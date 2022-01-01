Chef salad in Cary
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
1195 W Chatham st, cary
|Chef Salad
|$11.49
sliced deli ham & turkey with tomato, cucumber, black olives & a house blend of shredded cheeses
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary
|Chef Salad
|$13.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Cary
1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY
|Chef Salad
|$10.00
Romaine & Iceberg, diced ham, crumbled bacon, cheddar & swiss, hardboiled egg, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini / Choice of Salad Dressing