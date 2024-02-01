Restaurant info

Warren Peace Cafe is a coffee cafe featuring a light eating menu, in addition to providing a full slate of espresso based drinks and an assortment of refresher beverages, to include, Italian Sodas, Frappes, Teas, and Smoothies. Our food offerings will include baked goods which compliment your coffee and tea experience, breakfast burritos, breakfast sandwiches, Paninis, salads, soups , and on occasion special food selections not provided on our menu. We pride ourselves in having created a beautiful community gathering spot which will include occasional special events throughout the year. Our "Stage" in the backyard seating area will play host to to local musicians, poets, speakers in addition to being a venue for classes like yoga, painting, etc..