Venturous Coffee Roasters
5695 US HWY 522 S
Mcveytown, PA 17051
Baked Goods
Cinnamon Knot
Our version of a cinnamon roll, all twisted together in one delicious gooey ball. #noregrets
Scone of the Day
It could be Maple Pecan, Blueberry Cream Cheese, or Chocolate.
Slice of Cheesecake
It could be anything from Caramel Macchiato, Reese's, to Raspberry White Chocolate.
Apple Muffin
English Muffin
Chocolate Croissant
Blueberry Oatmeal Muffin
Our own recipe, a customer favorite! Hearty and loaded with wild blueberries. Available with sugar or crumb top.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Muffin
Maple Nutella Muffin
A soft muffin made with real maple syrup and stuffed with a generous amount of Nutella.
Mocha Muffin
Rich mocha flavor, loaded with miniature chocolate chips.
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
Bacon Cinnamon Roll
Buttery Brioche roll, with generous amounts of brown sugar, cinnamon, and our candied bacon. Drizzled with maple frosting. Our own combination of flavors, we think you'll like them as much as we do!
Caramel Apple Pecan Roll
Pumpkin Pecan Roll with Cream Cheese Frosting
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin
Gluten Friendly Chocolate Chip Muffin
Gluten Friendly Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Muffin
Gluten Friendly Blueberry Muffin
Gluten Friendly Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
Breakfast
Yogurt Parfait
Honey Vanilla yogurt topped with fresh sliced berries and homemade granola.
Bacon Croissant
A fresh baked croissant, with an egg, several slices of bacon, and slice of muenster cheese, just a small dab of bacon jam gives some sweetness.
Sausage Croissant
Fresh made sausage, scrambled egg, and a slice of Muenster cheese.
Bacon Biscuit
Candied bacon, scrambled egg, and a slice of muenster cheese, on fresh baked biscuit.
Sausage Biscuit
Fresh made Sausage, egg, and Muenster cheese on a biscuit.
Bacon English Muffin
Candied bacon, egg, and Muenster cheese on a fresh made English Muffin.
Sausage English Muffin
Fresh made sausage, egg, topped with a slice of Muenster cheese, on a hot English Muffin.
Grilled Sandwiches
Chipotle Chicken, Bacon Ranch, Melt
Grilled chicken, Candied bacon, several slices of Gouda, and sharp cheddar, cheese, topped off with a drizzle of chipotle ranch and fresh tomato.
B.A.L.T.
A generous portion of candied bacon, with slices of fresh, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato. Served on toasted bread and light drizzle of mayo to top it off.
Maple Bacon
Bacon, Turkey, Gouda Cheese, Maple Cream and BBQ Sauce
Californian
Grilled Chicken, Fresh sliced, Avocado and tomato, several slices of Gouda and Muenster cheese, a shake of black pepper and drizzle of mayo.
Grilled Cheese
Made with Gouda, Sharp, and Provolone cheese this sandwich is kid approved.
Fiesta Steak Melt
Fresh grilled steak, black beans and corn, avocado, artisan lettuce, sharp cheddar, and drizzled with chipotle ranch and mayo.
Wraps
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, Candied bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato topped off with Gouda and sharp cheese and a drizzle of a light chipotle ranch.
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Wrap
Smoked turkey, candied bacon, with fresh sliced avocado, tomato and loose leaf lettuce, sharp cheese and a bit of chipotle ranch.
Fiesta Steak Wrap
Fresh grilled Steak, Avocado, Black Beans and Corn, loose leaf lettuce, tortilla strips, sharp cheese, topped off with a drizzle of chipotle ranch and mayo.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, candied bacon, romaine lettuce, provolone and sharp cheese and like always, Caesar dressing.
Salad
Southwest Salad
Grilled Chicken, Tortilla Strips, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Corn, Black Beans, Cheese, Chipotle Dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, Croutons, Bacon Bits, Caesar Dressing
Strawberry Salad
Romaine lettuce, Fresh Strawberries, Sugared Pecans, Shaved Italian Cheeses, with Poppyseed Dressing
Turkey Bacon Avocado Salad
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
Soup
Espresso base
Latte
Build Your Own: Small & Medium come standard with 2 shots of espresso. Large has 4 shots of espresso unless otherwise specified in comments.
Breve
Just the same as a latte, only made with 1/2 & 1/2 instead of milk. Really nice and creamy:)
Brown Sugar Cocoa Latte
The perfect latte for anyday. Not to sweet, just an awsome balance of espresso, brown sugar and little cocoa:)
Caramel Cocoa Latte
Do you like coffee, caramel, chocolate? This latte is for you.
Mocha
The chocolate lovers dream latte, not sweet but definitely a mocha
Iced Coffee
A really refreshing coffee drink, lighter then a latte.
Americano
Just espresso and water, hot or iced, a little different then black coffee, but a good different.
YOLO
Up for a surprise? It's an 8 oz. latte but the barista's choice of flavor, milk, and hot/iced.
Cappuccino
The traditional 6oz cappuccino from Italy, no sweeteners just straight up, 1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 micro foam. Enjoy!
Cortado
A 4oz. hot drink: 2oz. of espresso, 2oz. of steamed milk. Small but mighty.
Espresso
Just like it sounds, 2oz of wide eyed excitement, anything looks possible now.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Not the average pumpkin spice because this latte is made with real pumpkin! Smooth pumpkin goodness with that touch of spice.
Coffee
Tea
Iced Tea
Chai Latte
With chai tea as the base, add some milk and a lil' vanilla: an amazing comfort drink.
Matcha Latte
Made with a base of green tea, matcha is known for its health benefits and bright green color
London Fog
A tea latte, made with an earl grey base, with just a bit of honey and vanilla. A comfort drink :)
English Breakfast
A lovely full bodied black tea blend with a slightly honeyed finish.
Earl Grey
A fresh citrus aroma complements a rich black tea. The perfect tea for any occasion; zesty and refreshing.
Cream Earl Grey
Nicely fresh and comforting flavors of vanilla bean, cream, and light citrus.
Moroccan Mint
A high country mint tea blend with gunpowder green tea. Highly aromatic.
Sencha Fuji
A lovely green tea with a delicious "green" character. Nice depth and body.
Apple Spice
Other Hot Drinks
Blended
Frappe
The ultimate cold coffee drink, and yes it has espresso in it. Happiness in a cup :)
Sunrise Smoothie
Peaches, Mango, Pineapples, and Strawberries. It's a real deal smoothie.
Red Bull Slush
Some days you feel like you got hit by a train, after one of these you feel like you are the train. Red Bull and real Fruit blended together.
Wildberry Smoothie
Blueberries, strawberries, rasberries, the true taste of summer.
Pina Colada Smoothie
White sand, palm trees, waves, ok not quite, but this blend of pineapples and coconut will have you dreaming. Aloha!
Frozen Lemonade
Stickers
Bags of Coffee
Old Faithful Blend
This is our all time favorite coffee, we haven't found a brew method we didn't like it. A half of pound goes to the natives for every pound bought. With Notes of: Dark chocolate, Dried Fruit, and Citrus.
Hometown Hero Blend (First Responders)
We believe in giving back to the community, so with ever pound of coffee bought $2 goes back to our local First Responders. Dark Roast.
Brazil
Smooth, everyday drinker coffee with Notes of : Milk Chocolate, Granola, and Raisin. Good french press, or espresso.
Guatamala
This is a Top Lot coffee coming from the Volcanic Antigua region, with tasting notes of: Dark Chocolate, Plum, Toffee, and Honey.
Guatamala DECAF
This Swiss Water Process Decaf, is very smooth, with tasting notes of: Cinnamon, Butter, and a Cherry Jam sweetness.
Mexico
Honduras
Sunday
4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday
4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday
4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday
4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday
4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday
4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday
4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
5695 US HWY 522 S, Mcveytown, PA 17051