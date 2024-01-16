Trellis Wood-Fired 110 HWY 99W
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Trellis Wood-fired Focaccia Pizzas!
Location
110 HWY 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
SubTerra Kitchen & Cellar - 1505 E Portland Road Suite 101
No Reviews
1505 E Portland Road Suite 101 Newberg, OR 97224
View restaurant