Trellis 110 Hwy 99w
110 Hwy 99w
Dundee, OR 97115
Appetizers
Soup of the Day - Cup
served with house made focaccia bread
Soup of the Day - Bowl
served with house made focaccia bread
Salt & Pepper Fries
our hand cut fries seasoned with salt and pepper
Trellis Fries
our hand cut fries seasoned with rosemary and topped with pecorino cheese
Butternut Squash & Bacon Fritters
served with frisee, mama lil's peppers; spicy dijonaise
Meat & Cheese Board
three rotating cheeses, one rotating meat, jam, pickled red onions, candied walnuts, dried fruit; house focaccia
Mussels
locally sourced mussels with pancetta and garlic with a creamy tomato wine broth
Oysters
1/2 dozen locally sourced oysters on the half shell served with apple cilantro mignonette
Appetizer Special
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Bread Plate
Salads
Greens
farm fresh greens, briar rose creamery fromage blanc, pickled onions, candied hazelnuts; house vinaigrette
Dundee Wedge
romaine hearts, pancetta, sun-dried tomatoes, bread crumbs; bleu cheese dressing
Duck Confit
farm fresh greens, sliced apples, candied hazelnuts, bleu cheese crumbles; pinot noir cherry vinaigrette
Side Salad
Salad Special
Sandwiches
Classic Burger
1/3lb cascade beef, american cheese, iceberg lettuce, grilled onions & house dressing; sesame brioche bun
Veggie
sweet potato spread, pickled carrots and fennel, kale and sun-dried tomato slaw, and chevre; hoagie
Albacore Tuna Melt
albacore tuna salad & tillamook white cheddar; sourdough
Turkey Pesto
house pesto, tillamook white cheddar & fresh spinach; sourdough
Reuben
pastrami, swiss cheese, saurkraut, house pickles & russian dressing; marbled rye
French Dip
roast beef, havarti, pinot onions, horseradish aioli, mama lil's peppers & spicy dijonaise; hoagie
Short Rib
slow braised beef short ribs, havarti, fresh frisee, pinot noir onions & horseradish aioli; sesame brioche bun
Special Sandwich
Burger Monday
Plates
Carbonara
linguine pasta served with pancetta, leeks, asparagus, pecorino, egg yolk
Short Rib Stroganoff
tagliatelle pasta, slow-braised beef short ribs, oyster mushrooms with a cream sauce and pecorino romano
Risotto
brown butter, sage, butternut squash, and hazelnuts
Pan-Seared Pork Loin
roasted brussel sprouts and wood-fired pears with celery root puree and bourbon apple sauce
Ribeye Steak
12 oz pan-seared Ribeye served with smashed fingerling potatoes, friseee, and a compound butter