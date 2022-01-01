M Sushi - Cary

Restaurant info

M Sushi is inspired by these spatial limitations. Minimalist décor matte stone-gray walls, low-backed black chairs, dim lights keep your mind Zen-clear, syncing it with your palate. With diners at the bar, Lee and his sous chefs glide their knives against glimmering fish, breaking down big-eye tuna from Hawaii into blood-red rubies and splintering salmon into bite-size pieces, to be consumed with eagerness and delight. M Sushi was voted by OpenTable in 2022 as the only restaurant in NC to make their top 100 restaurants dedicated solely to high-quality seafood. Our menu is small and purposeful, and uses only very special, seasonal seafood received directly from Japan, Korea, and the US. The quality of our dishes is a direct result of our dedication to fresh ingredients, and our emphasis placed on maintaining traditional Japanese cuisine with multiple influences from all over the world.

