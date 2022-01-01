Pulled pork sandwiches in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Crosstown Pub & Grill
140 E Chatham street, Cary
|Pulled Pork Sandwich^
|$10.00
Slow-roasted pulled pork with cole slaw, haystack onion, and bbq sauce on a brioche bun. Served with a side.
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
1195 W Chatham st, cary
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.49
Pulled pork BBQ piled high with our signature Eastern NC Vinegar BBQ sauce & house made coke slaw on a bun! Served with few hushpuppies & your choice of side!