Trellis 110 Hwy 99w

Appetizers

Soup of the Day - Cup

$7.00

served with house made focaccia bread

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$11.00

served with house made focaccia bread

Salt & Pepper Fries

$8.00

our hand cut fries seasoned with salt and pepper

Trellis Fries

$9.00

our hand cut fries seasoned with rosemary and topped with pecorino cheese

Butternut Squash & Bacon Fritters

$13.00

served with frisee, mama lil's peppers; spicy dijonaise

Meat & Cheese Board

$22.00

three rotating cheeses, one rotating meat, jam, pickled red onions, candied walnuts, dried fruit; house focaccia

Mussels

$25.00

locally sourced mussels with pancetta and garlic with a creamy tomato wine broth

Oysters

$23.00

1/2 dozen locally sourced oysters on the half shell served with apple cilantro mignonette

Appetizer Special

$14.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

Bread Plate

$4.00

Salads

Greens

$15.00

farm fresh greens, briar rose creamery fromage blanc, pickled onions, candied hazelnuts; house vinaigrette

Dundee Wedge

$17.00

romaine hearts, pancetta, sun-dried tomatoes, bread crumbs; bleu cheese dressing

Duck Confit

$23.00

farm fresh greens, sliced apples, candied hazelnuts, bleu cheese crumbles; pinot noir cherry vinaigrette

Side Salad

$5.00

Salad Special

$28.00

Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$17.00

1/3lb cascade beef, american cheese, iceberg lettuce, grilled onions & house dressing; sesame brioche bun

Veggie

$18.00

sweet potato spread, pickled carrots and fennel, kale and sun-dried tomato slaw, and chevre; hoagie

Albacore Tuna Melt

$17.00

albacore tuna salad & tillamook white cheddar; sourdough

Turkey Pesto

$18.00

house pesto, tillamook white cheddar & fresh spinach; sourdough

Reuben

$19.00

pastrami, swiss cheese, saurkraut, house pickles & russian dressing; marbled rye

French Dip

$21.00

roast beef, havarti, pinot onions, horseradish aioli, mama lil's peppers & spicy dijonaise; hoagie

Short Rib

$22.00

slow braised beef short ribs, havarti, fresh frisee, pinot noir onions & horseradish aioli; sesame brioche bun

Special Sandwich

$19.00

Burger Monday

$12.00

Plates

Carbonara

$25.00

linguine pasta served with pancetta, leeks, asparagus, pecorino, egg yolk

Short Rib Stroganoff

$29.00

tagliatelle pasta, slow-braised beef short ribs, oyster mushrooms with a cream sauce and pecorino romano

Risotto

$28.00

brown butter, sage, butternut squash, and hazelnuts

Pan-Seared Pork Loin

$35.00

roasted brussel sprouts and wood-fired pears with celery root puree and bourbon apple sauce

Ribeye Steak

$46.00

12 oz pan-seared Ribeye served with smashed fingerling potatoes, friseee, and a compound butter

Kids Menu

Kid's Pasta

$10.00

butter noodles

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$10.00

grilled cheese sandwich

Kid's Burger & Fries

$12.00

cheese burger

Chicken Strips & Fries

$12.00

chicken strips

Dessert

Cheesecake

$10.00

Cookie

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Cake Slice

$10.00Out of stock

Mousse

$10.00

Torte

$10.00

Dessert Special

$10.00

Vodka

Absolut

$7.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Tito's

$9.00

Wild Roots Huckleberry

$7.00

Wild Roots Pear

$7.00

Yazi Ginger

$7.00

Crater Lake Pepper

$7.00

Monopolowa

$6.00

Wild Roots Vodka

$6.00

Absolut Vanilla

$6.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Aria

$7.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Crater Lake

$7.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Nolet's Silver

$12.00

Ransom Old Tom

$10.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Aviation

$6.00

Rum

Cane 151

$7.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusivo

$10.00

Land Legs

$7.00

Goslings

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

Devil's Own Dark

$11.00

Tequila

1800 Silver

$7.00

Altos Reposado

$8.00

Corazon Blanco

$7.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Resposado

$14.00

Cazadores Resposado

$7.00

Corazon Anejo

$9.00

El Jimador

$7.00

Mezcal Union Uno

$12.00

Mezcal Vago Elote

$18.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Tequila Flight

$30.00

Don Julio 1942

$38.00

Rotating Tequila Flight - trio from patron

$30.00

Habanero Tequila

$10.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Angels Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$7.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$15.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$9.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$13.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$16.00

Fukano

$20.00

Angels Envy Rye

$22.00

Blanton's Single Barrel

$15.00

Bookers Small Batch

$23.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Caribou Crossing

$13.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$12.00

E.H. Taylor Straight Rye

$22.00

Eagle Rare Small Batch

$8.00

George Dickel Sour Smash 8

$8.00

Hibiki

$25.00

High West Double Rye

$10.00

High West Rendezvous

$15.00

Jack Daniel

$8.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Michters Rye

$12.00

Morimoto

$20.00

Pendleton

$9.00

Redbreast 12 year

$17.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Rotating Whiskey Flight - 3oz

$25.00

Sazerac Rye

$12.00

Shinobu Blended Malt Whiskey

$14.00

Stagg Jr.

$29.00

Suntory Toki

$10.00

Weller 12 year

$17.00

Weller Special Reserve

$15.00

Whistle Pig 10 year Rye

$24.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$9.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$9.00

Jefferson's Very Small Batch

$10.00

Maker's Mark Private Selection

$17.00

George Dickle Rye

$6.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

George Dickel Sour Mash #12

$6.00

Clonakilty

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Scotch

Caol Ila 12 year

$20.00

Famous Grouse

$8.00

Dewars White Label

$13.00

Glenfarclas 12 year single malt

$14.00

Highland Park 12 year

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Lagavulin 16 year

$23.00

Macallan Double Cask 12 year

$15.00

Tomatin

$10.00

Balvenie Doublewood

$17.00

Talisker

$18.00

Oban

$22.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Absinthe

$9.00

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$9.00

Chartreuse, Green

$18.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Amaro Nonino

$16.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Creme de Cassis

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Cynar

$8.00

D.O.M. Benedictine

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

$7.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Harlequin

$7.00

Hue Hue Coffee Rum

$7.00

Capel Pisco

$7.00

Christian Brothers Sacred Brandy

$8.00

Clear Creek Apple Brandy

$7.00

Hennessy VS

$13.00

Macchu Pisco

$8.00

Krogstad Aquavit

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$9.00

Peach Tree Schnapps

$5.00

Rothman Creme de Violette

$7.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Vivacity Turkish Coffee Liquer

$10.00

Tequila Flight

Tequila Flight

$30.00

Draft

Pale Ale

$6.00

Growler 32oz

$15.00

Growler 64oz

$28.00

Brown Ale

$6.00

Cider

$6.00

Hazy

$6.00

Hefeweizen

$6.00

IPA

$6.00

Kolsch

$6.00

Lager

$6.00

Open Draft

$6.00

Porter

$6.00

Pilsner

$6.00

Red

$6.00

Sour

$6.00

Stout

$6.00

Canned

Old German

$4.00

Cider

$5.00

IPA

$5.00

Sour

$5.00

Porter

$5.00

City Of Dreams

$5.00

Red Wine

BTG Silver Palm, California Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

$14.00

BTG Flora Jane, Columbia Valley Syrah, Elephant Mountain Vineyard 2020

$21.00

BTG Filgree & Stone, Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2021

$16.00

BTG Granville, 'Farmhouse Cuvee' Pinot Noir 2021

$17.00

BTG Ricochet, Oregon Table Red 2021

$15.00

BTG Trisaetum, Coast Range Estate Pinot Noir 2015

$18.00

BTG Solena Estate, Yamhill-Carlton Pinot Noir 2017

$14.00

BTG Purple Hands, 'Lone Oak Ranch' Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2021

$18.00

BTL Anderson Family Vineyard, Dundee Hills Estate Pinot Noir 2014

$76.00

BTB Arterberry Maresh 'Old Vine' Pinot Noir 2017

$94.00

BTB Alexana Estate, 'Revana Vineyard Pinot Noir 2017

$97.00

BTB Authentique, 'The Corridor' Eola-Amity Estate Pinot Noir 2019

$59.00

BTB Authentique, Keeler Estate Vineyard Pinot Noir 2017

$109.00

BTB Beaux Freres, Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2021

$129.00

BTB Beaux Freres, Star Mooring Vineyard, Chehalem Mountains Pinot Noir 2019

$155.00

BTB Brooks, 'Cahiers' Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2018

$74.00

BTB 2B11 Burner, 'Bonfire' Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2018

$47.00

BTB Burner, 'Kalita Vineyard' Pinot Noir 2019

$83.00

BTB Chehalem, Ribbon Ridge Reserve Pinot Noir 2016

$97.00

BTB Cho, Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2019

$68.00

BTB Clos Griotte, Momtazi Vineyard Pinot Noir 2018

$85.00

BTB Clos Griotte, Hyland Vineyard Pinot Noir 2017

$88.00

BTB Coattails, 'Cuvee Freeloader' Pinot Noir 2018

$89.00

BTB Cooper Mountain, Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2019

$49.00

BTB Cramoisi, Estate Cuvee Pinot Noir 2018

$95.00

BTB Dobbes Family Estate, 'Grand Assemblage' Pinot Noir 2019

$49.00

BTB Domaine Drouhin, 'Laurene' Dundee Hills Estate Pinot Noir 2019

$137.00

BTB Domaine Serene, 'Yamhill Cuvee' Pinot Noir 2018

$109.00

BTB 2C3 Dusky Goose, 'Rambeaux' Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2019

$69.00

BTB 2C12 Dusky Goose, Dundee Hills Pinot Noir 2013

$139.00

BTB Elevee, Elevee Estate Dundee Hills Pinot Noir 2017

$97.00

BTB Elevee, Madrona Hill Vineyard Chehalem Mountains Pinot Noir 2018

$97.00

BTB the Eyrie, Estate Vineyard Pinot Noir 2019

$89.00

BTB Filgree & Stone, 'Sojeau' Pinot Noir 2019

$79.00

BTB the Four Graces, Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2021

$54.00

BTB Furioso, 'Gina' Trovato Vineyard, Yamhill-Carlton Pinot Noir 2018

$124.00

BTB Gran Moraine, Yamhill-Carlton Pinot Noir 2019

$89.00

BTB Granville, 'Farmhouse Cuvee' Pinot Noir 2021

$49.00

BTB Haakon Lanai, 'Imprint' Pinot Noir 2019

$149.00

BTB Hyland Estate, Estate Vineyard Pinot Noir 2020

$49.00

BTB Ilahe, 'Bon Sauvage' Estate Pinot Noir 2019

$72.00

BTB Knudsen Vineyards, 'Family Series' Dundee Hills Pinot Noir 2019

$55.00

BTB 2B10 Lange, Estate Vineyard Dundee Hills Pinot Noir 2014

$71.00

BTB L'Angelo, Dundee Hills Estate Pinot Noir 2017

$112.00

BTB Lavinea, Tualatin Estate Pinot Noir 2018

$115.00

BTB Mad Violets, Mantis Reserve Pinot Noir 2016

$99.00

BTB Martin Woods, 'Jessie James Vineyard' Eola-Amity Pinot Noir 2019

$87.00

BTB Maysara, 'Jamsheed' Momtazi Vineyard Pinot Noir 2014

$63.00

BTB Nicolas Jay, Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2019

$97.00

BTB Patricia Green Cellars, Ribbon Ridge Estate Vineyard Pinot Noir 2021

$73.00

BTB Patricia Green Cellars, 'Durant Vineyard Madrone Block' Pinot Noir 2017

$112.00

BTB Penner-Ash, Eola-Amity Pinot Noir 2017

$97.00

BTB 2B4 Purple Hands, 'Wichmann Vineyard' Dundee Hills Pinot Noir 2019

$109.00

BTB Rain Dance, Grand Oak Estate Pinot Noir 2020

$79.00

BTB Roco, 'The Stalker' Pinot Noir 2019

$72.00

BTB Rex Hill, Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2018

$69.00

BTB 3A18 Ricochet, Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2019

$67.00

BTB Sokol Blosser, Dundee Hills Estate Pinot Noir 2020

$76.00

BTB Solena Estate, 'Hyland Vineyard' Pinot Noir 2019

$49.00

BTB 2A1 Soter, 'Origins' Yamhill-Carlton Pinot Noir 2018

$112.00

BTB Stoller Family Estate, Dundee Hills Reserve Pinot Noir 2018

$87.00

BTB Stoller Family Estate, Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2020

$38.00

BTB 6A1 Trisaetum, Coast Range Estate Pinot Noir 2015

$60.00

BTB Torii Mor, 'Olson Estate' Dundee Hills Pinot Noir 2014

$112.00

BTB Twomey Cellars, Dundee Hills Pinot Noir 2018

$132.00

BTB 3H2 Willakenzie Estate, Estate Pinot Noir 2019

$84.00

BTB 2A16 Winderlea, Dundee Hills Vineyard Pinot Noir 2019

$71.00

BTB Winters Hill, 'Watershed' Estate Grown Pinot Noir 2019

$49.00

BTB Winters Hill, 'Reserve' Dundee Hills Estate Pinot Noir 2015

$115.00

BTB Zena Crown, 'The Sum' Eola-Amity Pinot Noir 2017

$129.00

BTB Carmel Road, Santa Rosa Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

$37.00

BTB Fortress, North Coast Santa Rosa Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

$42.00

BTB Mt. Brave, Mt. Veeder Napa California Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

$197.00

BTB Owen Roe, 'DuBRUL Vineyard' Yakima Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

$144.00

BTB Revana Family, 'Terroir Series' Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

$165.00

BTB Silver Palm, California Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

$38.00

BTB Waterbrook, 'Clean' Walla-Walla Non-Alcoholic Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

BTB 3A10 Domaine Du Prieure Savigny-Les-Beaune Red Burgundy 2017

$82.00

BTB Joseph Faiveley, Bourgogne Red Burgundy 2019

$69.00

BTBLes Tourelles de la Cree, Knights Templar Cuvee Red Burgundy 2017

$73.00

BTB 3H1 Nicolas Potel, Beaujolais Villages Red Burgundy 2019

$33.00

BTB 3B5 Chateau De Brague, Bordeaux Superieur 2016

$33.00

BTB Chateau Greysac, Medoc Bordeaux 2016

$59.00

BTB 3B18 Chateau Lassegue, Les Cadrans St. Emilion Bordeaux 2019

$59.00

BTB Chateau Les Riganes, Bordeaux Red 2020

$38.00

BTB 3B4 Mouton Cadet Rouge Bordeaux 2017

$45.00

BTB Aerea, Gamay Noir 2019

$47.00

BTB Burton Bittman, 'Cameo' Gamay Noir 2017

$42.00

BTB 3B7 Stephane Aviron, Beaujolais Villages 2019

$39.00

BTB Ad Lucem, 'Daystar' Red Willow Vineyard Syrah 2014

$57.00

BTB Deuce Cellars, Walla-Walla Reserve Syrah 2016

$68.00

BTB J. Scott, Rogue Valley Oregon Syrah 2018

$62.00

BTB 3A4 Penner-Ash, Oregon Syrah 2018

$64.00

BTB Alexana, 'Gran Rouge' Lonesome Soring Ranch GSM 2016

$59.00

BTB Altocedro, Ano Cero Mendoza Tempranillo 2019

$39.00

BTB Brigaldara, Valpolicella Ripasso 2019

$72.00

BTB Burner, Carmenere Walla-Walla Valley 2019

$61.00

BTB Cathedral Ridge, Cabernet/Merlot, Columbia Valley 2017

$49.00

BTB Cathedral Ridge, Merlot Columbia Valley 2018

$56.00

BTB Corazon Del Sol, Mendoza Malbec 2018

$39.00

BTB Domaine Serene, 'Grand Cheval' Proprietary Red 2017

$165.00

BTB 4C7 History, Columbia Valley Red Blend 2019

$44.00

BTB Human Cellars, 'Sayar Mah' Eola-Amity Red Blend 2021

$47.00

BTB Lady Hill, Columbia Valley Cabernet Franc 2019

$57.00

BTB Lamole Di Lamole, Chianti Classico 2018

$42.00

BTB Marc Bredif Chinon 2019

$39.00

BTB Marques de Caceres, Carinena Spain Garnacha 2019

$34.00

BTB Marquis de Casa Concha, Rapel Valley Carmenere 2012

$48.00

BTB Masi, Costasera Amarone Classico 2016

$115.00

BTB Pio Cesare, Barbera d'Alba 2019

$49.00

BTB Procedo, Proprietary Red, Tuscan-Style 2017

$28.00

BTB Ransom, Rogue Valley Cabernet Franc 2018

$49.00

BTB Red Mountain, 'Thick Skinned' Collaboration Red 2016

$79.00

BTB 6A2 Ricochet, Oregon Table Red 2021

$42.00

BTB Ricochet, Rogue Valley Tempranillo 2021

$69.00

BTB Sella Antica, Toscana Red Blend 2020

$39.00

BTB Tenuta Di Arceno, Chianti Classico 'Reserva' 2018

$71.00

BTB Villa Filacaia Chianti Superiore 2019

$33.00

BTB Villa Rosa, Langhe Hills Italy, Barolo 2015

$67.00

BTB 3A2 Filgree & Stone, WIllamette Valley Pinot Noir 2021

$49.00

BTB 6A6 Flora Jane, Columbia Valley Syrah, Elephant Mountain Vineyard 2020

$62.00

BTB 2C5 Domaine Roy, Organic Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2021

$72.00

BTB 3C6 Black Stallion, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

$64.00

BTB 4C2 Owen Roe, 'Abbots Table' Columbia Valley Red 2020

$45.00

BTB 3C7 Caymus Suisan, 'The Walking Fool' Red Blend

$77.00

BTB 3B9 Chasing Rain, Red Mountain Red Blend 2018

$45.00

BTB 3C5 Alexana, 'Lonesome Spring Ranch' Gran Coeur Red Blend 2017

$87.00

BTB 3B12 Chevalier de la Cree, 'Knights Templar' Cote de Beaune Pinot Noir 2018

$76.00

BTB 2C8 Domaine Divio, 'Les Climats' Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2020

$69.00

BTB 4C1 Grochau, Willamette Valley Gamay Noir 2019

$39.00

BTB 4C6 Louis Latour, Marsannay Red Burgundy 2019

$74.00

BTB 3C11 Martin Woods, Willamette Valley Gamay Noir 2019

$69.00

BTB 3C3 Martin Woods, 'The Rocks District' Syrah 2019

$85.00

BTB 3B3 Chevillon, Bourgogne Passetoutgrain 2019

$75.00

BTB 6A5 Solena Estate, Yamhill-Carlton Pinot Noir 2017

$42.00

BTB 2C10 Anne Amie, 'Winemakers Select' Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2021

$49.00

BTB 4C11 Leah Jorgensen Cellars, Southern Oregon Cabernet Franc 2021

$69.00

BTB 2C11 Evening Land, 'Seven Springs' Eola-Amity Pinot Noir 2021

$87.00

BTB 2C7 Cristom, 'Mt Jefferson Cuvee' Pinot Noir 2021

$88.00

BTB 2J1 Purple Hands, 'Lone Oak Ranch' Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2021

$59.00

Trellis 6-pack wine to go

$200.00

White Wine

BTG Roco, 'Gravel Road' Willamette Valley Chardonnay 2019

$16.00

BTG the Four Graces, Willamette Valley Pinot Gris 2021

$13.00

BTG Close Griotte, Willamette Valley Pinot Noir Blanc 2018

$16.00

BTG Satyr Fire, 'Nectar Flow' Myriad White 2021

$14.00

BTG Harper Voit, 'Surlie' Pinot Blanc 2021

$14.00

BTB Alexana, Terroir Series Willamette Valley Chardonnay 2019

$59.00

BTB 1B2 Anderson Family Vineyards, Dundee Hills Estate Chardonnay 2015

$70.00

BTB Authentique, 'Fond Marin' Eola-Amity Chardonnay 2017

$65.00

BTB Ayoub, Dundee Hills Chardonnay 2020

$78.00

BTB Beaux Freres, Willamette Valley Chardonnay 2019

$142.00

BTB Big Red Barn, Willamette Valley Chardonnay 2020

$59.00

BTB Capensis, Silene Stellenbosch South Africa Chardonnay 2017

$69.00

BTB Chehalem, 'Inox' Unoaked Willamette Valley Chardonnay 2020

$33.00

BTB Cooper Mountain, Estate Willamette Valley Chardonnay 2019

$35.00

BTB Domaine Drouhin, 'Arthur' Dundee Hills Chardonnay 2020

$74.00

BTB Dominio IV, Wahle Vineyard Imagination Series Chardonnay 2014

$56.00

BTB Dusky Goose, 'Rambeaux' Willamette Valley Chardonnay 2020

$63.00

BTB Freemark Abbey, Napa Valley Chardonnay 2020

$75.00

BTB Gemini, Chehalem Mountains Estate Chardonnay 2020

$49.00

BTB Granville, 'Koosah Vineyard' Eola-Amity Chardonnay 2020

$89.00

BTB Halem Heights, Willamette Valley Chardonnay 2017

$42.00

BTB 1A13 J Wrigley, Acceptance Block McMinnville Estate Chardonnay 2019

$53.00

BTB Lange Estate, Classique Chardonnay 2020

$39.00

BTB Lavinea, Elton Vineyard Chardonnay 2018

$99.00

BTB Nielson, Santa Barbara Chardonnay 2018

$39.00

BTB Purple Hands, Latchkey Vineyard Chardonnay 2017

$117.00

BTB Remy Wines, Three Wives Chardonnay 2019

$51.00

BTB 1G5 Rose Rock Drouhin, Eola-Amity Chardonnay 2020

$79.00

BTB Stonestreet, Alexander Valley Estate Chardonnay 2017

$67.00

BTB Waterbrook, 'Clean' Non-Alcoholic Chardonnay

$23.00

BTB Willakenzie Estate, Willamette Valley Chardonnay 2018

$56.00

BTB Winderlea, 'Bounteous' Willamette Valley Chardonnay 2019

$45.00

BTB Cave De Lugny, Macon-Lugny 'Les Charmes' White Burgundy 2019

$37.00

BTB 1C8 Chevalier de la Cree, Montagny Premier-Cru White Burgundy 2020

$69.00

BTB Domaine du Prieure, Savigny-Les-Beaune White Burgundy 2018

$65.00

BTB Famille Savary, Chablis White Burgundy 2020

$59.00

BTB Joseph Drouhin, Bourgogne White Burgundy 2020

$39.00

BTB Louis Jadot, Chablis Montee De Tonnerre White Burgundy 2019

$96.00

BTB Elevee, Ridgecrest Vineyard Ribbon Ridge Riesling 2020

$62.00

BTB Human Cellars, 'Ode To Rudi' Eola-Amity Riesling 2021

$42.00

BTB Martin Woods, Hyland Vineyard Riesling 2019

$59.00

BTB Norris, Ribbon Ridge Estate Dry Riesling 2020

$44.00

BTB Penner-Ash, 'Old Vine' Hyland Estate Riesling 2018

$55.00

BTB Rain Dance, Grand Oak Estate Riesling 2021

$46.00

BTB Trimbach, Alsace Riesling 2019

$2,019.00

BTB Trisaetum, Estate Reserve Riesling 2017

$68.00

BTB Trisaetum, 'Wichmann Dundee' Dry Riesling 2019

$59.00

BTB Archery Summit, 'Vireton' Pinot Gris 2021

$33.00

BTB Authentique, 'Leisure' Skin Contact Pinot Gris 2021

$48.00

BTB Brigaldara, Soave 2020

$36.00

BTB City On A Hill, Muscat d'Alexandria, Swartland SA 2019

$59.00

BTB Clos Griotte, Pinot Noir Blanc Willamette Valley 2018

$41.00

BTB Firesteed, Oregon Pinot Gris 2020

$32.00

BTB the Four Graces, Willamette Valley Pinot Blanc 2020

$45.00

BTB the Four Graces, Willamette Valley Pinot Gris 2021

$37.00

BTB Helioterra, Melon Bourgogne Willamette Valley 2020

$45.00

BTB Lady Hill, Willamette Valley Pinot Blanc 2020

$34.00

BTB Leth, Roter Veltliner Klassik, Wagram Austria 2020

$42.00

BTB Lumami, Willamette Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$33.00

BTB 1B17 Proteus, Illusion Dry White 2017

$35.00

BTB Rain Dance, Grand Oak Estate Gewurztraminer 2021

$2,021.00

BTB Ricochet, Willamette Valley Pinot Blanc 2020

$49.00

BTB Ridgecrest, Estate Gruner Veltliner 2020

$44.00

BTB Scubla, Friulano 2015

$38.00

BTB Sokol Blosser, Estate Pinot Gris 2020

$39.00

BTB 1A12 Solena Estate, Willamette Valley Pinot Gris 2021

$36.00

BTB Winters Hill, Pearly Everlasting White

$51.00

BTB Winters Hill, Pinot Blanc Reserve

$49.00

BTB 1C5 Filgree & Stone, Willamette Valley Chardonnay 2021

$46.00

BTB 1A8 Resonance, Hyland Vineyard Chardonnay 2019

$79.00

BTB 1C1 Harper Voit, 'Surlie' Pinot Blanc 2021

$39.00

BTB 1A4 Domaine Laroche, Saint Martin Chablis 2021

$59.00

Rose

BTG Willakenzie Estate, Willamette Valley Rose 2021

$13.00

BTG Granville, 'Farmhouse Cuvee' Rose 2021

$15.00

BTB Cramoisi, Estate Rose of Pinot Noir 2021

$54.00

BTB Dusky Goose, Rambeaux Rose of Pinot Noir 2020

$57.00

BTB Granville, Farmhouse Cuvee Rose 2021

$39.00

BTB Ricochet, Confluence Rose Columbia Gorge 2021

$42.00

BTB Shallow Seas, Willamette Valley Rose 2021

$36.00

BTB Stoller, Rose of Pinot Noir 2021

$31.00

BTB Soter, Origins Rose of Pinot Noir 2021

$38.00

BTB Willakenzie Estate, Willamette Valley Rose 2021

$38.00

BTB Winters Hill, Rose of Pinot Noir 2021

$37.00

Sparkling

BTG Andrew Rich, Late Harvest Gewurztraminer 2015

$10.00

BTG Armonea, Late Harvest Riesling 2015

$7.00

BTG Mad Violets, Dessert Riesling 2015

$12.00

BTG J. Scott, Dessert Port 'Mistelle' Rogue Valley 2011

$8.00

BTG Ramos-Pinto, 10-year Tawny Port

$13.00

BTG Argyle, Vintage Brut, Oregon Sparkling Wine 2018

$15.00

BTG Trisaetum, Methode Champenoise, Brut Rose 2019

$16.00

BTG Ruffino, Prosecco Brut

$11.00

BTB Argyle, Vintage Brut Willamette Valley Sparkling Wine 2017

$45.00

BTB Cho Wines, Petillant-Naturel Pinot Gris 2021

$59.00

BTB Cho Wines, Blanc De Noirs, Methode Champenoise 2015

$116.00

BTB Collet, Champagne Brut

$67.00

BTB Chemistry, Pinot Noir Rose Bubbles

$29.00

BTB Corollary, 'Cuvee One Brut 2017

$54.00

BTB Corollary, Namaste Vineyard Brut 2018

$89.00

BTB Corollary, Lonesome Rock Vineyard Carbonic Rose 2018

$115.00

BTB Domaine Serene, Evenstad Reserve 'MV$' Dundee Hills Brut

$169.00

BTB 5B11 Graham Beck, Blanc de Blancs 2017

$59.00

BTB 5B12 Jansz, Tasmanie Premium Brut Rose

$54.00

BTB Jeio, Prosecco Brut

$28.00

BTB Roco, 'RMS' Sparkling Brut Rose 2019

$97.00