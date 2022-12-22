Main picView gallery

Town Landing Market

269 Foreside Rd

Falmouth, ME 04105

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese
Maine Italian

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese

$3.99

Fried Egg and Cheese with Your Choice of Bread

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$4.99

Bacon, Fried Egg and Cheese with Your Choice of Bread

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$4.99

Sausage, Fried Egg and Cheese with Your Choice of Bread

Ham, Egg, & Cheese

$4.99

Ham, Fried Egg and Cheese with Your Choice of Bread

Egg, Tomato, Pesto, and Cheese

$4.99

Tomato, Pesto, Fried Egg and Cheese with Your Choice of Bread

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Your Choice of Wrap with 2 Scrambled Eggs, Your Choice of Meat, Grilled Green Peppers, Grilled Onion, and Your Choice Of Cheese

Cold Sandwiches

PB&J

$3.99

Peanut Butter & Jelly on Your Choice of Sliced Bread

Maine Italian

$6.99

Choice of Regular (Ham), Veggie (Double the Cheese), Turkey, Salami, or Roast Beef Topped with Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Pickles, & Black Olives

B.L.T

$6.99

Grilled Bacon, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, And Tomato

Lobster B.L.T.

$25.49

4 ounces of Maine Lobster Meat, Tossed with Mayo, Topped with Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, and Bacon on Your Choice of Bread

Chipotle T.B.L.T.

$7.99

Sliced Turkey, Grilled Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, & Chipotle Mayo

Club

$8.99

3 Slices of Your Choice of Bread with Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, & Tomato. Typically served with Mayo, Salt, & Pepper

Tanker

$6.99

Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, & Tomato. Served on a Sub Roll with Mayo and Salt/Pepper.

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Chicken Salad on Your Choice of Bread and Topped With Veggies of Your Choice.

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$7.99

Chicken Salad with Cranberry and Walnuts, Served on Your Choice of Bread with Your Choice of Veggies

Tuna Salad

$7.49

Tuna Salad on Your Choice of Bread with Your Choice of Veggies

Egg Salad

$7.99

Egg Salad on Your Choice of Bread with Your Choice of Veggies

Crab Roll

$23.99

Crab Meat mixed with Mayo on a Bed of Iceberg Lettuce served On a Small Sub Roll with Salt and Pepper

Lobster Roll

$23.99

Maine Lobster Meat mixed with Mayo on a Bed of Iceberg Lettuce served On a Small Sub Roll with Salt and Pepper

Hot Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Your Choice of Sliced Bread Grilled with Butter and Melted American Cheese

Meatball & Cheese

$7.99

Meatballs with Marinara Sauce Toasted in the Oven on a Sub Roll with a Melted Mozzarella & Provolone Blend

Tuna Melt

$7.49

Tuna Salad topped with Tomato and Swiss Cheese on a Sub Roll Toasted in the Oven

Poorboy

$6.99

Ham, Tomato, and American Cheese Toasted in the Oven. Typically Served on a Sub Roll with Mayo and Salt/Pepper.

Richboy

$7.49

Ham, Pepperoni, Tomato, & American Cheese Toasted in the Oven. Served on a Sub roll with Mayo and Salt/Pepper.

Pulled Pork

$7.49

Pulled Pork with a Homemade Sauce Served on a Grilled Roll with Coleslaw and Pickles

Rachel

$8.99

Turkey, Swiss, Coleslaw, & 1000 Island Dressing Grilled on Rye Bread

Thanksgiving

$8.99

Turkey, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, & Cheddar Grilled on Your Choice of Sliced Bread

Steak & Cheese

$7.99

Pulled Steak with American Cheese on a Grilled Sub Roll.

Loaded Steak & Cheese

$8.99

Pulled Steak with American Cheese on a Grilled Sub Roll. Loaded with Grilled Green Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$14.99

2 oz of Freshly Picked Lobster Meat with Provolone Cheese, Tomato, and Pesto Grilled on Your Choice of Sliced Bread

Crab Melt

$24.99

Crab Meat mixed with Mayo on a Small Sub Roll Toasted in the oven with Swiss Cheese & Tomato.

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Your Choice of Wrap with Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, and Shredded Parmesan Cheese all Tossed in Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Your Choice of Wrap with Chicken Breast Covered in Buffalo Sauce with Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Ranch Dressing

Thai Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Your Choice of Wrap with Chicken Breast tossed in a Thai Peanut Sauce with Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Cucumber, and Shredded Carrot.

Falafel Wrap

$9.99

Your Choice of Wrap with Grilled Falafel, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, and Shredded Carrots topped with Tzatziki Sauce.

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Romaine Lettuce Topped With Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Greek Olives, Banana Peppers, Ham, Salami, & Provolone Cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce Topped With Baked Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons

Greek Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce Topped With Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Greek Olives, Cucumbers, & Feta Cheese

Garden Salad

$7.99

Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$9.99

10" Pizza Dough With Red Sauce Base Topped With Pizza Cheese. Add a Premium Sauce or Your Own Toppings For an Additional Charge

Large Cheese Pizza

$16.99

16" Pizza Dough With Red Sauce Base Topped With Pizza Cheese. Add a Premium Sauce or Your Own Toppings For an Additional Charge

Cheese Bread

$8.99

10" Pizza Dough With Garlic Butter Base Topped With Pizza Cheese and a Side of Red Sauce for dipping

Garden of Eatin' Pizza

$11.99+

10" or 16" Pizza Dough With a Red Sauce Base, Topped With Pizza Cheese, Green Pepper, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Yellow Onions, & Black Olives

"The Larry" Pizza

$20.99+

10" or 16" Pizza Dough With a Garlic Butter Base, Topped With 2oz/4oz of Fresh Lobster Meat

Aloha Broha Pizza

$11.99+

10" or 16" Pizza Dough With a Red Sauce Base, Topped with Pizza Cheese, Pineapple, Pepperoni, & Banana Peppers

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.99+

10" or 16" Pizza Dough With a BBQ Sauce Base, Topped With Pizza Cheese, Chicken, Red Onion, & Bacon

"Who You Calling Chicken?" Pizza

$12.99+

10" or 16" Dough With Pesto Base, Topped With Diced Chicken, Red Onion, & Tomato

"Meat Me by the Dough" Pizza

$13.99+

10" or 16" Pizza Dough With a Red Sauce Base, Topped with Pizza Cheese, Pepperoni, Bacon, and Ham

"Swine and Dine" Pizza

$12.99+

10" or 16" Pizza Dough with no sauce, Topped with Pulled Pork, Banana Peppers, and Red Onions

