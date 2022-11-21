Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tucci's - Carmel

11 W City Center Drive

Carmel, IN 45244

Order Again

Popular Items

House Salad
Seared Salmon
Margherita Crudo Pizza

Soups & Salads

$11.00

Lemon Chicken Artichoke

$9.00

House Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, almonds, gorgonzola, toasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

brioche croutons

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

Artisan Pizza

boursin cheese, shiitake, cremini and portabella mushrooms, crispy shallots, truffle oil

Cacio e Pepe Pizza

$20.00

parmesan, garlic herb seasoning, chicken breast, diced tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella

Hawaiian Pizza

$19.00

huli huli sauce, apple smoked bacon, red bell pepper, scallions, fresh pineapple, jalapenos, chopped cilantro

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Margherita Crudo Pizza

$22.00

Roman Pizza

$22.00

Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$28.00

parmesan breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, gremolata, linguine, marinara

$26.00

shrimp, Italian sausage, shallot, poblano, red bell peppers, spicy parmesan cream sauce

Lasagna

$26.00

slow cooked meat sauce, ricotta cheese, pesto, marinara, spinach & aged parmesan

Chicken Piccata

$25.00

Short Rib Papardelle

$33.00

Steaks

includes a choice of one side dish
$44.00

10 oz. Filet

$65.00

14 oz. NY Strip

$60.00

16 oz. Ribeye

$78.00

Pork Rib Chop

$33.00

Surf & Turf - CAB

$70.00

Wagyu - Surf & Turf

$125.00

Entrees

mashed potatoes, charred brussel sprouts

Jumbo Scallops

$38.00

roasted granny smith apple, carrot, apple gastrique, arugula, orzo pasta, basil oil & crisp prosciutto

$31.00

maple bourbon sauce, mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach, crispy pancetta, toasted pumpkin seeds

$28.00

certified angus beef, mashed potatoes, black pepper demi-glace, asparagus

$32.00

mango serrano salsa, diced avocado, jasmine rice, edamame wasabi puree, micro cilantro, pickled cucumber salad

Seared Halibut

$39.00

Honolulu Tuna

$46.00

Maryland Style Lump Crab Cakes

$36.00

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$12.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.50

Brown Butter Cake

$12.00

Panna Cotta

$9.00

Sides

Green Beans

$7.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00
$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$9.00

Add Chicken

$7.00

Add Shrimp

$8.00

Add Scallop

$16.00

Add Salmon

$14.00

Kids

Kids Rigatoni

$5.00

Kids Angel Hair

$5.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Off Menu Item

Crab Cake App OM

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Pizza-Pasta-Steak-Wine

11 W City Center Drive, Carmel, IN 45244

