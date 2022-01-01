Loma Linda restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Loma Linda's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Salad
Salad
Food trucks
Food Trucks
Thai
Thai
Must-try Loma Linda restaurants

LoMelinda's Buzz & Bloom image

 

LoMelinda's Buzz & Bloom

24557 University Avenue, Loma Linda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$4.25
E.G. Flat White$4.25
Cold Brew
More about LoMelinda's Buzz & Bloom
JAN IN JAN O image

 

JAN IN JAN O

25875 BARTON RD UNIT B 105-106, LOMA LINDA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
KHAO YUM (Southern Thai, Classic)$18.00
Salad of Turmeric Coconut Rice, Thirteen Kinds of Spring Produces and Thai Herbs*, The Leaf, Root, and Fruit,
with Umami Shitake Guajillo Spice and Roasted Coconut Sesame Dressing
MANGO STICKY RICE (WHITE)$11.00
Seasonal Fresh Sweet Mango, Thai Coconut Sticky Rice.
ROSELLE TURMARIC ICED TEA$5.50
Roselle, Turmeric, Lemongrass, Palm Sugar.
More about JAN IN JAN O
WaBa Grill image

NOODLES

WaBa Grill

24950 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda

Avg 3.5 (261 reviews)
More about WaBa Grill
WaBa Grill image

NOODLES

WaBa Grill

25717 Barton Rd, Loma Linda

Avg 3.5 (261 reviews)
More about WaBa Grill
