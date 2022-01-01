Gyoza in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve gyoza
kō•än Public Table
2800 Renaissance Park Place, Cary
|Gyoza
|$14.00
Mock 'Chicken", Ginger, Scallion, Black Fungus, Carrot, Chili Soy
|Gyoza
|$13.00
Mock chicken, cabbage, ginger, sesame, chili soy
POKE
The Poké Republic
309 crossroads blvd, cary
|Pork Gyoza
|$6.50
Pork and vegetable dumpling pan-seared with ponzu sauce
Tasu Asian Bistro
525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary
|Gyoza Dumplings
|$9.95
Fried, steamed, or pan seared dumplings and ginger sesame soy
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi at the Park
1163 Parkside Main St, Cary
|Gyoza Sauce .50¢
|$0.50
|Gyoza Dumplings
|$5.95
Savory dumplings, steamed or fried, filled with ground chicken, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and bamboo served with citrus soy dipping sauce. Vegetarian available.