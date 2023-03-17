Tramici Restaurant
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
EXPERIENCE TRAMICI—ITALIAN FOR “AMONG FRIENDS.” Tramici means “among friends.” Guests enjoy Italian-inspired cuisine in our energetic, warm, and inviting dining room, beneath the twinkly lights and shaded awnings of our deck and patio, or at our open bar that overlooks the kitchen. Every bite will delight.
Location
75 Cinema Ln, Saint Simons Isl, GA 31522
Gallery
