Caprese sandwiches in Cary

V Pizza - Cary
1389 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary
|Caprese Sandwich
|$10.50
fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, EVOO, balsamic glaze (served cold)
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Cary, NC
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Caprese Sandwich
|$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato & fresh arugula served on grilled ciabatta with a basil pesto spread, a drizzle of balsamic glaze, and your choice of side.