Underdogs
210 W. Carleton
Hillsdale, MI 49242
SHOP Menu
Pancakes/French Toast
2 Egg Meal/3 Egg Omelet
Specialty
Sides
Weekly Special
Drinks
Quiche Case
Food Menu
apps
- Just winging it$10.99
bone in or boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce
- Brady rings$8.99
onion rings
- Let's go Spinny Dipping$8.99
Spinach and Artichoke dip served with garlic bread chips
- Pretzel bites$8.99
Served with spicy mustard
- Curd your Enthusiasm$8.99
Creole battered cheese curds
- The Cheesiest Ball$8.99
Home made cheese ball served with garlic bread chips
- Mac Attacks$8.99
Mac and cheese bites deep fried and crispy
- Candied Bacon$8.99
- Pretzel Bites with Queso$11.48
slider
- Hometown Hero$4.99
Ground beef, cheese, deluxe, fresh bakery bun
- Motor City Mac slider$4.99
Ground beef, Mac and cheese, sweet bbq, fresh bakery bun
- Shiitake and swiss$4.99
Ground beef, Swiss cheese, shiitake mushrooms, fresh baker bun
- Porky Pig$4.99
Pulled Pork, bbq, Mac and cheese, Pretzel bun
- Hawaiian Hunk$4.99
Pulled Pork, grilled pineapple, sweet soy glaze, Hawaiian sweet bun
- Sexy Chick$4.99
Chicken Breast, Let, Tom, Mayo, fresh bakery bun
- Crispy Buffalo Boy$4.99
Pulled Chicken, Buffalo sauce, Cole slaw
- Charger Chicken$4.99
Crispy chicken breast, let, Tom, mayo, fresh baked bun
- Happy Hooker$4.99
Seared salmon, honey garlic aoili, let, Tom fresh baked bun
- Friday night flash$4.99
Crispy fried cod patty, let, cheese, tartar sauce, fresh baked bun
- Pulled Buffalo Boy$4.99
Entrees
- Give me The beef$29.99+
14 oz ribeye pan seared to order and served with choice of two sides Choice of hollandaise or chimmichurri
- Pork chop$29.99
14 oz bone in utica pork chop
- Salmon cakes$24.99
salmon cakes
- Skipped Leg Day$17.99
Lollipop Chicken legs glazed in sweet and savory honey bbq, choice of two sides
Kids
sides
Add-Ons
- Candied bacon$2.99
- Dill Pickles$1.99
- Sweet hot pickles$1.99
- Red onion$1.99
- Pickled onion$1.99
- Lettuces$1.99
- Tomato$1.99
- Mac and cheese$1.99
- American cheese$1.99
- Swiss$1.99
- Mushrooms$1.99
- Ketchup$1.99
- Mayo$1.99
- Mustard$1.99
- Secret sauce$1.99
- Teriyaki$1.99
- House bbq$1.99
- Buffalo$1.99
- Sriracha$1.99
- Cole slaw$1.99
- Hollandaise$2.99
- Chimmichurri$2.99
- Queso$2.99
- Garlic aioli$2.99
- Garlic Parmesan sauce$1.99
- Bacon$1.99
- Southwest aioli$1.99
- Zesty tartar$1.99
- Garlic toast$1.99
Triple Sliders
Drinks
Liquor
- Smirnoff (Well)$5.50
- Absolut$6.25
- Smirnoff Vanilla$5.50
- Smirnoff Raspberry$5.50
- Ciroc$8.50
- Smirnoff Strawberry$5.50
- Grey Goose$9.00
- Smirnoff Caramel$5.50
- Smirnoff Whipped$5.50
- Ketel One$8.00
- Smirnoff (Well) DBL$7.50
- Absolut DBL$8.25
- Smirnoff Vanilla DBL$7.50
- Smirnoff Raspberry DBL$7.50
- Ciroc DBL$10.50
- Smirnoff Strawberry DBL$7.50
- Grey Goose DBL$11.00
- Smirnoff Caramel DBL$7.50
- Smirnoff Whipped DBL$7.50
- Ketel One DBL$10.00
- Seagrams(Well)$5.50
- Beefeater$8.00
- Bombay Saphire$7.50
- Hendricks$7.25
- Tanqueray$7.00
- Seagrams(Well)$7.50
- Beefeater$10.00
- Bombay Saphire$9.50
- Hendricks$7.25
- Tanqueray$9.00
- Don Q (Well)$5.50
- Meyers Dark$6.00
- Bacardi$7.00
- Bacardi Limon$7.00
- Captain Morgan$6.50
- Malibu$6.00
- Jose Silver (Well)$5.50
- Cabo Wabo Blanco$9.00
- Jose Gold (Well)$5.50
- Patron Silver$10.00
- Termana$7.00
- Don Julio Anejo$11.00
- Seagrams 7 (Well)$5.50
- Jack Daniels$6.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Bulliet Rye$7.00
- Crown Royal$7.00
- Crown Peach$7.00
- Crown Apple$7.00
- Knob Creek Rye$8.50
- Candian Club$5.50
- Makers Mark 46$9.00
- Screwball$7.50
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Fireball$5.50
- Whistle Pig$15.00
- J & B (Well)$6.00
- Chivas Regal$8.00
- McCallan$18.00
- Dewars$7.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$8.50
- Amaretto Di Saronno$6.00
- Aperol$6.00
- Cointreau$5.50
- Espresso Liqueur$6.00
- Frangelico$6.00
- Godiva Chocolate$6.00
- Grand Marnier$5.50
- Kahlua$6.00
- Apple Pucker$5.50
- Butter Schnapps$5.50
- Gran Gala$5.50
- Jagermeister$6.00
Cocktails
- Appletini$8.50
- Regular Bloody Mary$6.00
- Mimosa$7.00
- Cosmopolitan$8.50
- Strawberry Daquiri$7.00
- Gimlet$7.00
- Lemon Drop Shots$6.00
- Lemontini$8.50
- Long Island Iced Tea$8.00
- Mai Tai$8.00
- Manhattan$6.00
- Frozen Margarita$6.00
- Margarita$6.00
- Dirty Vodka Martini$7.50
- Vodka Martini$7.50
- Dirty Gin Martini$7.50
- Gin Martini$7.50
- Moscow Mule$7.00
- Mudslide$7.00
- Old Fashioned$7.00
- Rob Roy$7.50
- Screwdriver$6.50
- Tequila Sunrise$6.50
- Tom Collins$6.50
- Whiskey Sour$6.50
- White Russian$6.50
- Black Russian$6.50
- Amaretto Sour$6.50
- Green Tea Shots$7.00
- Jager Bombs$7.00
- Washington Apples$6.50
- Pina Colada$7.00
- PB & J$7.50
- French 75$7.00
- Paloma$6.00
- Salty Dog$7.00
- Greyhound$6.50
- Red Sangria$6.50
- White Sangria$6.50
- Espresso Martini$8.50
Bottled Beer
- Bud Light$3.75
- Budweiser$3.75
- Micelob Ultra$3.75
- Coors Light$3.75
- Miller Lite$3.75
- Labatt Blue$4.25
- Heiniken$4.25
- High Noon$5.00
- PBR$3.75
- Corona Premier$4.25
- Dos Equis$4.25
- Busch Lite$3.75
- MGD$3.75
- Coors Banquet$4.25
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Miller High Life$3.75
- Corona Extra$5.00
- Sam Adams Cold Snap$5.50
- Twisted Tea$5.00
- White Claw$5.00
- PBR$3.75
- Bell's Two Hearted$5.50
- Guiness Draught$5.00
- Founder's All Day IPA$5.00
- Founder Kentucky Bourbon Style$9.00
- High noon$4.99
Draft Beer
- Stella Artois (Import/Locals)$3.99+
- Coors Light (Domestic)$3.99+
- Michelob ULTRA (Domestic)$3.99+
- Labatt Blue (Import/Locals)$3.99+
- Ramshackle (Import/Locals)$3.99+
- Local's Light (Domestic$3.99+
- Budweiser (Domestic)$3.99+
- Bud Light (Domestic)$3.99+
- M43 (Import/Locals)$3.99+
- Ace (Import/Locals)$3.99+
- Modelo (Import/Locals)$3.99+
- Pacifico (Import/Locals)$3.99+
N/A Beverage
White Wine
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
210 W. Carleton, Hillsdale, MI 49242