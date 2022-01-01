Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve chef salad

Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary

1195 W Chatham st, cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$11.49
sliced deli ham & turkey with tomato, cucumber, black olives & a house blend of shredded cheeses
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill

8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad$13.00
More about Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
Buffalo Brothers Cary image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Cary

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad$10.00
Romaine & Iceberg, diced ham, crumbled bacon, cheddar & swiss, hardboiled egg, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini / Choice of Salad Dressing
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary

