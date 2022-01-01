Go
Hotel Winneshiek Bar image

Hotel Winneshiek Bar

Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

104 E WATER ST

Decorah, IA 52101

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am

Location

104 E WATER ST, Decorah IA 52101

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Magpie Cafe & Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Having trouble placing your order?
Give us a call at 563-387-0593

Sugar Bowl

No reviews yet

Open via window service in downtown Decorah 1pm-9pm daily. (Indoor seating available at The Landing: 211 College Drive). Reach us via sugarbowl.decorah@gmail.com with questions. We look forward to serving you!
Nathan & Brittany Todd

Mabe's Pizza

No reviews yet

Having problems placing your order?
please give us a call at 563-382-4297

Mill Street Mocha Drive Thru

No reviews yet

Thanks for stopping

Hotel Winneshiek Bar

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston