce with a garden of lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a fresh bun. Ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
grilled and blackened chicken breast fillet with lettuce and tomato
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Dublin Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Served grilled, blackened, fried or buffalo style on grilled brioche with LTO.
SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RallyPoint Sport Grill
837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Hand battered chicken, deep fried and tossed in your choice of mild, medium or hot buffalo sauce, served with lettuce and tomato. Can be served in a white wrap!
Brew Coffee Bar
122 E Chatham St, Cary, NC 27511, Cary
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.50
Chicken salad mix with cranberries, pecans, and honey on Union Special sourdough bread
Served with side of chips!
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Cary
1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Breaded chicken breast, choice of wing sauce, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo roll / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side
|"THE" Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Breaded chicken breast, pepper jack, jalapeno cream cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, Constanzo roll / Choice of Side
Pineapple Sol
302 Colonades Way, Cary
|Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich
|$10.00
Juicy grilled chicken salad between two croissant halves.
|Pesto Chicken Grilled Sandwich
|$10.00
Juicy chicken, sun dried tomatoes, in a basil pesto sauce and mozzarella cheese between two slices of fresh sourdough bread, grilled to perfection.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
600 Ledgestone Way, Cary
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.50
multigrain toast, roasted pecans, lemon tarragon aioli