Food

Arriving

Garden Pickles

$8.00

A mix of house-pickled vegetables

Mixed Lettuces

$15.00

Grated pecorino, lemon rosemary crumb, seeds, and vinaigrette

Farmhouse Bread

$9.00

With whipped butter spread

Herbed Focaccia

$9.00

With local olive oil

Soup

$8.00

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Pimento cheese, pickled red onions, and crispy bits

Setting Out

Bang's Island Mussels

$20.00

Tomato, shallot, garlic, lemon, white wine, butter, and bread. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Farmer's Board

$22.00

2 meats, 2 cheeses, honeycomb, farmhouse bread, and pickles

extra crostinis

$1.00

Ricotta

$16.00Out of stock

Rillette

$14.00

Fish Toast

$16.00

Confit Wild Mushrooms

$15.00

Maine bean purée, crispy bits

Moving Forward

Confit Roasted Chicken

$32.00

Potato Cheddar gratin, pan sauce, and herb salad. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Smash Burger

$25.00

Shaved onion, smoked jalapeño relish, Cheddar, sauce, and fries

Seared Maine Halibut

$34.00

Fume, blistered tomato, pole beans, and salsa verde. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Farmhouse Risotto

$28.00

Carnaroli rice, seasonal vegetables, and lemon-herb focaccia crumb

Kid Burger

$14.00

Kid Pizza

$12.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Sides

Maine Potato Fries

$9.00

Pole Beans

$12.00

Seasonal Succotash

$12.00

Pizza

Tomato Pizza

$16.00

Organic tomatoes, pecorino, sliced garlic, basil, oregano, and chili flake

Grandma Pizza

$18.00

Organic tomatoes, house three cheese blend, garlic, basil, and parsley

Terrace Pizza

$20.00

Organic tomatoes, mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, and shallots

Farmhouse Pizza

$22.00

Roasted garlic cream, mozzarella, pecorino, seasonal vegetables, and herbs

St. Fergus Pizza

$24.00

Bone marrow butter, mozzarella, breadcrumb, parsley, shallots, capers, gray and sea salt

With Pizza

Spiced Smoked Nuts

$5.00

Almonds, cashews, and hazelnuts roasted in the wood oven

House Marinated Olives

$9.00

Gaeta, Castelvetrano, and niçoise

Melon and Pros

The Finale

Donuts

$12.00Out of stock

Gluten-free donuts, bourbon caramel, and lime whipped cream

Our Chocolate Something

$12.00

A rotating chocolate

Fresh Cookies & Milk

$12.00Out of stock

Two cookies and a glass of cold milk

Sorbet

$7.00

Ice Cream

$7.00

Birthday Scoop

Seasonal Crisp

$13.00Out of stock

Gooey Butter Cake

$14.00

What it sounds like, with a berry purée

Fire Course

Fire Course 2

Fire Course 3

Fire Course 4

Fire Course 5

Fire Course 6

Features

Truffles

$15.00

Buratta

$18.00

Caesar

$12.00

Private Event

$55.00

Beverages

Cocktails

Summer Fields Spritzer

$10.00

Ginger beer, raspberry, tarragon, honey, orange, and honey bitters

This is a St-robbery

$10.00

Seltzer, lemon, strawberry, mint, brown, and orange bitters

Multi Melonaire

$10.00Out of stock

Melon, cucumber, soda water, lime, basil simple, and yuzu bitters

Pop's Margarita

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco, poblano, agave, ancho Reyes, and lime juice

Flippin' Bee's Knees

$15.00

Barr hill gin, egg white, lemon, beet honey simple, and fennel pollen

Liquid Lumberjack

$16.00

Bulleit bourbon, stave smoked, maple, orange, and Angostura bitters

Dirty Mike and the Boys

$16.00

Bully boy vodka, olive pearls, vermouth wash, and marinated olive

The Green Lady

$16.00

Wiggly bridge gin, olive oil, strega, ancho verde, angostura bitters, and yuzu

Cocktail Feature

$15.00

Blue Lemonade

$15.00

Spicy Marg

$15.00Out of stock

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Italian Coffee

$14.00

Coffee by Design

Cappuccino

$6.00

Espresso

$5.00

Bar Harbor Tea

$4.00

Draft Beer

Lone Pine Draft

$9.00

8.10%

Maine Beer Co. Draft

$9.00

7%

Bissell Draft

$9.00

Lone Pine Holy Draft

$9.00

Oxbow Draft

$9.00

Bissell Draft Substance

$9.00

Packaged Beer/Wine/Cider

Orono BTL

$7.00

Allagash BTL

$7.00

Bunker BTL

$7.00

Kit Non-Alcoholic BTL

$7.00

Bissell BTL

$7.00

Rotating Sour

$7.00

Bluet

$8.00

Maine blueberry sparkling wine

Aperitivo and Tonic

$8.00

Delinquente Wine Co

Grüner Vetliner

$8.00

Paul Direder

Lambrusco

$6.00

Frico by Scarpetta

Red Blend

$9.00

Broc Cellars love series

Eden Specialty Cider

$8.00

Deep-cut harvest

Eden Specialty Cider*

$8.00

Brut rosé

Rocky Ground Cider

$8.00

Liminal sparkling

Wine

Gl Burgenland

$16.00

Gl Saperavi

$12.00

Gl Pinot Noir

$19.00

Gl Cabernet

$17.00

Gl Red Blend

$16.00

Gl Montepulciano

$15.00

Gl Chianti

$19.00

Gl Valpolicella

$20.00

BTL Burgenland

$56.00

Meinklang, 2021

BTL Saperavi

$42.00

Guardians, 2021

BTL Pinot Noir

$66.00

GC wines

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$59.00

Kumusha wines, 2021

BTL Red Blend

$56.00

Stolpman Vineyards, 2021

BTL Montepulciano D'abruzzo

$52.00

Italo Pietrantonj, 2020

BTL Chianti Classico

$66.00

La querce seconda, 2017

BTL Valpolicella Classico

$70.00

Massimago, 2020

Bottle Rosswag

$56.00

Weingut Roterfaden, 2019

Bottle Côtes Du Rhône

$62.00

Lunar Apoge, 2020

Bottle Cabernet Franc

$76.00

Ravines wine cellars, 2020

Bottle Barolo

$144.00

Reva, 2017

GL Albariño

$14.00

Tomada de Castro, 2021

GL Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Domaine de L'Aumonier, 2020

GL Txacoli

$15.00

Señorío de Astobiza, 2021

GL Picpoul

$12.00

Gilhelm Durand, 2022

GL Chenin Blanc

$12.00

Adama Her, 2021

GL Pinot Blanc

$18.00

Union Sacré, 2021

GL Rkatsiteli

$13.00

Dilao, 2021

GL Chardonnay

$20.00

Benguela, 2021

BTL Albariño

$49.00

Tomada de Castro, 2021

BTL Domaine Sauv Blanc

$52.00

Domaine de L'Aumonier, 2020

BTL Txacoli

$52.00

Señorío de Astobiza, 2021

BTL Picpoul

$42.00

Gilhelm Durand, 2022

BTL Chenin Blanc

$42.00

Adama Her, 2021

BTL Pinot Blanc

$63.00

Union Sacré, 2021

BTL Rkatsiteli

$45.00

Dilao, 2021

BTL Chardonnay

$70.00

Benguela, 2021

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

Weingut Tscherne, 2020

Bottle Grüner Veltliner

$76.00

Anton Bauer, 2020

Bottle Arcadia Moschofilero

$60.00

Troupis winery, 2021

GL Flat Rosé

$12.00

Isle Saint-Pierre, 2022

GL Prosecco

$17.00

Redentore, 2021

Secco Rosé

$16.00

Leo Hillinger

BTL Flat Rosé

$42.00

BTL Prosecco

$59.00

Bottle Broc Cellars

$60.00

Rosé, 2022

Bottle Eighteen Twenty

$56.00

Rhubarb wine

Bottle Champagne Grand Cru Brut

$175.00

Champagne E. Barnaut (NV)

Liquor

Casamigos

$16.00

Blantons

$16.00

Epsolon

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Titos

$12.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Barr Hill

$16.00

Botanist

$12.00

Wiggly Gin

$14.00

Malfy Gin

$16.00

Rum Haven

$10.00

3 Strong Spiced Rum

$13.00

3 Strong Dark Rum

$13.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$14.00

Putnam Rye

$14.00

Suntory Whisky

$16.00

Laphroig 10

$18.00

Macallan 12

$22.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$12.00

Teremana

$14.00

Caymus Cognac

$12.00

Campari

$10.00

fernet branca

$10.00

Amaro

$12.00

Soda/Water

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Tonic

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$2.75

Topo Chico

$5.00

Aqua Panna

$6.50

Lemonade

$3.00