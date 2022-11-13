Restaurant header imageView gallery

West Side Wok

247 Reviews

$$

691 Amsterdam Ave

New York, NY 10025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Avocado
Beef Dumplings
Egg Roll

Appetizers

Beef Dumplings

$10.45

6 PCS

Cold Sesame Noodles

$10.95

Crispy Beef Appetizer

$15.25

Thin strips of beef seasoned, and flash fried, served with choice of garlic, brown or spicy Thai Sauce

Dark Meat Chicken Sticks

$9.95

Dragon Fingers

$12.65

White meat chicken strips, panko breaded, fried to perfection with chef’s dragon sauce

Egg Roll

$5.25

French Fries

$6.84Out of stock

Fried Wontons

$11.25

9 PCS

Oriental Mini Dogs

$8.95

Scallion Pancakes

$9.14

Spring Rolls

$7.75

2 Pcs

Vegetable Egg Roll

$4.45

Wings

$12.45

Soups

Wonton Soup

$5.25+

Egg Drop Soup

$5.25+

Hot And Sour Soup

$5.25+

Egg Drop Wonton Soup

$5.25+

Subgum Wonton Soup

$5.75+

A Little Bit of everything chicken, beef, wontons and veggies

Thai Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.75+

Angel Hair Rice Noodles With sliced Mushrooms, bamboo shoots, Scallions, And Chicken

Tofu Vegetable Soup

$5.50

Traditional Side Dishes

Fried Rice

$8.99+

Lo-mein

$12.45+

Chow Fun

$12.45+

Mei Fun

$12.64+

Thai Fried Rice

$9.99+

Chinese Dishes

With Broccoli S

$15.50+

With Eggplants S

$15.50+

With Mixed Vegetables S

$15.50+

Moo Shoo Style S

$15.50+

Steamed Chicken With Mixed Vegetables S

$15.50+

Pepper Steak S

$15.50+

Sichuan S

$15.50+

Chicken With Onions Carrots Bell Peppers and Celery In an extra Spicy Sichuan sauce

Hunan Style S

$15.50+

White Meat Chicken with Carrots Celery Bell Peppers Bamboo Shoots and Mushrooms in a Brown Sauce

With String Beans in Garlic Sauce S

$15.50+

With Mushrooms S

$15.50+

Thai Food

Pad Thai

$22.45

Flat Rice Noodles and Sliced White Meat Chicken In Thai sauce Garnished Sprouts with Peanuts and a Wedge of Lime

Drunk Man Noodles

$22.45

Rice Noodles in a Savory Thai Sauce With Sliced Chicken Red peppers and Fresh Basil

Volcanic chicken

$24.99

Sliced White Meat Chicken Sauteed with Carrots, Bell Peppers, Onions and Scallions in a Spicy Thai Sauce

Pad Kra Pao

$25.99

Sliced Beef with Vegetables in a Thai Basil Sauce

Massalman Curry

$24.45

Signature Thai Curry. Mild with Coconut Milk, Potatoes, Onions, Carrots, Chicken And Roasted Peanuts

Green Curry

$24.45

Extra Spicy Curry. Eggplants, Thai Chillies, Bamboo Shoots, with Whitemeat Chicken

Red Curry

$24.45

Medium Spicy Curry. Beef with Chineese Eggplant, String Beans, Bell Peppers, and Basil Leaves in Red Coconut Milk Sauce

Yellow Thai Chicken Curry

$24.45

Chicken, potato, onion, carrot and coconut milk in mild curry sauce. Spicy.

Thai Sweet & Sour Stir Fry

$24.45

Sauteed Chicken with Scallions, Babycorn, Tomato, Pineaple and Cucumbers In a Thai Sweet and Sour Sauce Garnished With Peanuts

Thai Vegetable Stir Fry

$24.45

Chicken, Cabbage, Brocolli, Shitake Mushrooms, Chineese Brocolli and Carrots In a Brown Sauce

Chef's Specialities

General Tsos Chicken

$24.99

Everyone's favorite Chineese Dish Chunks of Chicken Fried and Sauteed in a Sweet and Sour Sauce with a Garnish of Fresh Vegetables

Sesame Chicken

$24.99

Everyone's favorite Chineese Dish Chunks of Chicken Fried and Sauteed in a Sweet and Sour Sauce with a Garnish of Fresh Vegetables

Sweet And Sour Chicken

$24.99

Orange Chicken

$24.99

Breaded Dark Meat Chicken in an Orange Sauce

Sesame Beef

$26.99

Orange Beef

$26.99

Crispy Fried Beef In a Spicy Orange Sauce

Kung Po

$24.99

Sliced White meat Chicken, With Shredded Carrots, Celery, Mushrooms in a Spicy Sauce Garnished With Peanuts

Crispy Beef

$28.99

Flash Fried Strips of Freshly Seasoned Beef In House Sauce

Shanghai Ribs

$28.99

Short Ribs Marinated in Sweet Sauce

Shanghai Ribs (Copy)

$28.99Out of stock

Short Ribs Marinated in Sweet Sauce

Sushi Appetizers

Edemame

$6.55

Young Soybean Pods Steamed and Salted

Spicy Tuna Tar-Tar On Crispy Rice with avocado

$15.95

Fried Kani Bites

$14.45

Bites of Mock Crab Tempura Batter Dipped and Fried

Sushi Bombs

$15.95

Tempura Rice Balls 3pcs Spicy Tuna 3PCS Spicy Kani

Regular Rolls

California Rolls

$8.45

Avocado, Cucumber and Kani

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.99

Spicy Salmon Avocado

$8.45

Spicy Tuna Avocado

$8.45

Salmon Avocado

$8.45

Negihama Maki Roll

$9.99

Black Pepper Tuna Roll

$10.25

Salmon Skin Roll

$10.25

The Spicy Roll

$10.25

Tuna Avocado

$9.99

Soho Roll

$7.50

Wall street Roll

$8.45

Salmon Roll

$7.99

Extra Spicy Mayo (1.5oz)

$0.75

Vegetable Rolls

Vegetable Rolls

$6.95

Cucumber Roll

$6.25

Avocado Roll

$6.95

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.95

Veggie Roll

$6.95

Sweet Potato Fried Onion Roll

$6.95

Fruit Bomb

$6.95

Mango Roll

$6.95

Tempura Rolls

Godzilla

$16.25

Samurai

$16.25

White Tiger

$13.25

Cooked Salmon Tempura

$16.25

Crunchy Veggie Roll

$12.75

Volcano Roll

$16.25

Specialty Rolls

Cindy Roll

$15.95

Cooked, Seaweed Salad,Mango, Fried Onions Wrapped in a Soy wrap (cooked)

Sunny Roll

$15.95

Cooked Salmon, Spicy Kani Amngo,Wrapped in Avocado (cooked)

David's Roll

$15.95

Cooked Striped Bass in a Spicy Sauce with Oshinko wrapped with Avocado.

Riverside Roll

$15.95

Tempura Kani,Cucumbers, Avocado, Wrapped with Spicy Tuna Fried Onions And Sweet Sauce

Queens Roll

$15.95

Tempura Salmon, Fried Shredded kani, Mushrooms, Topped with Spicy Kani ANd Sauce(cooked)

Amsterdam Roll

$15.95

Spicy Kan, Fried Onions wrapped in Avocado Crunch

Joe's Roll

$15.95

Ahi Tuna, Spicy Kani, Mango, Cucumbers Wrapped in Salmon, thinly Sliced Lemon

West End Roll

$15.95

Tempura White AsparagusAvocado wrapped in Yellowtai, Jalapenos and Spicy Aioli with Ponzu Sauce

Colombus Roll

$15.95

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Fried Onion Wrapped in Avocado,Crucnh and Masago

Rainbow Roll

$15.95

Kani, Avocado Cucumbers wrapped in Salmon Tuna and Yellowtail

Valentine Roll

$15.95

Spicy Kani amd crunch mixWrapped with Tuna Avocado and Salmon

Dragon Roll

$15.95

Spicy Kani Spicy Tuna, Fried Onions wrapped in Avocado and Topped with Spicy Mayo

SeaKing Roll

$15.95

Diced chunks of Tuna and Salmon Marinated in Spicy Mayo with Lettuce Red Peppers Fried Onions Rolled in layered Avocado and wrapped in Masago Rice

Sushi Platters

Small Platter

$67.95

6 Rolls (48 pcs) any 3 Specialty and 3 Regular Rolls

Medium Platter

$95.95

10 Rolls (80 pcs) any 3 Specialty and 7 Regular Rolls

Large Platter

$139.95

15 Rolls(120 pcs) 5 Specialty and 10 regular

Vegetable Platter

$60.00

Large Vegetable Platter

$95.95

Deluxe Platter

$175.00

14 Specialty Rolls

Small Regular Platter

Poke and Salads

Kani Salad

$10.95

Kimchi

$6.95Out of stock

Cold Cucumber Salad

$6.95Out of stock

Pico And Guac

Out of stock

Papaya Salad

Out of stock

Hawaiian Ginger Poke

$15.45

Fresh Tuna, Mandarin Oranges, Pineapples, Red Onions On a Bed of Sushi Rice in a Scallion Ginger Sauce With Masago and Nori Flakes

Sushi Salad

$15.45

Salmon, Tuna, Avocado, Crunch,Red Peppers onRice

Spicy Poke

$15.45

Cooked Spicy Salmon Nuggets, pepper, Ginger Onions in a Spicy Sauce on a Bed ofSushi Rice

Konata Bowl

$12.95

Bed Of Rice Mixed With Sweet Potato Avocado Kani And Cashews With Sweet Sauce

Thai Salad

$15.45Out of stock

Garden Salad

$11.95

Kodachi Salad

$12.95Out of stock

Sashimi Salad

$16.95

Salmon Tuna and Yellowtail on a bed of Lettuce and Cucumbers

Build a Salad

$9.00

Sushi Or Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$5.75

Black Pepper Tuna Sashimi

$5.75

Tuna Sashimi

$5.75

Yellowtail Sashimi

$5.75

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$5.75

Kani Sashimi

$3.75

Salmon Nigiri

$5.75

Black Pepper Tuna Nigiri

$5.75

Tuna Nigiri

$5.75

Yellowtail Nigiri

$5.75

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$5.75

Kani Nigiri

$3.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kosher, Fresh, Delicious Chinese, Thai, Sushi

Location

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025

Directions

Gallery
West Side Wok image
West Side Wok image
West Side Wok image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Collective
orange star4.5 • 367
2060 Broadway New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
Osteria Cotta
orange star5.0 • 24
513 Columbus Ave new york, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Bodrum - 584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum
orange starNo Reviews
584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum NEW YORK, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
The Viand Diner & Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,135
517 Columbus Avenue New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
PLUM Vietnamese Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
210 West 94th Street Manhattan, NY 10025
View restaurantnext
Izzy's West Side Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
660 amsterdam manhattan, NY 10025
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston