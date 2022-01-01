Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stuffed mushrooms in Cary

Cary restaurants
  • Cary
  • Stuffed Mushrooms

Cary restaurants that serve stuffed mushrooms

Mookies New York Deli image

 

Mookies New York Deli

1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom and Spinach Stuffed Pepper$14.95
served with roasted Spring vegetables and sauerkraut.
Green Bell Pepper is stuffed with spinach, brown rice and Shiitake, Maitake - 2 peppers per order.
and Grey Oyster mushrooms from Fox Farm in Hillsboro, NC.
More about Mookies New York Deli
Lugano Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lugano Ristorante

1060 Darrington Dr, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stuffed Mushrooms$13.00
Stuffed and seasoned with Italian sausage, spinach, garlic, white wine and herb butter. White mushrooms, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, spinach, garlic, olive oil, onion, bread crumbs, parmesan blend, tomato basil garnish, lemon juice, white wine, parsley.
More about Lugano Ristorante

