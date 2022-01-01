Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Cary

Cary restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Item pic

 

Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary

1195 W Chatham st, cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$6.99
Served with warm pita bread & tortilla chips
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$10.00
Fresh spinach & creamy cheeses blended with artichoke hearts served warm with herb brushed pita
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Cary

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.00
Mozzarella & cream cheese blend mixed with spinach, artichokes and a bit of red pepper flakes / Tortilla Chips or Flatbread (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary

Raleigh

Apex

