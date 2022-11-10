Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Barbeque

Uncle Chops Food Court

200 S Border

Weslaco, TX 78596

Keto Bowl: Choice of Seafood
To The Point
Keto Bowl: Fun Guy

Tacos

Fried Avocado Taco

$6.00

Shiner Bock beer battered Hass Avocado, Pico de Gallo, spring mix, cotija, aioli

PB&J (Pork Belly & Jelly) Taco

$6.50

Smoked and slow roasted Smithfield Pork Belly, apple carrot slaw, pineapple habanero glaze

Carnitas Taco

$6.50

Crispy fried carnitas with grilled pineapple, pickled fresno peppers, micro cilantro and lime.

Carne Asada Taco

$6.50

Tender smoked and grilled sirloin, green onion, guasacaca, pickled fresno

Pollo Taco

$6.00

Achiote smoked chicken thigh, pico de gallo, grilled corn and aioli.

Baja Fish

$6.00

Shiner Bock beer battered cod, spring mix, shredded brussel sprout slaw, topped with guacasa sauce, micro cilantro and pickled fresnos.

Shrimp Taco

$6.50

Shiner Bock beer battered or grilled Gulf shrimp, spring mix, shredded brussel sprout slaw, topped with guacasa sauce, micro cilantro and pickled fresnos.

Simon Salmon Taco

$7.00

Seared salmon fillet, spring mix, shredded Brussels sprout slaw, topped with guacasa and aioli.

El Fun Guy Taco

$6.00

Herb Sauteed mushrooms, cotija cheese, aioli.

The GOAT

$7.00

Slow roasted beets, goat cheese, pepitas, topped with a balsamic glaze.

Starters

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Flash fried, tossed with citrus ponzu and crispy shallots.

Mac and Cheese Balls

$10.00

Creamy 5 cheese Mac breaded in seasoned panko and fried. Served with sriracha aioli. 6 per order

Onion Rings

$6.00

Shiner Bock beer battered 1015 onion rings topped with our savory aioli.

Panela a La Plancha

$10.00

Crispy griddled panela cheese topped with fresh pesto and fried shallots.

Papas Ricas

$5.00

Rustic herb infused red potato wedges topped with Parmesan, parsley and our savory aioli.

PB&J (Pork Belly & Jelly)

$10.00

Smoked and slow roasted Smithfield Farms pork belly, habanero pineapple jelly and pickled relish.

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Baked Brie

$14.00Out of stock

Signature Burgers

To The Point

$11.00

7 oz Burger topped with cheddar cheese on a sweet sourdough bun.

The Fun Guy

$15.00

7 oz Burger topped with bacon, herb sauteed mushrooms, and swiss cheese on a sweet sourdough bun.

Boss Hog

$17.00

7 oz Burger topped with Bacon, Pork Belly, Pulled Pork, and Gouda on a sweet sourdough bun.

Quieres Chorizo?

$17.00

7 oz Burger topped with Chorizo San Manuel, Queso Panela, and chile piquin on a sweet sourdough bun.

Why You Cryin?

$17.00

7 oz Burger topped with jalapeno jack, onion-habanero marmalade, and grilled jalapenos on a sweet sourdough bun.

Slider Combo TTP

$10.00

2 sliders with papas

Slider Combo Specialty

$13.00

Slim Chops

Keto Bowl: 7 oz Burger

$14.00

7 oz burger over crispy, flash fried Brussels sprouts, spring mix tossed with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper and tomatoes drizzled with our savory aioli.

Keto Bowl: Choice of Seafood

$16.00

Choice of Salmon Burger, Salmon fillet, or Shrimp over crispy, flash fried Brussels sprouts, spring mix tossed with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper and tomatoes drizzled with our savory aioli.

Keto Bowl: Pork Belly

$14.00

Smoked and slow roasted Smithfield Farms pork belly crispy, flash fried Brussels sprouts, spring mix tossed with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper and tomatoes drizzled with our savory aioli.

Salmon Burger

$15.00

6 oz Fresh ground salmon with spring salad mix on a sweet sourdough bun. Served with sweet potato fries.

Keto Bowl: Fun Guy

$15.00

7 oz burger patty topped with herb and red wine sauteed mushrooms, bacon and swiss cheese over crispy, flash fried Brussels sprouts, spring mix tossed with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper and tomatoes drizzled with our savory aioli.

Keto Bowl: Boss Hogg

$18.00

7 oz burger patty topped with smoky pulled pork, savory pork belly, bacon and gouda cheese over crispy, flash fried Brussels sprouts, spring mix tossed with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper and tomatoes drizzled with our savory aioli.

Keto Bowl: Quieres Chorizo?

$18.00

7 oz burger patty topped with San Manuel chorizo, griddled panela cheese and chile piquin over crispy, flash fried Brussels sprouts, spring mix tossed with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper and tomatoes drizzled with our savory aioli.

Keto Bowl: Why You Cryin'?

$18.00

7 oz burger patty topped with housemade onion habanero marmalade, grilled jalapenos and pepper-jack cheese over crispy, flash fried Brussels sprouts, spring mix tossed with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper and tomatoes drizzled with our savory aioli.

Keto Bowl: Achiote Chicken

$14.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Hi C

$2.50

Fresh Drinks

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Topo Chico

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Funnel Cakes

El Boston George

$9.00

The Stefani

$12.00

SoFo

$14.00

Deep Fried Treats

Oreos

$8.00

Nutter Butters

$8.00

Twinkies

$8.00

Caps

Grey UCFC Trucker Hat

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A food truck park with a beer and wine garden that makes you feel at home with indoor and outdoor seating. Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 S Border, Weslaco, TX 78596

Directions

