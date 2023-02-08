Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salvatore’s Hoagie Shop

No reviews yet

72 Parris Street

Portland, ME 04101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Italian

Hoagies

$13.50

Imported ham // hot capicola // genoa salami // provolone // LTO // hoagie dressing

Ham

$13.50

Imported ham // choice of cheese // LTO // hoagie dressing

Turkey

$13.50

Roasted Turkey // lettuce // tomato // onion // hoagie dressing

Italian Tuna

$13.50

House tuna salad // choice of cheese // LTO // hoagie dressing

Mortadella

$13.50

Sliced mortadella // choice of cheese // LTO // hoagie dressing

Mortadella Special

$14.00

Mortadella mousse // sliced mortadella // fontina cheese // Sal’s special sauce // LTO // hoagie vin

Cheesesteaks/Hot Hoagies

Wiz Wit

$15.00

Black angus ribeye // griddled onion // house Cooper wiz

Pizza Steak

$16.00

Black angus ribeye // Sal’s marinara // house italian wiz

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$15.00

angus ribeye // choice of cheese // LTO // hoagie dressing

Roast Pork

$14.00

garlic & herb roast pork // sautéed broccoli rabe // sharp provolone // pork jus

Fried Mortadella cheesesteak

$16.00

ribeye // fried mortadella // american // griddled onions // sal's special sauce

PREORDER PLATTERS

BIRD GANG (serves 5)

$85.00

Italian hoagie // Roast Pork // Wiz Wit Comes with old bay pretzels and cheese sauce Serves 5

ITALIAN COLDCUT (5)

$85.00

Comes with old bay pretzels and cheese sauce Serves 5

ROAST PORK (5)

$85.00

Comes with old bay pretzels and cheese sauce Serves 5

WIZ WIT (5)

$85.00

Comes with old bay pretzels and cheese sauce Serves 5

BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK (5)

$85.00

Comes with old bay pretzels and cheese sauce Serves 5

THE DAWKINS (serves 12)

$160.00

Serves 12 Comes with old bay pretzels and cheese sauce

PREORDER SIDES

SAL'S CALABRIAN BUFFALO WINGS (12 wings)

$20.00

Sal’s Calabrian Buffalo wings // house blanch

SAL'S CALABRIAN BUFFALO WINGS (24 wings)

$36.00

Sal’s Calabrian Buffalo wings // house blanch

WIZ WIT EGG ROLLS (6 pieces)

$18.00

Wiz wit egg rolls // spicy ketchup

WIZ WIT EGG ROLLS (12 pieces)

$32.00

Wiz wit egg rolls // spicy ketchup

OLD BAY SOFT PRETZEL BITES (20 pieces)

$15.00

House made old bay pretzel bites // cheese sauce

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to Sal's house! Bringin' the Philly love to Portland!

72 Parris Street, Portland, ME 04101

