Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Venturous Coffee Roasters

review star

No reviews yet

5695 US HWY 522 S

Mcveytown, PA 17051

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Latte
Frappe
Breve

Baked Goods

Fresh baked in house every morning.
Cinnamon Knot

$2.50

Our version of a cinnamon roll, all twisted together in one delicious gooey ball. #noregrets

Scone of the Day

$2.50

It could be Maple Pecan, Blueberry Cream Cheese, or Chocolate.

Slice of Cheesecake

$3.50

It could be anything from Caramel Macchiato, Reese's, to Raspberry White Chocolate.

Apple Muffin

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Chocolate Croissant

$2.75
Blueberry Oatmeal Muffin

$2.00

Our own recipe, a customer favorite! Hearty and loaded with wild blueberries. Available with sugar or crumb top.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.00
Maple Nutella Muffin

$2.00

A soft muffin made with real maple syrup and stuffed with a generous amount of Nutella.

Mocha Muffin

$2.00

Rich mocha flavor, loaded with miniature chocolate chips.

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$2.00
Bacon Cinnamon Roll

$3.50Out of stock

Buttery Brioche roll, with generous amounts of brown sugar, cinnamon, and our candied bacon. Drizzled with maple frosting. Our own combination of flavors, we think you'll like them as much as we do!

Caramel Apple Pecan Roll

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Pecan Roll with Cream Cheese Frosting

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.00

Gluten Friendly Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.25

Gluten Friendly Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.25Out of stock

Gluten Friendly Blueberry Muffin

$2.25

Gluten Friendly Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$2.25

Breakfast

Yogurt Parfait

$3.75Out of stock

Honey Vanilla yogurt topped with fresh sliced berries and homemade granola.

Bacon Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

A fresh baked croissant, with an egg, several slices of bacon, and slice of muenster cheese, just a small dab of bacon jam gives some sweetness.

Sausage Croissant

$4.75

Fresh made sausage, scrambled egg, and a slice of Muenster cheese.

Bacon Biscuit

$4.00Out of stock

Candied bacon, scrambled egg, and a slice of muenster cheese, on fresh baked biscuit.

Sausage Biscuit

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh made Sausage, egg, and Muenster cheese on a biscuit.

Bacon English Muffin

$4.00

Candied bacon, egg, and Muenster cheese on a fresh made English Muffin.

Sausage English Muffin

$4.00

Fresh made sausage, egg, topped with a slice of Muenster cheese, on a hot English Muffin.

Grilled Sandwiches

Fresh grilled steak, black beans and corn, sharp cheddar, with a drizzle of chipotle ranch and mayo.
Chipotle Chicken, Bacon Ranch, Melt

$9.00

Grilled chicken, Candied bacon, several slices of Gouda, and sharp cheddar, cheese, topped off with a drizzle of chipotle ranch and fresh tomato.

B.A.L.T.

$9.00

A generous portion of candied bacon, with slices of fresh, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato. Served on toasted bread and light drizzle of mayo to top it off.

Maple Bacon

$9.00

Bacon, Turkey, Gouda Cheese, Maple Cream and BBQ Sauce

Californian

$9.50

Grilled Chicken, Fresh sliced, Avocado and tomato, several slices of Gouda and Muenster cheese, a shake of black pepper and drizzle of mayo.

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Made with Gouda, Sharp, and Provolone cheese this sandwich is kid approved.

Fiesta Steak Melt

$9.50

Fresh grilled steak, black beans and corn, avocado, artisan lettuce, sharp cheddar, and drizzled with chipotle ranch and mayo.

Wraps

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Wrap

$9.00

Grilled chicken, Candied bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato topped off with Gouda and sharp cheese and a drizzle of a light chipotle ranch.

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Wrap

$9.00

Smoked turkey, candied bacon, with fresh sliced avocado, tomato and loose leaf lettuce, sharp cheese and a bit of chipotle ranch.

Fiesta Steak Wrap

$9.50

Fresh grilled Steak, Avocado, Black Beans and Corn, loose leaf lettuce, tortilla strips, sharp cheese, topped off with a drizzle of chipotle ranch and mayo.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken, candied bacon, romaine lettuce, provolone and sharp cheese and like always, Caesar dressing.

Salad

Southwest Salad

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Tortilla Strips, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Corn, Black Beans, Cheese, Chipotle Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, Croutons, Bacon Bits, Caesar Dressing

Strawberry Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, Fresh Strawberries, Sugared Pecans, Shaved Italian Cheeses, with Poppyseed Dressing

Turkey Bacon Avocado Salad

$9.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$9.00

Soup

Soup Schedule: Tuesday- Tomato Soup Wednesday- Cook's Choice :) Thursday- Chicken Noodle Soup Friday- Broccoli Cheese Soup Saturday- Chili

Soup of the Day

$3.75+

Espresso base

Latte

$3.50+

Build Your Own: Small & Medium come standard with 2 shots of espresso. Large has 4 shots of espresso unless otherwise specified in comments.

Breve

$4.00+

Just the same as a latte, only made with 1/2 & 1/2 instead of milk. Really nice and creamy:)

Brown Sugar Cocoa Latte

$3.50+

The perfect latte for anyday. Not to sweet, just an awsome balance of espresso, brown sugar and little cocoa:)

Caramel Cocoa Latte

$3.50+

Do you like coffee, caramel, chocolate? This latte is for you.

Mocha

$4.00+

The chocolate lovers dream latte, not sweet but definitely a mocha

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

A really refreshing coffee drink, lighter then a latte.

Americano

$2.50+

Just espresso and water, hot or iced, a little different then black coffee, but a good different.

YOLO

$3.25

Up for a surprise? It's an 8 oz. latte but the barista's choice of flavor, milk, and hot/iced.

Cappuccino

$3.50

The traditional 6oz cappuccino from Italy, no sweeteners just straight up, 1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 micro foam. Enjoy!

Cortado

$3.00

A 4oz. hot drink: 2oz. of espresso, 2oz. of steamed milk. Small but mighty.

Espresso

$2.50

Just like it sounds, 2oz of wide eyed excitement, anything looks possible now.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$3.50+

Not the average pumpkin spice because this latte is made with real pumpkin! Smooth pumpkin goodness with that touch of spice.

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$1.50+

Nothing fancy, just really good, plain coffee.

Aero Press

$2.50

Our favorite way of brewing coffee whether at the coffee shop, or on an adventure, super smooth and low acidity coffee.

Tea

Iced Tea

$1.50+

Chai Latte

$3.50+

With chai tea as the base, add some milk and a lil' vanilla: an amazing comfort drink.

Matcha Latte

$3.50+

Made with a base of green tea, matcha is known for its health benefits and bright green color

London Fog

$3.00+

A tea latte, made with an earl grey base, with just a bit of honey and vanilla. A comfort drink :)

English Breakfast

$2.00

A lovely full bodied black tea blend with a slightly honeyed finish.

Earl Grey

$2.00

A fresh citrus aroma complements a rich black tea. The perfect tea for any occasion; zesty and refreshing.

Cream Earl Grey

$2.00

Nicely fresh and comforting flavors of vanilla bean, cream, and light citrus.

Moroccan Mint

$2.00

A high country mint tea blend with gunpowder green tea. Highly aromatic.

Sencha Fuji

$2.00

A lovely green tea with a delicious "green" character. Nice depth and body.

Apple Spice

$2.00

Other Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

milk+chocolate+steam= super rich foamy hot chocolate:)

Steamer

$2.00+

Steamed milk and your choice of flavor.

Blended

Frappe

$4.25+

The ultimate cold coffee drink, and yes it has espresso in it. Happiness in a cup :)

Sunrise Smoothie

$4.50

Peaches, Mango, Pineapples, and Strawberries. It's a real deal smoothie.

Red Bull Slush

$5.00

Some days you feel like you got hit by a train, after one of these you feel like you are the train. Red Bull and real Fruit blended together.

Wildberry Smoothie

$4.50

Blueberries, strawberries, rasberries, the true taste of summer.

Pina Colada Smoothie

$4.50

White sand, palm trees, waves, ok not quite, but this blend of pineapples and coconut will have you dreaming. Aloha!

Frozen Lemonade

$3.50

Shirts

Grey Tshirt

$17.00

Green Tshirt

$17.00

Blue Shirt

$17.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Stickers

Venturous Sticker

$0.75
Jeep Sticker

$1.50
Backpack Sticker

$1.50
Coffee Cup Sticker

$1.50

Bear Sticker

$1.50

Bags of Coffee

Old Faithful Blend

$14.00

This is our all time favorite coffee, we haven't found a brew method we didn't like it. A half of pound goes to the natives for every pound bought. With Notes of: Dark chocolate, Dried Fruit, and Citrus.

Hometown Hero Blend (First Responders)

$15.00

We believe in giving back to the community, so with ever pound of coffee bought $2 goes back to our local First Responders. Dark Roast.

Brazil

$14.00Out of stock

Smooth, everyday drinker coffee with Notes of : Milk Chocolate, Granola, and Raisin. Good french press, or espresso.

Guatamala

$15.00

This is a Top Lot coffee coming from the Volcanic Antigua region, with tasting notes of: Dark Chocolate, Plum, Toffee, and Honey.

Guatamala DECAF

$14.00

This Swiss Water Process Decaf, is very smooth, with tasting notes of: Cinnamon, Butter, and a Cherry Jam sweetness.

Mexico

$14.00Out of stock

Honduras

$14.00

Cups

Venturous Thermos

$25.00

Venturous Jug

$35.00

Drinks

Juice

$1.75
Gatorade

$2.00
Mexican Coke

$2.25
LaCroix

$1.25
Water

$2.00
Chocolate Milk

$1.75
Soda

$1.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Harrisburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
