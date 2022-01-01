Salmon in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve salmon
kō•än Public Table
2800 Renaissance Park Place, Cary
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$12.00
Spicy Salmon, Japenpeño, Cucumber, Avocado,, Lime {gf}
Mookies New York Deli
1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY
|Latke Salmon Benedict
|$14.95
Tasu Asian Bistro
525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary
|Salmon Nigiri
|$7.45
|Salmon Roll
|$9.95
Salmon inside, nori outside
|Teriyaki Salmon - Dinner
|$19.95
Teriyaki marinated salmon served with grilled pineapple slice and broccoli
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lugano Ristorante
1060 Darrington Dr, Cary
|Salmon & Shrimp Milanese
|$25.00
Fennel seed/black peppercorn crusted salmon seared on iron. Served with large grilled shrimp, creamy Italian rice with asparagus and saffron and a lemon-basil butter sauce.
*Cannot substitute asparagus for another side.*
|Salmon & Shrimp Milanese
|$19.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Dill Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Fresh grilled salmon served over spinach with cucumber, onion, hard boiled egg, pralines & our dill vinaigrette.
|Cider-Glazed Salmon
|$22.00
Fresh pan-seared salmon with a cider glaze over sautéed spinach and a cheddar potato cake. Finished with pecans and green onions..
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi at the Park
1163 Parkside Main St, Cary
|Salmon Ceviche*
|$9.95
salmon, mint leaves, avocado, cilantro, red onions, and tomatoes with ceviche sauce
|Salmon Roe (Ikura)
|$6.00
|Ultimate Salmon Roll*
|$8.00
Shrimp tempura, salmon, masago and cucumber, topped with avocado, salmon and tobiko.
Guasaca
9918 Chapel Hill Rd suite 103, Cary
|~ Salmon Bowl / Salad
|$12.50
Best Sautéed Salmon in town over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
|~ Side of Salmon 4oz
|$8.00
|~ 1 Salmon Signature Arepa
|$7.00
Sautéed Salmon, Caramelized Onions, Baked Plantains & White Cheese
HAMBURGERS
Tribeca Tavern
500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA, Cary
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$18.00
Cast Iron Seared Salmon Filet, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable, Brown Butter Dill Sauce
SUSHI
Kashin Japanese Restaurant
309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$7.50
grilled salmon skin, gobo, and sprouts
|Aburi Salmon Roll
|$15.50
Shrimp temp with cucumber or crabstick inside. Salmon with sweet creamy sauce outside. Torched to caramelize.
|Salmon Roll
|$7.75
salmon
Pineapple Sol
302 Colonades Way, Cary
|Double Smoked Salmon Toast
|$13.00
Smoked salmon, lemon and herb, ricotta cheese, radish and a poached egg on sourdough.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
600 Ledgestone Way, Cary
|Salmon Burger
|$12.50
caramelized onions, arugula, tomato, charred lemon aoili, locally baked roll
|Salmon and Goat Cheese
|$9.00
brick oven salmon, whole grain mustard, scallions
|Brick Oven Salmon
|$21.00
roasted vegetable medley, whipped labneh, microgreens (gf)