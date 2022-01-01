Burritos in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve burritos
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
525 New Waverly Pl #104, Cary
|BURRITO EL GUAPO
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken / Rice / Beans / Pico de Gallo / Cheese / Lettuce / Bell Pepper / Arbol Sauce / Plantains
|KIDS BURRITO
|$7.00
TACOS
Totopos Street Food And Tequila
1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary
|Chori Burrito
|$14.00
Stuffed poblano pepper, chicken tinga, pico de gallo, guacamole,Cheese crema dulce, rice and black beans.
Sushi at the Park
Sushi at the Park
1163 Parkside Main St, Cary
|The Princess Burrito
|$14.95
Shrimp tempura, kani salad, spring mix, carrots, cucumber, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
|Mike & View's Excellent Burrito* (gf)
|$14.95
Salmon, lettuce, avocado, radish, yuzu miso and green pepper sauce
|Burrito's Day Off* (gf)
|$14.95
Tuna, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, shiso-ponzu and tamarind sushi sauce