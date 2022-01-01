Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Cary

Go
Cary restaurants
Toast

Cary restaurants that serve gyoza

Gyoza image

 

kō•än Public Table

2800 Renaissance Park Place, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$14.00
Mock 'Chicken", Ginger, Scallion, Black Fungus, Carrot, Chili Soy
Gyoza$13.00
Mock chicken, cabbage, ginger, sesame, chili soy
More about kō•än Public Table
748ca6da-57b4-447a-8b1a-d855a91ad7a2 image

POKE

The Poké Republic

309 crossroads blvd, cary

Avg 4.9 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Gyoza$6.50
Pork and vegetable dumpling pan-seared with ponzu sauce
More about The Poké Republic
Tasu Asian Bistro image

 

Tasu Asian Bistro

525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza Dumplings$9.95
Fried, steamed, or pan seared dumplings and ginger sesame soy
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Sushi at the Park image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi at the Park

1163 Parkside Main St, Cary

Avg 4.2 (583 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gyoza Sauce .50¢$0.50
Gyoza Dumplings$5.95
Savory dumplings, steamed or fried, filled with ground chicken, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and bamboo served with citrus soy dipping sauce. Vegetarian available.
More about Sushi at the Park
Pork Gyoza image

SUSHI

Kashin Japanese Restaurant

309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY

Avg 4.6 (1866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Gyoza$6.50
Five steamed then pan fried pork dumplings, served with a ponzu dipping sauce.
More about Kashin Japanese Restaurant

