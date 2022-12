Urban Wren

00 Wines "Shea Vineyard" Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon, 2018

$95.00

A beautiful wine that just explodes out of the glass. On the nose violets, rhubarb and beautiful blue fruits jump out. This wine comes from one of the most sought after plots of land but unlike its counterparts this wines strives with elegance. A medium bodied but finely structured wine that has all the ripe fruit come at your from all angles