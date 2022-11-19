Wine & Rind / Kernels Gourmet Popcorn 254 Veterans Way Suite G
254 Veterans Way
Suite G
Carmel, IN 46032
Tidbits
Marinated Olives
Castelvetrano, Halkidiki, and Nicoise
Olives, Chips, and Nuts
Olive Mix, Kettle Chips, Dry Roasted Peanuts
Fizz & Frites
Everything Baguette W/ Oil
Baguette, Cheddar, & Herb Butter
Soft Pretzel and Cheese Dip
Hummus with Naan and Crudité
Large Frites And Bottle
Lunch Board
Beef & Cheddar
Sliced Grass Fed Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Horseradish Aioli, Pretzle Roll, Pickles *Lunch Items sold until 4pm*
Bologna & Cheese
Fischer Farms All Beef Ring Bologna, Fair Oaks Farms Butterkase, Baguteet, Garlic Aioli, Pickles *Lunch Items sold until 4pm*
Chicken & Swiss
Grilled, Sliced Chicken Breast, Fair Oaks Farms Sweet Smokey Swiss, Baguette, Pesto Aioli, Pickles *Lunch Items sold until 4pm*
Ham & Cheddar
Black Forest Ham, Cheddar CHeese, Baguette, Dijonnaise, Pickles *Lunch Items sold until 4pm*
PB&J
Skippy Natural Peanut Butter, Organic Mixed Berry Jam, Crustless Whole Grail White Bread *Lunch Items sold until 4pm*
Peperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, Kenny's Garlic Paprika Jack, Naan Bread, Pizza Sauce *Lunch Items sold until 4pm*
Salami & Asiago
Salami, Rosemary & Olive Oil Asiago, Baguette, Dijon Mustard, Pickles *Lunch Items sold until 4pm*
Chili
Robust Beef Chili *Lunch Items sold until 4pm*
Soup of the Week
Rotating soup option. *Lunch Items sold until 4pm*
Cheese & Charcuterie
Across The Pond (Small)
Huntsman, Red Dragon Mustard Seed Ale, Wensleydalw with Cranberry, Crackers, Fruits, Almonds, Accoutrements
American Board (Small)
Marcoot Jersey Creamery Mauna Loa Cheddar, Sweet Grass Green Hill Double Cream, Kenny's Garlic Paprika Jack, Salami, Peppercorn Crusted Filet, Almonda, Fruit, Crackers, Accoutremants
Carmel Board (Small)
Tulip Tree Creamery Nightshade, Fair Oaks Butterkase, Fair Oaks Sweet Smokey Swiss, Capriole Julianna Goat Cheese, Smoking Goose Lomo, Crackers, Fruits, Accoutrements
French (Small)
Roquefort Blue Cheese, Comte, Brie, Cornichons, Baguette, Crackers, Dijon Mustard, Fruits, Accoutrements
Italian (Small)
Mitica Caciotta Al Tartufo Truffle Cheese, Rosemarry & Olive Oil Asiago, Fresh Mozzarella Caprese Skewer, Salami, Prosciutto di Parma, Crackers, Fruits, Olives
Spanish (Small)
Drunken Goat, Mancheg, Mitica Mahon, Smoking Goose Lomo, Chorizo, Marcona Almonds, Olives, Fruit, Crackers, Accoutrements
Thanksgiving Boards
Popcorn Bags
Birthday Cake (Small)
6 Cup Sealed Bag
Buttery (Small)
6 Cup Bag
Caramel (Small)
6 Cup Bag
Cheese (Small)
6 Cup Bag
Dill Pickle (Small)
6 Cup Sealed Bag
Ghost Pepper (Small)
6 Cup Sealed Bag
Kernels Mix (Small)
6 Cup Bag
Kettle (Small)
6 Cup Bag
Oreo (Small)
6 Cup Bag
Red Hot Cinnamon
Popcorn Tins
2 Way Tin (Family)
Any 2 Flavors, 2 Way Divider
Buttery (Family)
1 Gallon Tin, Buttery Popcorn
Caramel (Family)
1 Gallon Tin, Caramel Popcorn
Cheese (Family)
1 Gallon Tin, Cheddar Popcorn
Kernels Mix (Family)
1 Gallon Tin, Kernels Mix, Cheddar and Caramel
Kettle (Family)
1 Gallon Tin, Kettle Corn
Oreo (Family)
1 Gallon Tin, Oreo Popcorn
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
254 Veterans Way, Suite G, Carmel, IN 46032