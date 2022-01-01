Restaurant header imageView gallery

M Sushi - Cary

review star

No reviews yet

4 Fenton Main Street Suite 120

Suite 120

cary, NC 27511

Order Again

Dessert

Coconut Sorbet

$11.00

Cake cutting Fee

$10.00

Yuzu 5 Ways

$12.00

Soy Milk Panna Cotta

$9.00

Cordials

Amaretto DiSarrono

$13.00

Bailey's

$14.00

Caravello Limoncello

$11.00

Cointreau

$19.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$22.00

Grand Marnier

$18.00

Hennesy VS

$20.00

Non Alcoholic

Acqua Panna

$7.00

still

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$7.00

French press

Coke

$4.00

real sugar 355ml

Diet Coke

$4.00

20oz

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Green Tea Pot

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$8.00

sparkling

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Sake

Bunraku Forgotten Japanese Spirit

$40.00

Divine Droplets

$150.00

Kamoizumi Happy Bride

$68.00

Kanbara Bride of the Fox

$37.00

Kikusui Triumph

$310.00

Koinari Tropical

$15.00+

Mitsutake Crisp

$13.00+

Niwa No Uguisu

$98.00

Oze no Yakidoke

$14.00

Sayuri Unfiltered

$8.00+

Taktenjin Soul of the Sensei

$105.00

Tensie Endless Summer

$75.00

White Wine

Au Bon Chardonnay

$18.00+

Bodegan Rioja

$15.00+

Chateau "M" Semillion

$15.00+

Chateau Anjou Blanc

$15.00+

Fiou Sancerre

$18.00+

Haymaker Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

Raina Grechetto

$14.00+

Rossidi Gewertztraminer

$72.00

Schiopetto Pinot Grigio

$16.00+

Red Wine

El Enemigo

$20.00+

Epiphany Red

$16.00+

Fess Pinot Noir

$18.00+

Moulin de Gassac

$12.00+

Sea Smoke

$220.00

Tornatore Etna Rossa

$18.00+

Trefethen Red

$17.00+

Other Wine

Tormaresca Rose

$12.00+

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Event Drink Menu

Sapporo

$8.00

Asahi

$7.00

Lucky Kat

$7.00

Echigo Beer

$8.00

Fritzz Sparkling

$8.00

Snow Maiden Sake

$10.00

Night Swim Sake

$10.00

Akemi Rioja

$12.00

Schiopetto Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Moulin de Gassac

$12.00

Trefethen Red

$15.00

San Pelligrino

$5.00

Fiji Water

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
M Sushi is inspired by these spatial limitations. Minimalist décor matte stone-gray walls, low-backed black chairs, dim lights keep your mind Zen-clear, syncing it with your palate. With diners at the bar, Lee and his sous chefs glide their knives against glimmering fish, breaking down big-eye tuna from Hawaii into blood-red rubies and splintering salmon into bite-size pieces, to be consumed with eagerness and delight. M Sushi was voted by OpenTable in 2022 as the only restaurant in NC to make their top 100 restaurants dedicated solely to high-quality seafood. Our menu is small and purposeful, and uses only very special, seasonal seafood received directly from Japan, Korea, and the US. The quality of our dishes is a direct result of our dedication to fresh ingredients, and our emphasis placed on maintaining traditional Japanese cuisine with multiple influences from all over the world.

4 Fenton Main Street Suite 120, Suite 120, cary, NC 27511

