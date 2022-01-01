A map showing the location of Twin Springs Supper ClubView gallery
Salad
Steakhouses

Twin Springs Supper Club

398 Reviews

$$$$

2149 Twin Springs Road

Decorah, IA 52101

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Join us and enjoy a classic midwestern supper club style menu featuring locally sourced and produced ingredients.

Website

Location

2149 Twin Springs Road, Decorah, IA 52101

Directions

