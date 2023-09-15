Full Menu

Pizzas

Pepperoni + Sausage Pizza

$18.00

Marinara, mozzarella, Molinari and Sons pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh oregano

Greek Pizza

$20.00

Garlic oil, spinach, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts

Burrata Pizza

$18.00

Marinara, mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, basil pesto, arugula

Foraged Pizza

$20.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, seasonal mushroom, briar rose chèvre, charred kale raab, sweet yellow onion, balsamic

Chorizo Pizza

$22.00

Marinara, mozzarella, shaved zucchini, feta crumbles, pine nuts

Pork Belly Pizza

$20.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, crispy pork belly, red onion, shaved brussels sprouts, chèvre cheese

Soppressata Pizza

$22.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, molinari and sons soppressata, mama lips peppers, arugula, hot honey

Garden Pizza

$20.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Italian kale, red onion, tomato, bell pepper, sweet corn, za'atar crema, edible flowers

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.00

Pot de Creme

$8.00

Wines BTG

2021 Granville 'Basalt' Pinot Noir

$20.00

2022 Landmass Pinot Gris

$16.00

2022 Libra 'Pisces' Pinot Gris

$13.00

2018 Matzinger Davies Chardonnay, Chehalem Mtns.

$15.00

2021 Flora Jane Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills

$16.00

2021 Martin Woods Gamay Noir, Willamette Valley

$18.00

2021 Elio Perrone Barbera D'asti

$14.00Out of stock

2022 Tamellini Soave

$13.00

2021 Soter - Planet Oregon Sparkling Rose

$20.00

2019 Corollary 'Cuvée One' Extra Brut

$20.00

2022 Granville 'Basalt' Rose

$17.00

Beer

Rainer

$4.00

Fort George Magnetic Fields

$6.00

Gigantic Kolschtastic

$6.00

Bauman's Farms Old Fashioned Cider

$7.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Classic Margarita

$13.00

Gin & Tonic

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Vodka & Soda

$11.00

Martini

$16.00

Peach Grapefruit Paloma

$14.00

White Linen

$14.00

Non Alcoholic

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Liquid Death

$4.00

O.J.

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Wine Corkage Fee

$25.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Kid's Butter Noodle Pasta

$10.00

Kid's Burger

$12.00

Side of Fries

$6.00