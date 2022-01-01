Decorah restaurants you'll love
ICE CREAM
Sugar Bowl
410 W Water St, Decorah
|Popular items
|10" Round
|$40.00
|Pre-Packed Pints
|$5.50
|Triple Scoop
|$5.80
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mabe's Pizza
110 E Water St, Decorah
|Popular items
|Cheesebread
|$5.75
Served with marinara sauce.
|MED Regular
|$16.10
Sausage, pepperoni and cheese.
|Cheese Stick
|$6.75
Served with marinara sauce.
Magpie Cafe & Coffeehouse
202 West Water Street, Decorah
|Popular items
|Oneota
|$9.90
House roasted turkey, maple peppered bacon, avocado, tomato, cheddar, & house-made spicy chipotle mayo served on a ciabatta bun grilled on the panini press
|Ciabatta Sandwich
|$5.00
Two scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, ham, or sausage on a toasted ciabatta.
|The "B" Wrap
|$6.50
Three scrambled eggs, avocado, house-made red salsa, cheddar cheese wrapped in a wrap & warmed in the panini press
Mill Street Mocha Drive Thru
909 S. Mill Street, Decorah
|Popular items
|Canadian Bacon Breakfast Pizza
|$3.55
Cheese sauce base topped with Canadian Bacon, mozzarella and cheddar
|Chai Tea Latte
Original or Extra Spicy Chai Tea with steamed Whole Milk
|Cold Brew
Cold brew coffee is made by steeping coffee in cold water for a number of hours.
Sugar Bowl - The Landing Market
211 College Dr., Decorah
|Popular items
|The Big Dill
|$5.00
Cottage Dill bread, Salami and Swiss Cheese
You can skip the pickle because there's a hint of it already on there, but heck, get the pickle anyway.
|$20 Gift Card
|$20.00
|$25 Gift Card
|$25.00