Food

Appetizers

Reuben Egg Rolls

$12.00

Philly Egg Rolls

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Cauliflower Wings

$14.00

Seitan Wings

$14.00

Crab Rangoons

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip (GF)

$11.00

Spinach and Jalapeno Dip (GF)

$11.00

Mac and Cheese Balls

$12.00

Jalapeno Corn Bread Hush Pup (GF)

$11.00

Large Plates

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$16.00

Rueben Mac

$16.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac

$16.00

BBQ Chicken Mac

$16.00

Lobster Mac

$16.00

Italian Mac

$16.00

Big Mac Mac

$16.00

plain mac and cheese

$14.00

Spuds

Gravy and Cheese

$15.00

Everything Fries

$15.00

Hot Diggity Dog

$15.00

Truffle, garlic, parm

$15.00

Greek Fries

$15.00

Mains

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Tacos (choose 3)

$16.00

Chopped Cheese

$16.00

Jerk Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Lobster Roll

$16.00

Burgers/Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Club

$16.00

Sesame Chicken

$16.00

No Clucks Given

$16.00

BEET IT

$16.00

Classic

$16.00

Spicy Jalapeno

$16.00

Sloppy Jo

$16.00

Mechanical Bull

$16.00

Hot Dogs

Dogs

$16.00

Desserts

Brownie Sunday

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Bananas Foster (GF)

$10.00

Birthday Cake Cookie Dough Sandwhich

$10.00

Side Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Mac And Cheese

$10.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Hot Dog

$10.00

Sides

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Basket of tots

$5.00

Basket of Side Winders

$5.00

Side of Beet Slaw

$3.00

N/A Bev

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

7-Up

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Water

Iced Tea

$3.00

Free refill

shirley temple

$3.00

Kids Soda

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Iced Tea

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kids Milk Oat

$3.00

Beer/Wine

Draft Beer

Modelo

$5.56

Miller Lite

$5.56

Wolf Hollow Amber

$7.40

Fiddle Head IPA

$7.40

9 Pine Original Cider

$7.40

Dionysus 10oz

$7.40

Equilibrium Pog Bubbles

$7.40

Brown's Oatmeal Stout

$7.40

Canned/ Bottled Beer

N/A Hop Splash

$4.62

N/A Athletic Upside Dawn

$4.62

N/A Athletic Free Wave

$4.62

Baby Kittens Fat Orange IPA

$6.48

OH-J Lone Pine DBL IPA

$6.48

Other Half Broccoli DBL IPA

$6.48

Juice Bomb IPA

$6.48

Minkey Boodle

$6.48

Allagash White

$6.48

Nine Pin Seasonal

$6.48

The Whale Community Beer Works Brown Ale

$6.48

Zero Gravity Oktoberfest

$5.56

White Claw Vodka

$4.62

Surfside ANY

$5.56

High Noon

$5.56

Utica Club

$3.70

PBR

$3.70

Coors Ponies

$3.70

Yuengling

$3.70

Fat Tire Amber

$4.62

Heineken

$3.70

Corona

$3.70

Miller high life

$3.70

Other Half Cabbage DBL IPA

$6.48

Silhouette Sour IPA

$6.48

Red Wine

Natura Cab Sav

$9.00

Natura Pinot Noir

$9.00

Natura Cab Sav BOTTLE

$30.00

Natura Pinot Noir BOTTLE

$30.00

Red GLS

Red BTL

White/Rose Wine

Bonterra Chard

$9.00

Bonterra Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Bartenura Rose Can

$9.00

Bartenura Moscato Can

$9.00

Bonterra Chard BOTTLE

$30.00

Bonterra Sauv Blanc BOTTLE

$30.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Prosecco Bottle

$30.00

White GLS

Rose GLS

White BTL

Rose BTL

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00+

Deep Eddy

$8.00+

Stoli Vodka

$9.00+

44 North Huckleberry Vodka

$9.00+

Awakened Spirit Death Wish Coffee

$10.00+

Reyka (Icelandic Vodka)

$9.00+

Gin

Mistral Rose Gin

$9.00+

Hendricks

$9.00+

Well Gin

$8.00+

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00+

Caribaya Coconut Rum

$7.00+

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$9.00+

Jose Cuervo Silver

$9.00+

Milagro Silver Tequila

$10.00+

Whiskey

Jack Black

$8.00+

Woodford Whiskey

$10.00+

Tully

$10.00+

Bourbon

Agave Bourbon

$11.00+

Iron Weed Bourbon

$9.00+

Mitchters Bourbon

$10.00+

Noble Oak

$10.00+

Shots

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

White Tea

$6.00

Gummy Bear Shot

$6.00

Single Well

$5.00

Double Well

$7.00

Top Shelf

$8.00

Bourbon

$9.00

Cocktails

Signature Cocktails

Pumpkin Tequila Sipper

$13.00

Pumpkin Spice Marg

$13.00

Agave Bourbon Old Fashioned

$13.00

Huckleberry Mule

$12.00

Gloria Victoria

$12.00

Apple Pie Mimosa

$11.00

Rhubarb Spritz

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

White Russian

$12.00

Bourbon Ball

$12.00

Lavender Days

$13.00

Beet Martini

$13.00

Weekly Special Cocktail

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Blueberry Beet Gin Fizz

$13.00

Mocktails

OK DK

$9.00

MP Boost

$8.00

Trademarked Princess

$8.00

XTRA Life

$8.00

Beet em' up Juice

$8.00

Weekly Mocktail

$9.00

Blueberry Beet Fizz MOCKTAIL

$8.00

Extra Food Things

Extra Sauces

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Horseradish Mustard

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Parm Peppercorn

$1.00

Side Zesty Ranch

$1.00

Side Truffle Aoili

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side 3 Way Sauce

$1.00

Side Sweet Thai Cili

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Gravy

$1.50

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Russian

$1.00