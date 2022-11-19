  • Home
Wine & Rind / Kernels Gourmet Popcorn 254 Veterans Way Suite G

No reviews yet

254 Veterans Way

Suite G

Carmel, IN 46032

Everything Baguette W/ Oil
Italian (Small)
Soft Pretzel and Cheese Dip

Tidbits

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$10.00

Castelvetrano, Halkidiki, and Nicoise

Olives, Chips, and Nuts

Olives, Chips, and Nuts

$8.00

Olive Mix, Kettle Chips, Dry Roasted Peanuts

Fizz & Frites

Fizz & Frites

$15.00
Everything Baguette W/ Oil

Everything Baguette W/ Oil

$8.00
Baguette, Cheddar, & Herb Butter

Baguette, Cheddar, & Herb Butter

$8.00
Soft Pretzel and Cheese Dip

Soft Pretzel and Cheese Dip

$10.00
Hummus with Naan and Crudité

Hummus with Naan and Crudité

$13.00
Large Frites And Bottle

Large Frites And Bottle

$50.00

Lunch Board

Beef & Cheddar

Beef & Cheddar

$15.00

Sliced Grass Fed Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Horseradish Aioli, Pretzle Roll, Pickles *Lunch Items sold until 4pm*

Bologna & Cheese

Bologna & Cheese

$12.00

Fischer Farms All Beef Ring Bologna, Fair Oaks Farms Butterkase, Baguteet, Garlic Aioli, Pickles *Lunch Items sold until 4pm*

Chicken & Swiss

Chicken & Swiss

$13.00

Grilled, Sliced Chicken Breast, Fair Oaks Farms Sweet Smokey Swiss, Baguette, Pesto Aioli, Pickles *Lunch Items sold until 4pm*

Ham & Cheddar

Ham & Cheddar

$13.00

Black Forest Ham, Cheddar CHeese, Baguette, Dijonnaise, Pickles *Lunch Items sold until 4pm*

PB&J

PB&J

$8.00

Skippy Natural Peanut Butter, Organic Mixed Berry Jam, Crustless Whole Grail White Bread *Lunch Items sold until 4pm*

Peperoni Pizza

Peperoni Pizza

$13.00

Pepperoni, Kenny's Garlic Paprika Jack, Naan Bread, Pizza Sauce *Lunch Items sold until 4pm*

Salami & Asiago

Salami & Asiago

$13.00

Salami, Rosemary & Olive Oil Asiago, Baguette, Dijon Mustard, Pickles *Lunch Items sold until 4pm*

Chili

$8.50

Robust Beef Chili *Lunch Items sold until 4pm*

Soup of the Week

$8.50

Rotating soup option. *Lunch Items sold until 4pm*

Cheese & Charcuterie

Small 1-2 People Medium 2-4 people Large 4-6 People Party 6-8 People Gathering 8-10 People Event 15-20 People
Across The Pond (Small)

Across The Pond (Small)

$40.00

Huntsman, Red Dragon Mustard Seed Ale, Wensleydalw with Cranberry, Crackers, Fruits, Almonds, Accoutrements

American Board (Small)

American Board (Small)

$42.00

Marcoot Jersey Creamery Mauna Loa Cheddar, Sweet Grass Green Hill Double Cream, Kenny's Garlic Paprika Jack, Salami, Peppercorn Crusted Filet, Almonda, Fruit, Crackers, Accoutremants

Carmel Board (Small)

Carmel Board (Small)

$45.00

Tulip Tree Creamery Nightshade, Fair Oaks Butterkase, Fair Oaks Sweet Smokey Swiss, Capriole Julianna Goat Cheese, Smoking Goose Lomo, Crackers, Fruits, Accoutrements

French (Small)

French (Small)

$38.00

Roquefort Blue Cheese, Comte, Brie, Cornichons, Baguette, Crackers, Dijon Mustard, Fruits, Accoutrements

Italian (Small)

Italian (Small)

$36.00

Mitica Caciotta Al Tartufo Truffle Cheese, Rosemarry & Olive Oil Asiago, Fresh Mozzarella Caprese Skewer, Salami, Prosciutto di Parma, Crackers, Fruits, Olives

Spanish (Small)

Spanish (Small)

$40.00

Drunken Goat, Mancheg, Mitica Mahon, Smoking Goose Lomo, Chorizo, Marcona Almonds, Olives, Fruit, Crackers, Accoutrements

Across The Pond (Medium)

$65.00

Huntsman, Red Dragon Mustard Seed Ale, Wensleydalw with Cranberry, Crackers, Fruits, Almonds, Accoutrements

American Board (Medium)

$70.00

Marcoot Jersey Creamery Mauna Loa Cheddar, Sweet Grass Green Hill Double Cream, Kenny's Garlic Paprika Jack, Salami, Peppercorn Crusted Filet, Almonda, Fruit, Crackers, Accoutremants

Carmel Board (Medium)

$80.00

Tulip Tree Creamery Nightshade, Fair Oaks Butterkase, Fair Oaks Sweet Smokey Swiss, Capriole Julianna Goat Cheese, Smoking Goose Lomo, Crackers, Fruits, Accoutrements

French Board (Medium)

$66.00

Roquefort Blue Cheese, Comte, Brie, Cornichons, Baguette, Crackers, Dijon Mustard, Fruits, Accoutrements

Italian (Medium)

$64.00

Mitica Caciotta Al Tartufo Truffle Cheese, Rosemarry & Olive Oil Asiago, Fresh Mozzarella Caprese Skewer, Salami, Prosciutto di Parma, Crackers, Fruits, Olives

Spanish (Medium)

$65.00

Drunken Goat, Mancheg, Mitica Mahon, Smoking Goose Lomo, Chorizo, Marcona Almonds, Olives, Fruit, Crackers, Accoutrements

Across The Pond (Large)

$100.00

Huntsman, Red Dragon Mustard Seed Ale, Wensleydalw with Cranberry, Crackers, Fruits, Almonds, Accoutrements

American Board (Large)

$110.00

Marcoot Jersey Creamery Mauna Loa Cheddar, Sweet Grass Green Hill Double Cream, Kenny's Garlic Paprika Jack, Salami, Peppercorn Crusted Filet, Almonda, Fruit, Crackers, Accoutremants

Carmel Board (Large)

$115.00

Tulip Tree Creamery Nightshade, Fair Oaks Butterkase, Fair Oaks Sweet Smokey Swiss, Capriole Julianna Goat Cheese, Smoking Goose Lomo, Crackers, Fruits, Accoutrements

French Board (Large)

$100.00

Roquefort Blue Cheese, Comte, Brie, Cornichons, Baguette, Crackers, Dijon Mustard, Fruits, Accoutrements

Italian (Large)

$96.00

Mitica Caciotta Al Tartufo Truffle Cheese, Rosemarry & Olive Oil Asiago, Fresh Mozzarella Caprese Skewer, Salami, Prosciutto di Parma, Crackers, Fruits, Olives

Spanish (Large)

$100.00

Drunken Goat, Mancheg, Mitica Mahon, Smoking Goose Lomo, Chorizo, Marcona Almonds, Olives, Fruit, Crackers, Accoutrements

Across The Pond (Party)*

$135.00

*We Require 48hr Notice on this size* Huntsman, Red Dragon Mustard Seed Ale, Wensleydalw with Cranberry, Crackers, Fruits, Almonds, Accoutrements

American Board (Party)*

$140.00

*We Require 48hr Notice on this size* Marcoot Jersey Creamery Mauna Loa Cheddar, Sweet Grass Green Hill Double Cream, Kenny's Garlic Paprika Jack, Salami, Peppercorn Crusted Filet, Almonda, Fruit, Crackers, Accoutremants

Carmel Board (Party)*

$155.00

*We Require 48hr Notice on this size* Tulip Tree Creamery Nightshade, Fair Oaks Butterkase, Fair Oaks Sweet Smokey Swiss, Capriole Julianna Goat Cheese, Smoking Goose Lomo, Crackers, Fruits, Accoutrements

French Board (Party)*

$130.00

*We Require 48hr Notice on this size* Roquefort Blue Cheese, Comte, Brie, Cornichons, Baguette, Crackers, Dijon Mustard, Fruits, Accoutrements

Italian (Party)*

$125.00

*We Require 48hr Notice on this size* Mitica Caciotta Al Tartufo Truffle Cheese, Rosemarry & Olive Oil Asiago, Fresh Mozzarella Caprese Skewer, Salami, Prosciutto di Parma, Crackers, Fruits, Olives

Spanish (Party)*

$135.00

*We Require 48hr Notice on this size* Drunken Goat, Mancheg, Mitica Mahon, Smoking Goose Lomo, Chorizo, Marcona Almonds, Olives, Fruit, Crackers, Accoutrements

Across The Pond (Gathering)

$205.00

*We Require 48hr Notice on this size* Huntsman, Red Dragon Mustard Seed Ale, Wensleydalw with Cranberry, Crackers, Fruits, Almonds, Accoutrements

American Board (Gathering)

$220.00

*We Require 48hr Notice on this size* Marcoot Jersey Creamery Mauna Loa Cheddar, Sweet Grass Green Hill Double Cream, Kenny's Garlic Paprika Jack, Salami, Peppercorn Crusted Filet, Almonda, Fruit, Crackers, Accoutremants

Carmel Board (Gathering)

$245.00

*We Require 48hr Notice on this size* Tulip Tree Creamery Nightshade, Fair Oaks Butterkase, Fair Oaks Sweet Smokey Swiss, Capriole Julianna Goat Cheese, Smoking Goose Lomo, Crackers, Fruits, Accoutrements

French Board (Gathering)

$200.00

*We Require 48hr Notice on this size* Roquefort Blue Cheese, Comte, Brie, Cornichons, Baguette, Crackers, Dijon Mustard, Fruits, Accoutrements

Italian (Gathering)

$195.00

*We Require 48hr Notice on this size* Mitica Caciotta Al Tartufo Truffle Cheese, Rosemarry & Olive Oil Asiago, Fresh Mozzarella Caprese Skewer, Salami, Prosciutto di Parma, Crackers, Fruits, Olives

Spanish (Gathering)

$205.00

*We Require 48hr Notice on this size* Drunken Goat, Mancheg, Mitica Mahon, Smoking Goose Lomo, Chorizo, Marcona Almonds, Olives, Fruit, Crackers, Accoutrements

Across The Pond (Event)

$320.00

*We Require 48hr Notice on this size* Huntsman, Red Dragon Mustard Seed Ale, Wensleydalw with Cranberry, Crackers, Fruits, Almonds, Accoutrements

American Board (Event)

$290.00

*We Require 48hr Notice on this size* Marcoot Jersey Creamery Mauna Loa Cheddar, Sweet Grass Green Hill Double Cream, Kenny's Garlic Paprika Jack, Salami, Peppercorn Crusted Filet, Almonda, Fruit, Crackers, Accoutremants

Carmel Board (Event)

$320.00

*We Require 48hr Notice on this size* Tulip Tree Creamery Nightshade, Fair Oaks Butterkase, Fair Oaks Sweet Smokey Swiss, Capriole Julianna Goat Cheese, Smoking Goose Lomo, Crackers, Fruits, Accoutrements

French Board (Event)

$275.00

*We Require 48hr Notice on this size* Roquefort Blue Cheese, Comte, Brie, Cornichons, Baguette, Crackers, Dijon Mustard, Fruits, Accoutrements

Italian (Event)

$270.00

*We Require 48hr Notice on this size* Mitica Caciotta Al Tartufo Truffle Cheese, Rosemarry & Olive Oil Asiago, Fresh Mozzarella Caprese Skewer, Salami, Prosciutto di Parma, Crackers, Fruits, Olives

Spanish (Event)

$285.00

*We Require 48hr Notice on this size* Drunken Goat, Mancheg, Mitica Mahon, Smoking Goose Lomo, Chorizo, Marcona Almonds, Olives, Fruit, Crackers, Accoutrements

Dessert

Chocolate Rum Balls

$8.00
Chocolate Dessert Board

Chocolate Dessert Board

$22.00

Thanksgiving Boards

Small Hummus and Veggie

Small Hummus and Veggie

$50.00
Large Hummus and Veggie

Large Hummus and Veggie

$70.00
Small Thanksgiving Board

Small Thanksgiving Board

$115.00
Large Thanksgiving Board

Large Thanksgiving Board

$155.00

Popcorn Bags

Birthday Cake (Small)

Birthday Cake (Small)

$5.99

6 Cup Sealed Bag

Buttery (Small)

Buttery (Small)

$3.49

6 Cup Bag

Caramel (Small)

Caramel (Small)

$5.49

6 Cup Bag

Cheese (Small)

Cheese (Small)

$5.49

6 Cup Bag

Dill Pickle (Small)

Dill Pickle (Small)

$5.99

6 Cup Sealed Bag

Ghost Pepper (Small)

Ghost Pepper (Small)

$5.99

6 Cup Sealed Bag

Kernels Mix (Small)

Kernels Mix (Small)

$5.49

6 Cup Bag

Kettle (Small)

Kettle (Small)

$3.99

6 Cup Bag

Oreo (Small)

Oreo (Small)

$5.99

6 Cup Bag

Red Hot Cinnamon

$5.99
Buttery (Medium)

Buttery (Medium)

$4.99
Cheese (Medium)

Cheese (Medium)

$7.49
Caramel (Medium)

Caramel (Medium)

$7.49
Kernels Mix (Medium)

Kernels Mix (Medium)

$7.49
Kettle (Medium)

Kettle (Medium)

$5.49
Oreo (Medium)

Oreo (Medium)

$7.99
Buttery (Large)

Buttery (Large)

$5.99
Cheese (Large)

Cheese (Large)

$8.99
Caramel (Large)

Caramel (Large)

$8.99
Kernels Mix (Large)

Kernels Mix (Large)

$8.99
Kettle (Large)

Kettle (Large)

$6.49
Oreo (Large)

Oreo (Large)

$12.99
Buttery (Jumbo)

Buttery (Jumbo)

$9.99
Cheese (Jumbo)

Cheese (Jumbo)

$15.99
Caramel (Jumbo)

Caramel (Jumbo)

$15.99
Kernels Mix (Jumbo)

Kernels Mix (Jumbo)

$15.99
Kettle (Jumbo)

Kettle (Jumbo)

$10.99
Oreo (Jumbo)

Oreo (Jumbo)

$24.99
Buttery (Colossal)

Buttery (Colossal)

$17.99
Kettle (Colossal)

Kettle (Colossal)

$18.99
Cheese (Colossal)

Cheese (Colossal)

$27.99
Caramel (Colossal)

Caramel (Colossal)

$27.99
Kernels Mix (Colossal)

Kernels Mix (Colossal)

$27.99
Oreo (Colossal)

Oreo (Colossal)

$45.99

Popcorn Tins

2 Way Tin (Family)

2 Way Tin (Family)

$35.00

Any 2 Flavors, 2 Way Divider

Buttery (Family)

Buttery (Family)

$30.00

1 Gallon Tin, Buttery Popcorn

Caramel (Family)

Caramel (Family)

$34.00

1 Gallon Tin, Caramel Popcorn

Cheese (Family)

Cheese (Family)

$34.00

1 Gallon Tin, Cheddar Popcorn

Kernels Mix (Family)

Kernels Mix (Family)

$34.00

1 Gallon Tin, Kernels Mix, Cheddar and Caramel

Kettle (Family)

Kettle (Family)

$34.00

1 Gallon Tin, Kettle Corn

Oreo (Family)

Oreo (Family)

$39.00

1 Gallon Tin, Oreo Popcorn

2 Way Tin (Gathering)

2 Way Tin (Gathering)

$63.00

Any 2 Flavors, 2 Way Divider

3 Way Tin (Gathering)

3 Way Tin (Gathering)

$65.00

Any 3 Flavors, 3 Way Divider

Buttery (Gathering)

Buttery (Gathering)

$54.00

2 Gallon Tin, Buttery Popcorn

Caramel (Gathering)

Caramel (Gathering)

$60.00

2 Gallon Tin, Caramel Popcorn

Cheese (Gathering)

Cheese (Gathering)

$60.00

2 Gallon Tin, Cheddar Popcorn

Kernels Mix (Gathering)

Kernels Mix (Gathering)

$60.00

2 Gallon Tin, Kernels Mix, Cheddar and Caramel

Kettle (Gathering)

Kettle (Gathering)

$58.00

2 Gallon Tin, Kettle Corn

Oreo (Gathering)

Oreo (Gathering)

$69.00

2 Gallon Tin Oreo Popcorn

2 Way Tin (Party)

2 Way Tin (Party)

$90.00

Any 2 Flavors, 2 Way Divider, 3.5 Gallon

3 Way Tin (Party)

3 Way Tin (Party)

$94.00

Any 3 Flavors, 3 Way Divider, 3.5 Gallon

Buttery (Party)

Buttery (Party)

$74.00

3.5 Gallon Tin, Buttery Popcorn

Caramel (Party)

Caramel (Party)

$88.00

3.5 Gallon Tin, Caramel Popcorn

Cheese (Party)

Cheese (Party)

$88.00

3.5 Gallon Tin, Cheddar Popcorn

Kernels Mix (Party)

Kernels Mix (Party)

$88.00

3.5 Gallon Tin, Kernels Mix, Cheddar and Caramel

Kettle (Party)

Kettle (Party)

$78.00

3.5 Gallon Tin, Kettle Corn

Oreo (Party)

Oreo (Party)

$97.00

3.5 Gallon Tin, Oreo Popcorn

2 Way Tin (Extravaganza)

2 Way Tin (Extravaganza)

$140.00

Any 2 Flavors, 2 Way Divider, 6.5 Gallon

3 Way Tin (Extravaganza)

3 Way Tin (Extravaganza)

$145.00

Any 3 Flavors, 3 Way Divider, 6.5 Gallon

Buttery (Extravaganza)

Buttery (Extravaganza)

$110.00

6.5 Gallon Tin, Buttery Popcorn

Caramel (Extravaganza)

Caramel (Extravaganza)

$137.00

6.5 Gallon Tin, Caramel Popcorn

Cheese (Extravaganza)

Cheese (Extravaganza)

$137.00

6.5 Gallon Tin, Cheddar Popcorn

Kernels Mix (Extravaganza)

Kernels Mix (Extravaganza)

$137.00

6.5 Gallon Tin, Kernels Mix, Cheddar and Caramel

Kettle (Extravaganza)

Kettle (Extravaganza)

$115.00

6.5 Gallon Tin, Kettle Corn

Oreo (Extravaganza)

Oreo (Extravaganza)

$155.00

6.5 Gallon Tin, Oreo Popcorn

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

254 Veterans Way, Suite G, Carmel, IN 46032

Directions

