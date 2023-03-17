Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tramici Restaurant

75 Cinema Ln

Saint Simons Isl, GA 31522

Popular Items

Tiramisu

Pizza Menu

Pizza

APPTKT

Cheese Pizza

$10.00
Fungi Pizza

Fungi Pizza

$16.00

Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, Provolone, Roasted Mushrooms, Balsamic Onion, Arugula, Truffle Oil

Gorgonzola Pizza

Gorgonzola Pizza

$15.00

Mozzarella, Spinach, Balsamic Onion, and Pancetta

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Garlic Oil, Sliced Tomato, Basil Pesto, House Made Mozzarella

Salsiccia Pizza

Salsiccia Pizza

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Balsamic Onion, Spicy and Sweet Italian Sausage

Tuscan Pizza

Tuscan Pizza

$16.00

Chicken, Pesto, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella

Build Your Own and Half + Half

BYO Pizza

$10.00

Red Sauce and Mozzarella

Half & Half Specialty Pizza

Kids Menu

Kids Garden Salad

Kids Garden Salad

$3.00

Romaine, Cucumber, Carrot, Ranch Dressing on the Side

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$4.00

3 Mozzarella Sticks with Tomato Sauce

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$5.00

Mozzarella and Red Sauce

Kids Spag/Meat

Kids Spag/Meat

$7.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs (2) with Red Sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano

Kids Angel Hair

Kids Angel Hair

$4.00

Tossed with Red Sauce or Butter. Parmigiano Reggiano on the Side

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Two Chicken Fingers and Buttered Angel Hair with Honey Mustard

Kids Cheese Ravioli

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.00

Cheese Ravioli with Red Sauce on the Side

Kids Fett

Kids Fett

$4.00

Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken Scallopine

Dessert Menu

Dessert

Choco Rocks

Choco Rocks

$8.00

Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Mousse, Whipped Cream

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Espresso-Soaked Lady Fingers, Mascarpone, Vanilla Bean, Chocolate Shavings

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.00

Vanilla Wafer Crust, Coffee Infused Cherries, Shaved Chocolate, Whipped Cream

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
EXPERIENCE TRAMICI—ITALIAN FOR “AMONG FRIENDS.” Tramici means “among friends.” Guests enjoy Italian-inspired cuisine in our energetic, warm, and inviting dining room, beneath the twinkly lights and shaded awnings of our deck and patio, or at our open bar that overlooks the kitchen. Every bite will delight.

