Pulled pork sandwiches in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Crosstown Pub & Grill

140 E Chatham street, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1818 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich^$10.00
Slow-roasted pulled pork with cole slaw, haystack onion, and bbq sauce on a brioche bun. Served with a side.
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary

1195 W Chatham st, cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.49
Pulled pork BBQ piled high with our signature Eastern NC Vinegar BBQ sauce & house made coke slaw on a bun! Served with few hushpuppies & your choice of side!
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RallyPoint Sport Grill

837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
On brioche bun served with two hushpuppies (Try it with a kick!)
More about RallyPoint Sport Grill

Raleigh

Apex

