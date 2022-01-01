Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve burritos

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

525 New Waverly Pl #104, Cary

Takeout
BURRITO EL GUAPO$14.00
Grilled Chicken / Rice / Beans / Pico de Gallo / Cheese / Lettuce / Bell Pepper / Arbol Sauce / Plantains
KIDS BURRITO$7.00
More about Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
TACOS

Totopos Street Food And Tequila

1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1537 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chori Burrito$14.00
Stuffed poblano pepper, chicken tinga, pico de gallo, guacamole,Cheese crema dulce, rice and black beans.
More about Totopos Street Food And Tequila
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi at the Park

1163 Parkside Main St, Cary

Avg 4.2 (583 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Princess Burrito$14.95
Shrimp tempura, kani salad, spring mix, carrots, cucumber, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Mike & View's Excellent Burrito* (gf)$14.95
Salmon, lettuce, avocado, radish, yuzu miso and green pepper sauce
Burrito's Day Off* (gf)$14.95
Tuna, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, shiso-ponzu and tamarind sushi sauce
More about Sushi at the Park
Pineapple Sol

302 Colonades Way, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Newport Burrito$10.00
Tofu, vegan cheese, pido de gallo, roasted potatoes and creamy avocado all rolled up in a flour tortilla and skillet griddles to perfection.
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
More about Pineapple Sol

Raleigh

Apex

