Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese sandwiches in Cary

Go
Cary restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cary
  • /
  • Caprese Sandwiches

Cary restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches

Item pic

 

V Pizza - Cary

1389 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Sandwich$10.50
fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, EVOO, balsamic glaze (served cold)
More about V Pizza - Cary
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Cary, NC

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caprese Sandwich$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato & fresh arugula served on grilled ciabatta with a basil pesto spread, a drizzle of balsamic glaze, and your choice of side.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Cary, NC

Browse other tasty dishes in Cary

California Salad

Sundaes

Shrimp Rolls

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Fried Rice

Turkey Burgers

Tacos

Veggie Rolls

Map

More near Cary to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (245 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (245 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (153 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (245 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (153 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (665 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (182 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (274 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston