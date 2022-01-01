Crispy chicken in Cary

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cary restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Tasu Asian Bistro image

 

Tasu Asian Bistro

525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Sesame Chicken - Dinner$15.95
Crispy Sesame Chicken$11.95
Crispy white meat chicken, snow peas, carrots, broccoli, scallions, ginger, and roasted sesame seeds. Served with choice of rice.
Kid Crispy Chicken$8.95
Chicken tenderloins tempura battered with panko breadcrumbs, and served with special white sauce and choice of lo mein noodles or rice
Item pic

 

Guasaca

9918 Chapel Hill Rd suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
~ 1 Crispy Chicken Signature Arepa$4.75
Crispy Chicken & Avocado Ranch Salad
~ 1st Arepa: CRISPY CHICKEN ByO$9.75
The best Crispy Chicken with the best ingredients of your choice
~ Crispy Chicken Bowl / Salad$9.75
Combine a juicy and tender Crispy Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
