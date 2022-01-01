Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Cary

Go
Cary restaurants
Toast

Cary restaurants that serve salmon

kō•än Public Table image

 

kō•än Public Table

2800 Renaissance Park Place, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Salmon Roll$12.00
Spicy Salmon, Japenpeño, Cucumber, Avocado,, Lime {gf}
More about kō•än Public Table
Mookies New York Deli image

 

Mookies New York Deli

1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Latke Salmon Benedict$14.95
More about Mookies New York Deli
Tasu Asian Bistro image

 

Tasu Asian Bistro

525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Nigiri$7.45
Salmon Roll$9.95
Salmon inside, nori outside
Teriyaki Salmon - Dinner$19.95
Teriyaki marinated salmon served with grilled pineapple slice and broccoli
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Lugano Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lugano Ristorante

1060 Darrington Dr, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon & Shrimp Milanese$25.00
Fennel seed/black peppercorn crusted salmon seared on iron. Served with large grilled shrimp, creamy Italian rice with asparagus and saffron and a lemon-basil butter sauce.
*Cannot substitute asparagus for another side.*
Salmon & Shrimp Milanese$19.00
More about Lugano Ristorante
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dill Salmon Salad$18.00
Fresh grilled salmon served over spinach with cucumber, onion, hard boiled egg, pralines & our dill vinaigrette.
Cider-Glazed Salmon$22.00
Fresh pan-seared salmon with a cider glaze over sautéed spinach and a cheddar potato cake. Finished with pecans and green onions..
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Sushi at the Park image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi at the Park

1163 Parkside Main St, Cary

Avg 4.2 (583 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Ceviche*$9.95
salmon, mint leaves, avocado, cilantro, red onions, and tomatoes with ceviche sauce
Salmon Roe (Ikura)$6.00
Ultimate Salmon Roll*$8.00
Shrimp tempura, salmon, masago and cucumber, topped with avocado, salmon and tobiko.
More about Sushi at the Park
Item pic

 

Guasaca

9918 Chapel Hill Rd suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
~ Salmon Bowl / Salad$12.50
Best Sautéed Salmon in town over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Side of Salmon 4oz$8.00
~ 1 Salmon Signature Arepa$7.00
Sautéed Salmon, Caramelized Onions, Baked Plantains & White Cheese
More about Guasaca
Tribeca Tavern image

HAMBURGERS

Tribeca Tavern

500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA, Cary

Avg 4.1 (2540 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pan Seared Salmon$18.00
Cast Iron Seared Salmon Filet, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable, Brown Butter Dill Sauce
More about Tribeca Tavern
Item pic

SUSHI

Kashin Japanese Restaurant

309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY

Avg 4.6 (1866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Skin Roll$7.50
grilled salmon skin, gobo, and sprouts
Aburi Salmon Roll$15.50
Shrimp temp with cucumber or crabstick inside. Salmon with sweet creamy sauce outside. Torched to caramelize.
Salmon Roll$7.75
salmon
More about Kashin Japanese Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Pineapple Sol

302 Colonades Way, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Double Smoked Salmon Toast$13.00
Smoked salmon, lemon and herb, ricotta cheese, radish and a poached egg on sourdough.
More about Pineapple Sol
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

600 Ledgestone Way, Cary

Avg 4.8 (2985 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Burger$12.50
caramelized onions, arugula, tomato, charred lemon aoili, locally baked roll
Salmon and Goat Cheese$9.00
brick oven salmon, whole grain mustard, scallions
Brick Oven Salmon$21.00
roasted vegetable medley, whipped labneh, microgreens (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Cary

Cobb Salad

California Rolls

Tiramisu

Grilled Chicken

Turkey Clubs

Bruschetta

Eel

Grits

Map

More near Cary to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston