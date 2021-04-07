Restaurant header imageView gallery

Goodfire Brewing - Portland

219 Anderson St Suite 6

Portland, ME 04101

Popular Items

Prime - 4 Pack


To Go Beer

Prime - 4 Pack

Prime - 4 Pack

$16.80

IPA // Flagship Citra IPA // 6.5% abv // Hops: Citra, Amarillo

Chime- 4 Pack

Chime- 4 Pack

$14.80

Pils // 5.5% abv // Hops: Hallertau, Perle

Moon Jellies - 4 Pack

Moon Jellies - 4 Pack

$17.80

Imperial Sour // 7% abv // Raspberry & Passionfruit

VHS 2023 - 4 Pack

VHS 2023 - 4 Pack

$18.80

Imperial Stout // 10% abv // Speckled Ax Coffee, Cacao nibs

Georgie - 4 Pack

Georgie - 4 Pack

$15.80
Cuppa - 4 Pack

Cuppa - 4 Pack

$14.80
Waves - 4 Pack

Waves - 4 Pack

$16.80
Crystals - 4 Pack

Crystals - 4 Pack

$17.80
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
