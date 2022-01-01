Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Nippers Grill & Tap

314 Reviews

$

1772 E 116th St

Carmel, IN 46032

Appetizers

10 Wings

$11.99

Fresh and fried crispy, these big meaty wings are served wthe way you like them. Includes celery, carrot sticks and a dipping sauce.

20 Wings

$19.99

Fresh and fried crispy, these big meaty wings are served wthe way you like them. Includes celery, carrot sticks and a dipping sauce.

30 Wings

$25.99

Fresh and fried crispy, these big meaty wings are served the way you like them. Includes celery, carrot sticks and a dipping sauce.

Build Your Own Breadstick

$9.99

Three warm cheese-filled bread stcks with your choice of fillings and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese on top. (max 2 fillings)

Cheese Bread Sticks

$6.99

Cheese filled Bread sticks.

Cheesy Garlic Pretzel Sticks

$9.95Out of stock

Egg Rolls (Veggie)

$7.95

Egg Rolls Southwestern (chicken)

$8.95

Full Order Loaded Cheese Fries

$10.99

Full Order French Fries

$7.99

Full Order Loaded Cheese Tots

$10.99

Full Order Onion rings

$7.99

Full Order Piled High French Fries

$10.99

Creamy nacho cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives and jalapenos piled high on a king size bed of french fries.

Full Order Piled High Nachos

$10.99

Full Order Piled High Totchos

$10.99

Tater tots, nacho cheese, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, bacon.

Full Order Tator Tots

$7.99

Half Order French Fries

$5.99

Half Order Loaded Cheese Fries

$7.99

Half Order Loaded Cheese Tots

$7.99

Half Order Onion Rings

$5.99

Half Order Tator Tots

$5.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.95

10 mini corn dogs, fried to a golden brown.

Mozzeralla Sticks

$7.95

Six pieces of 100% real mozzarella cheese in a crunchy breading.

Nachos Chip & Dip

$7.99

Freshly made crispy rainbow colored nacho chips.

Pepperoni Bread Sticks

$8.99

Pepperoni and mozzeralla cheese filled bread stick.

Pork Tenderloin Fingers

$8.95

Nippers hand breads the tenderloin and fry it it a golden brown.

Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

Warm and soft pretzels witha dusting of salt.

Dessert

Chocolate Brownie

$4.99

Chocolate Cake Slice

$3.99Out of stock
Fudge Stripe Cake

Fudge Stripe Cake

$3.99

Chocolate Fudge Stripe Layer Cake has layers of yellow and chocolate cake, topped with delicious frosting and a fudge stripe!

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake slice

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake slice

$3.99

Entrees

BYO (build your own) Rice Bowl

$9.99

BYO (build your own) Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Mac & Cheese (plain)

$8.99

Chicken Finger Platter

$10.99

Tender breast of chicken strips, rolled in crispy, slightly peppered breading.

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$9.99

Grilled and seasoned butterflied chicken breast served with your choice of 2 sides.

Quesadillas

$10.99

Stuffed with warm cheese, tomatoes, onions, and black olives.

Ribeye Steak Dinner

$13.99

Flame grilled to suit your taste with 2 sides of your choice

Specialty Quesadilla

$10.99

Tacos

$8.99

Tom's Chicken Dinner

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast simmered in teriyaki glaze and topped with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese and 2 sides.

Handhelds

BLT Sandwich

$6.99

Bacon, lettuce and tomato Sandwich

BYO Burger

$9.99

Start with a grilled brioche bun and half pound of certified Angus beef hamburger.

BYO Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Start witha grilled brioche bun and chicken breast (grilled or breaded).

Chicken Nashville Hot Sandwich

$9.99

Crispy fried chicken covered in Nashville hot sauce on a toasted bread with mayo and pickles.

Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Chicken wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, and scallions. Choose from breaded or grilled chicken.

Cuban Sandwich

$9.99

Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

An american classic ham topped with American cheese.

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$9.99

Nippers hand breads the tenderloin and fry it to a golden brown.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Ribeye steak Sandwich

$9.99

Ribeye steak grilled to perfection. Topped with swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

Large Pizza

2 toppings free

Large BYO Pizza

$13.99

Large chicken Bacon Pizza

$16.99

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99

Large Supreme Pizza

$16.99

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Large Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.99

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$15.99

Large Veggie Pizza

$16.99

Personal Pan

Personal Pan BYO

$7.99

7" Personal Pan (2 toppings free)

Personal Pan Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Personal Pan Hawaiian Pizza

$7.99

Personal Pan Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

10" Califlower Crust

10" Califlower Crust

$9.99

10" Vegan and Gluten Free crust. 2 toppings free

Salads

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Fresh lettuce with egg, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese and scallions topped with your choice of chicken.

House Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, cheddar cheese, green peppers and tomatoes.

Vegan Menu

BYO Vegan Impossible Burger

$9.99

MorningStar Farms Vegan Burger on a grilled brioche bun.

Small Vegan Salad

$5.95

Lettuce, Vegan Cheddar Cheese, green peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms.

Vegan Pizza Califlower Crust 10

$9.99

10" Vegan/Gluten Free Crust. 2 toppings free

Vegan cheesy Garlic Pretzel Sticks

$9.95Out of stock

Vegan Piled High Nachos

$10.99

Vegan Piled High Tater Tots

$10.99

Vegan Piled Hight French Fries

$10.99

Container of Nippers Dressings

Nippers Grill & Tap Ranch Dressing 16 oz

$6.00

Nippers Grill & Tap Blue Cheese Dressing 16 oz

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Nippers Grill & Tap is a neighborhood bar. You will enjoy all the activities we have to offer on a daily basis.

Website

Location

1772 E 116th St, Carmel, IN 46032

Directions

Gallery
Nippers Grill & Tap image
Nippers Grill & Tap image
Nippers Grill & Tap image
Nippers Grill & Tap image

