Stuffed mushrooms in Cary

Mookies New York Deli
1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY
|Mushroom and Spinach Stuffed Pepper
|$14.95
served with roasted Spring vegetables and sauerkraut.
Green Bell Pepper is stuffed with spinach, brown rice and Shiitake, Maitake - 2 peppers per order.
and Grey Oyster mushrooms from Fox Farm in Hillsboro, NC.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lugano Ristorante
1060 Darrington Dr, Cary
|Stuffed Mushrooms
|$13.00
Stuffed and seasoned with Italian sausage, spinach, garlic, white wine and herb butter. White mushrooms, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, spinach, garlic, olive oil, onion, bread crumbs, parmesan blend, tomato basil garnish, lemon juice, white wine, parsley.
