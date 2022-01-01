Spinach and artichoke dip in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
1195 W Chatham st, cary
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$6.99
Served with warm pita bread & tortilla chips
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$10.00
Fresh spinach & creamy cheeses blended with artichoke hearts served warm with herb brushed pita
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Cary
1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$10.00
Mozzarella & cream cheese blend mixed with spinach, artichokes and a bit of red pepper flakes / Tortilla Chips or Flatbread (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)