Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vegan District Asian Eatery Loma Linda, CA

review star

No reviews yet

25805 Barton Road #105A

Loma Linda, CA 92354

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Appetizers

Eggrolls

Eggrolls

$4.95

(2) Cabbage, carrots, glass noodle, wood ear mushrooms. cripsy with sweet and sour sauce.

Cheese Wontons

Cheese Wontons

$7.95

(4) Vegan sweetened cream cheese, crispy with sweet and sour sauce

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$5.95

(4) Deep fried imitation chicken nuggets

BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork

$6.95

Imitation pork seasoned with sweet Chinese BBQ sauce

Szechuan Wontons

Szechuan Wontons

$9.95

(6) Savory imitation meat wontons, chili oil and savory sauce, cilantro (spicy)

Soup

Vegetable Wonton Soup

$13.95

Imitation meat wontons, soy sauce broth, cabbage, carrots, bok choy

Chef's Special

Crispy Oyster Mushrooms

$18.95

Crispy battered oyster mushroom, tossed with salt and pepper, basil, jalapeño, ginger. (GF, Spicy)

Walnut Shrimp

$17.95

Battered shrimp, vegan sweet mayo sauce, candied walnuts, steamed broccoli

Main Dishes

Green Beans

$13.95

Sautéed, savory sauce, imitation ground meat.

Mixed Vegetables

$13.95

Savory white sauce sautéed, broccoli, carrots, bok choy, cabbage. (GF)

Szechuan Eggplant

$14.95

Sweet and savory spicy sauce, eggplant, carrots, wood ear mushroom, bell pepper. (Spicy)

Mapo Tofu

$14.95

Savory spicy sauce, soft tofu with celery and imitation ground pork. (Spicy)

Eggplant Tofu

$14.95

Savory brown sauce, eggplant and fried tofu.

House Tofu

$14.95

Savory brown sauce, fried tofu, cucumbers, and carrots. (Spicy)

Sweet and Sour Tofu

$14.95

Sweet and sour sauce with battered fried tofu. (GF)

Kung Pow Tofu

$14.95

Sweet and savory kung pao sauce with battered fried tofu, contains peanuts and bell peppers. (Spicy, Nuts)

Crispy Tofu

$14.95

Battered fried tofu tossed with salt, pepper, jalapeños and cilantro. (GF, Spicy)

General Tso's Mushroom

$15.95

Battered fried mushroom, sweet and savory spicy sauce. (Spicy)

Mongolian Pork

$16.95

Imitation pork, stir fried with jalapeños and celery. (Spicy)

Pork with Cabbage

$16.95

Sautéed imitation pork and cabbage with carrots and bell pepper, savory spicy sauce. (Spicy)

Brocolli Beef

$16.95

Savory brown sauce stir-fried imitation beef and broccoli.

Crispy Chicken

$16.95

Crispy chicken tossed with salt and pepper, basil, jalapeño, ginger. (GF, Spicy)

Orange Chicken

$16.95

Sweet and sour orange sauce, chicken, contains celery. (Spicy)

Kung Pow Chicken

$16.95

Sweet and savory kung pao sauce with imitation chicken, contains peanuts and bell pepper. (Spicy, Nuts)

Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$14.95

Stir-fried white rice with broccoli, lettuce, peas and carrots. (GF)

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.95

Stir-fried white rice with soy sauce, peas, carrots and imitation chicken.

Beef Fried Rice

$14.95

Stir-fried white rice with soy sauce, peas, carrots and imitation beef.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.95

Stir-fried white rice with soy sauce, peas, carrots and imitation shrimp.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

Stir-fried white rice with imitation ham, peas, carrots, pineapple and roasted imitation pork flakes on top.

Tofu Fried Rice

$14.95

Stir-fried white rice with soy sauce, peas, carrots and fried tofu.

Noodles

Vegetable Chow Mein

$14.95

Stir-fried noodles, with cabbage, beansprouts and carrots.

Beef Chow Mein

$14.95

Stir-fried noodles, with cabbage, beansprouts, carrots, and imitation beef.

Chicken Chow Mein

$14.95

Stir-fried noodles, with cabbage, beansprouts, carrots, and imitation chicken.

Shrimp Chow Mein

$14.95

Stir-fried noodles, with cabbage, beansprouts, carrots, and imitation shrimp.

Tofu Chow Mein

$14.95

Stir-fried noodles, with cabbage, beansprouts, carrots, and fried tofu.

Sides

Fries

$4.95

Cucumber Salad

$4.95

Steamed Vegetables

$4.95

White Rice

$1.95

Brown Rice

$2.95

Plain Noodles

$3.95

Vegan Poached Egg on the side

$3.50

Dessert

Vegan Cheesecake

$7.95

Extras

Chopsticks

Utensils

Soy Sauce

Hot Sauce

Sauce - Sweet & Sour

$0.50

DRINKS

Hot Drinks

Hot Tea

$4.25

16 oz, unsweetened

Hot Latte

$5.50

16 oz

Cold Drinks

Iced Latte

$5.50

16 oz

Soft Drinks

$2.50

canned

Non-Alcoholic Beer

$4.95

vegan

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Juices

$4.25

16 oz

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.75

Mango Smoothie

$6.75

Matcha Smoothie

$6.75

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$5.75

Iced Teas

Black Tea

$4.75

Sweetened golden black tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.75

sweetened green tea

Orange Green Tea

$4.75

Rose Green Tea

$4.75

Lemon Green Tea

$4.75

Dragon Fruit Green Tea

$4.75

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$4.75

Lychee Green Tea

$4.75

Green Mango Green Tea

$4.75

Milk Teas

Regular Milk Tea

$5.50

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.50

Rose Green Milk Tea

$5.50

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vegan District is the exciting new five-star rated Vegan Asian Eatery, serving flavorful and delicious dishes in a great atmosphere with attentive service - making it a new favorite lunch and dinner spot for vegan and Asian cuisine foodies alike.

Location

25805 Barton Road #105A, Loma Linda, CA 92354

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

WaBa Grill - WG0256 - Loma Linda (Redlands Blvd) - NEW
orange starNo Reviews
24950 Redlands Blvd SUITE B Loma Linda, CA 92354
View restaurantnext
LoMelinda's Buzz & Bloom
orange starNo Reviews
24557 University Avenue Loma Linda, CA 92354
View restaurantnext
JoJo's Grill A Dog
orange starNo Reviews
27471 San Bernardino Ave #210 Redlands, CA 92374
View restaurantnext
JoJo's Grill-A-Dog - Food Truck #1 (Corporate) - 27471 San Bernardino Ave #210
orange starNo Reviews
27471 San Bernardino Ave #210 Redlands, CA 92374
View restaurantnext
Ocean Pho #2 - Ocean Pho Mountain Grove Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
27471 San Bernardino Ave Redlands, CA 92374
View restaurantnext
Rancho Alegre - NEW - 1987 s Diners ct
orange starNo Reviews
1987 s Diners ct san bernardino, CA 92408
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Loma Linda
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
San Bernardino
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Yucaipa
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)
Rancho Cucamonga
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston