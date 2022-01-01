Decorah restaurants you'll love

Decorah restaurants
Decorah's top cuisines

Pizza
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Sandwich
Cake
Salad
Cake
Steakhouses
Must-try Decorah restaurants

Sugar Bowl image

ICE CREAM

Sugar Bowl

410 W Water St, Decorah

Avg 4.7 (267 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10" Round$40.00
Pre-Packed Pints$5.50
Triple Scoop$5.80
More about Sugar Bowl
Mabe's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mabe's Pizza

110 E Water St, Decorah

Avg 4.7 (1035 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesebread$5.75
Served with marinara sauce.
MED Regular$16.10
Sausage, pepperoni and cheese.
Cheese Stick$6.75
Served with marinara sauce.
More about Mabe's Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Magpie Cafe & Coffeehouse

202 West Water Street, Decorah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Oneota$9.90
House roasted turkey, maple peppered bacon, avocado, tomato, cheddar, & house-made spicy chipotle mayo served on a ciabatta bun grilled on the panini press
Ciabatta Sandwich$5.00
Two scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, ham, or sausage on a toasted ciabatta.
The "B" Wrap$6.50
Three scrambled eggs, avocado, house-made red salsa, cheddar cheese wrapped in a wrap & warmed in the panini press
More about Magpie Cafe & Coffeehouse
Mill Street Mocha Drive Thru image

 

Mill Street Mocha Drive Thru

909 S. Mill Street, Decorah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Canadian Bacon Breakfast Pizza$3.55
Cheese sauce base topped with Canadian Bacon, mozzarella and cheddar
Chai Tea Latte
Original or Extra Spicy Chai Tea with steamed Whole Milk
Cold Brew
Cold brew coffee is made by steeping coffee in cold water for a number of hours.
More about Mill Street Mocha Drive Thru
Restaurant banner

 

Sugar Bowl - The Landing Market

211 College Dr., Decorah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Big Dill$5.00
Cottage Dill bread, Salami and Swiss Cheese
You can skip the pickle because there's a hint of it already on there, but heck, get the pickle anyway.
$20 Gift Card$20.00
$25 Gift Card$25.00
More about Sugar Bowl - The Landing Market
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Twin Springs Supper Club

2149 Twin Springs Road, Decorah

Avg 4.9 (398 reviews)
Takeout
More about Twin Springs Supper Club
