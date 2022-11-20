Whistle Stop Cafe 109 N Main St
109 N Main St
Cascade, ID 83611
Beverage
Breakfast 9am-1pm
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Breaded Beef Covered In Country Gravy, 2 Eggs Any Style, Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 Cinnamon French Toast.
Traditional Breakfast
2 Eggs any style, 3 Strips of Bacon, 3 Sausage links or 1 Sausage Patty or Ham Steak served with Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 Cinnamon French Toast.
Lighter Breakfast
1 egg any style, choice of 2 strips of bacon or 2 sausage links, 1 sausage patty or 1/2 Ham Steak. Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes OR French Toast
Biscuits & Gravy
2 eggs any style, 3 sausage links or 3 sausage links, or 1 sausage patty. Hashbrowns & toast or 1 pancake
Hash & Eggs
Corn beef hash & 2 eggs any style. Hashbrowns & toast or 2 pancakes
Chicken and Waffles
A Belgum waffle topped with crispy chicken and an egg any style.
Steak & Eggs Stuffed Sandwich
Tender Steak, Scrambled Eggs, Chipotle Sauce & Shredded Cheese In A Caibatta Roll.
Meat & Egg Stuffed Sandwich
Loaded With Sausage, Bacon, Diced Ham, 2 Eggs Scrambled, Shredded Cheese, In A Ciabatta Roll.
Ham, Bacon, Sausage & Egg Stuffed Sandwich
Your Choice Of Ham, Bacon, Sausage Or Chorizo, 2 Scrambled Eggs, In A Ciabatta Roll
Classic Grilled Breakfast Sandwich
Loaded Breakfast Sandwich
Ham & Bacon, 2 Egg Scrambled, American Cheese Served On Your Choice Of White, Wheat Or Sourdough.
Classic Breakfast Pizza
6x10 Flatbread pizza with sausage gravy, ham, bacon, or sausage. scrambled eggs, and cheese.
Meat Lovers Breakfast Pizza
6x10 Flatbread pizza with sausage gravy, ham, bacon, sausage. scrambled eggs, and cheese.
Western Skillet
2 Eggs Scrambled, Diced Tomato, Bacon On A Bed Of Hashbrowns Topped With Shredded Cheese. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes Or 2 French Toast.
Meatlovers Skillet
Bacon, Ham & Sausage On A Bed Of Hasbrowns, Topped With Country Gravy & Shredded Cheese. 2 Eggs Any Style. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes Or 2 French Toast.
Tri-Tip Skillet
Tender Smoked Tri-Tip Steak, On A Bed Of Hashbrowns Topped With County Gravy & Shredded Cheese And 2 Eggs Any Style. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes Or 2 French Toast.
Country Fried Steak Skillet
Breaded Beef Steak Diced Up On A Bed Of Hashbrowns, Topped With Counrty Gravy, Shredded Cheese With 2 Eggs Any Style. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes Or 2 French Toast.
Chorizo Skillet
Spicy Chorizo Diced On A Bed Of Hashbrowns With Peppers & Onions, Shredded Cheese & 2 Eggs Any Style. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes Or 2 French Toast.
Hash Skillet
Corn Beef Hash On A Bed Of Hashbrowns, Shredded Cheese & 2 Eggs Any Style. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 French Toast.
Eggs Benedict
Buttermilk Biscuit Topped With Ham, 2 Eggs Any Style Topped With Hollandaise Sauce. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 French Toast.
Eggs Florentine
Buttermilk Biscuit Topped With Ham, Fresh spinach, 2 Eggs Any Style Topped With Hollandaise Sauce. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 French Toast.
Traditional Omelet
Your Choice Of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Chorizo Topped With Shredded Cheese. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 French Toast.
Denver Omelet
Diced Ham, Pepper & Onion Blend Topped With Shredded Cheese. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 French Toast.
Meat Lovers Omelet
Ham, Bacon & Sausage Omelet Topped With Shredded Cheese. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 French Toast.
Taco Omelet
Stuffed With Taco Meat, Shredded Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Olives. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 French Toast.
BMP Omelet
Diced Bacon, Mushrooms Topped With Pepperjack Cheese & Green Onion. Served With Salsa & Sourcream. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 French Toast.
Spinach Mushroom Feta
Sauteed Mushrooms, Spinach Topped With Feta Cheese. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 French Toast.
Veggie Omelet
Mushrooms, Pepper & Onion Blend, Spinach, Tomato Topped With Feta Cheese. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 French Toast.
Chorizo Omelet
3 Cakes Topped The Way You Like
3 Cakes With Your Choice Of Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackberry Or Blueberry Topped With Whip Cream
3 Slices of French Toast
3 Slices Of Cinnamon French Toast, Topped With Your Choice Of Strawberry, Blackberry, Raspberry Or Blueberry.
Stuffed French Toast
Stuffed Pancakes Or French Toast, Stuffed With Cream Cheese And Your Choice Of Strawberry, Blackberry, Raspberry Or Blueberry.
Stuffed Pancakes
Stuffed Pancakes Or French Toast, Stuffed With Cream Cheese And Your Choice Of Strawberry, Blackberry, Raspberry Or Blueberry.
Biscuit & Gravy
Butter Milk Biscuit Covered In Sausage Gravy
1 Egg
2 Eggs
2 Eggs Any Style
Toast
Choice Of White, Wheat, Sourdough
Side Bacon
4 Strips Of Bacon
Side Ham
Side Sausage Patty
4 Links
Side Sausage Links
4 Sausage links
Side Hashbrowns
Side Hashbrowns
Side Gravy
One Pancake
One French Toast
Starters
Mozz Sticks
Deep Fried Mac 'n Cheese Balls
3 large Deep Fried Mac and Cheese Balls, stuffed with mac and cheese, smoked bacon, and green onion. Served with our house made chipotle sauce.
Spinach Artichoke Dip & Chips
Cheesy Bacon Wedges
Our Side Winder Fries Topped With Cheese Blend, Diced Bacon And Green Onions
Side Of Fries
Seasoned Waffle Fries
Nachos
Your choice of chicken or beef, jalapeno, tomatoes, olives, onions, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream.
Garlic Cheese Bread
5 Garlic Cheese Breads Topped With Melted Mozzarella And Served With Marinara.
Clams & Toast
A Pound Of Clams, Prepared with Garlic Butter, Tomatoes and Green Onions.
Bone in Wings
Your choice of honey garlic, sweet red chili, chipotle BBQ, or classic buffalo.
Boneless Wings
Your choice of honey garlic, sweet red chili, chipotle BBQ, or classic buffalo.
Brussel Sprouts & Bacon
Roasted brussel spouts with smoked bacon, fetta cheese, drizzled in balsamic.
Stuffed Sandwiches
Stuffed Steak Avocado Sandwich
A ciabatta roll stuffed with marinated steak, avocado, cilantro and pepperjack cheese
Stuffed Sweet Asian Sandwich
A Ciabatta Roll Stuffed With Marinated Chicken, Sauteed Tomato's, Onions & Pepperjack Cheese.
Stuffed Greek Chicken Sandwich
A Ciabatta Roll Stuffed With Marinated Chicken, Fetta Cheese & Bruschetta Mix.
Stuffed Club Sandwich
A Ciabatta Roll Stuffed With Smoked Ham, Smoked Turkey, Diced Tomatoe, Diced Onion, Bacon & Swiss Cheese.
Stuffed Smoked BBQ Tri-Tip Sandwich
A Ciabatta Rolled Stuffed With Smoky BBQ Tri-Tip, Grilled Onions, Dill Pickle & Cheddar Cheese.
Stuffed Philly Cheese Steak
A Ciabatta Roll Stuffed With Sliced Ribeye, Sauteed Mushrooms, Onion & Pepper Blend, Melted All Together With America Cheese.
Stuffed Burgers
Stuffed Ultimate Cheese Burger
8oz Burger Stuffed With American Cheese, Topped With Swiss & Cheddar, Ketchup Mustard, Pickle & Onion.
Stuffed Jalapeno BBQ Burger
8oz Burger Stuffed With BBQ Sauce, Jalapeno & Pepperjack Cheese, Topped With Pepperjack & BBQ Sauce. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Mayo.
Stuffed Bacon Cheese Burger
8oz Burger Stuffed With Bacon & Cheddar Cheese, Topped With Cheddar Cheese Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle And Mayo
Stuffed Spicy Garlic Bacon Burger
8oz Burger Stuffed With Spicy Garlic Sauce & Cheddar Cheese, Topped With Cheddar Cheese, Spicy Garlic And Smoked Bacon. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Mayo.
Stuffed Bacon & Blue Burger
8oz Burger Stuffed With Blue Cheese Crumbles, Topped With Blue Cheese Crumbles And Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Mayo.
Stuffed Garlic Sautee Burger
8oz Burger Stuffed With Garlic Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions. Topped With More Sauteed Onions And Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese. Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle & Mayo.
Stuffed Chorizo Burger
8oz Burger Stuffed With Chorizo, Cheddar Cheese Blend. Topped With Pepperjack, Avocado. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Mayo.
Chicken Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & may. Add bacon or cheese for $1. Add jalapeno $.75
Grilled Bacon Avocado Chicken
Seasoned grilled chicken, topped with avocado, bacon & swiss cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Grilled Mediterranean Chicken
Seasoned grilled chicken topped with our house bruschetta mix, topped with melted mozzerella. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Salmon Burger
Seasoned salmon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and tartar sauce.
Panini & More
Bahn Mi
Your Choice Of Smoked Tri-Tip, Grilled Chicken Or Pork. Our House Bahn Mi Sauce, Lettuce, Cilantro, Tomato, Pickle And Pickled Veggies. On A Ciabatta Roll
Gyro
Seasoned Gyro Meat Topped With Our House Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperoncini's, Onion And Feta Cheese On Pita Bread.
Avocado Veggie Panini
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pepperoncini, Pickled Veggies With Melted Vegan Gluten-Free Cheese.
ABLT Panini
Lettuce, Tomato, Thick Smoked Bacon, Mayo And Avocado.
Chicken Panini Melt
Seasoned Chicken, Grilled Onions, American Cheese & Ranch
Italian Panini
Pepperoni, Salami, Mozzarella, Pepperoncini And Our House Pizza Sauce.
Cuban Sandwich
Smoked Ham, Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickle And Mustard.
Steak Panini Melt
Seasoned Steak, Grilled Onions, American Cheese And Ranch Dressing.
Baskets
Salads
Greek Feta Chick or Shrimp Salad
Seasoned grilled chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, house bruschetta mix and fetta cheese on a bed of spring lettuce mix. Served with house greek feta dressing.
Club Salad Crispy or Grilled
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, tomatoes, onions, egg, shredded cheese on a bed of spring mix lettuce.
Brussels Sprout Salad
Grilled brussels sprouts, crisp tart green apples, feta cheese, raisins with spcie sesame seed. Served with mango dressing.
Tri-Tip Blue Cheese Steak Salad
Tri-tip, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, avocado, blue cheese, tomatoes and groutons on a bed of spring mix lettuce. Served with blue cheese dressing.
Spicy Italian Salad
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, tomatoes, onion, pepperoncini, black olives and mozzarella cheese on a bed of spring mix lettuce. Served with Italian dressing.
Baker & Soup & Salad Combo
Your choice of a loaded baked, southwest baked, or steak baked with a dinner salad and soup of the day.
Skillet Dinners 3pm-Close
Bacon Mac & Cheese Skillet
Served with garlic toast in a cast iron skillet.
Country Fried Steak Skillet
Breaded beef served on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes & corn. Topped with country gravy and garlic toast. Served in a cast iron skillet.
Country Chicken Skillet
Seasoned breaded chicken and corn erved on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes with garlic toast. Served in a cast iron skillet.
Southwest Chicken Skillet
Seasoned chicken or steak, pepper and onion blend, cheese blend, our house chipotle sauce, ona bed of our sidewinder wedge potatoes and garlic toast. Served in a cast iron skillet.
Smoked Tri-Tip Steak Skillet
Smoked Tri-Tip, pepper and onion blend, on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes and garlic toast. Served in a cast iron skillet.
Southwest Steak Skillet
Dinners 3pm-Close
16oz T-Bone Steak Dinner
Your choice of soup or salad & baked potato, garlic mashed, fries, cottage cheese, or upgrade to a loaded bake or waffle fries or bacon mac for $1.25.
14oz Ribeye Steak Dinner
Your choice of soup or salad & baked potato, garlic mashed, fries, cottage cheese, or upgrade to loaded bake or waffle fries, or bacon mac for $1.25.
Jumbo Shrimp Dinner
Your choice of soup or salad & baked potato, garlic mashed, fries, cottage cheese, or upgrade to loaded bake or waffle fries or bacon mac for $1.25.
Fish & Chips Dinner
Your choice of soup or salad & baked potato, garlic mash, fries, cottage cheese, or upgrade to loaded bake or waffle fries or bacon mac for $1.25.
Meaty Lasagna
Served with soup or salad & garlic toast.
Chicken or Shrimp Linguine
Served with soup or salad & garlic toast.
Mediterranean Chicken Pasta
Served with soup or salad & garlic toast.
Salmon Dinner
Your choice of soup or salad and baked potato, garlic mash, fries, cottage cheese, or upgrade to loaded bake or waffle fries or bacon mac for $1.25.
Crispy Chicken Parmesan
Crispy chicken topped with onions, peppers and olives. House red sauce and mozzarella. Your choice of soup or salad & garlic toast.
Pork Dinner
8OZ PRIME TENDER SEASONED PORK YOUR CHOICE OF SOUP OR SALAD & BAKED POTATO, GARLIC MASHED, FRIES, COTTAGE CHEESE, OR UP GRADE TO LOADED BAKE OR WAFFLE FRIES OR BACON MAC & CHEESE FOR $1.25.
Pizza & FlatBread
1. Samoan
Red House Sauce, Cheese Blend, Ham, Pineapple, Pepperoni & Bacon Bits.
2. Carnivore
House Red Sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Bits, Salami & Cheese Blend.
3. Herbivore
House Red Sauce, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Pepperoncini, Tomato & Artichokes.
The Rambler
House Red Sauce, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Candian Bacon, Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage & Cheese Blend.
5. BBQ Chicken & Bacon
House BBQ Sauce, Seasoned Chicken, Bacon Bits, Onions, Olives & Cheese Blend.
6. The Al
Your Choice Of Chicken Or Grilled Shrimp, With Your Choice Of House Red Or White Sauce, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini & Artichokes.
7. Buffalo Chicken
Your Choice Our House Red Sauce Or White Sauce, Seasoned Chicken In Our Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon Bits, Green Onions, Tomatoes And Cheese Blend.
8. Pepperoni Or Sausage Or Candian Bacon
House Red Sauce, With Your Choice Of Sausage, Pepperoni Or Candian Bacon & Cheese Blend.
Chorizo Supreme
House Red Sauce, Chorizo, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onion & Cheese Blend.
10. The Cheese
House Red Sauce Piled With Extra Cheese
11. Taco Supreme
Seasoned Taco Meat, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Jalapeno & Topped With Lettuce. With Our House Ranch Salsa Sauce & Cheese Blend.
Steak Or Chicken Chipotle Flatbread
Your Choice Of Season Steak Or Chicken, House Made Chipotle Sauce, Tomatoes, Green Onions & Cheese Blend.
Sesame Gringer Chicken Flatbread
Seasoned Chicken With Sesame Ginger Dressing, Pepperjack Cheese, Fresh Onion, Tomatoes & Cilantro.
Brussel Sprout & Bacon Flatbread
Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Smoked Bacon, Feta Cheese, Drizzled With Balsamic Dressing
Smoked BBQ Tri-Tip Flatbread
House BBQ Sauce With Tender Smoked Tri-Tip, Peppers & Onion Blend, Cheese Blend Topped With Fresh Cilantro.
Steak Or Chicken Fajita Calzone
Your Choice Of Steak Or Chicken, Onion & Pepper Blend Stuffed With Pepperjack Cheese. Served With Ranch Dressing.
Meatlovers Calzone
Stuffed With Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon & Cheese Blend Served With House Red Sauce.
Cheese Calzone-Build Own Calzone
Build Your Own Calzone. Use The Modifiers To Build The Calzone You Like. Base Price Is Just Cheese & Served With House Red Sauce.
Kids Menu
Sides
Loaded Baker
Baked Potato topped with cheese blend, bacon & green onion.
Southwest Bake
Baked Potato topped with chipotle, sour cream, salsa & pepperjack cheese.
Steak Bake
Baked potato topped with smoked tri-tip, blue cheese crumbles and green onion.
Cottage Cheese
Fruit
Potato Salad
Cup of Soup
3 Jumbo Breaded Shrimp
Side Salad
Your choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese, Italian, Greek Feta, Mango Vinaigrette, French or Balsamic.
Bowl Of Soup
Bakery
Brownie
Light Textured Brownie Topped With Carmel, Brownie Cubes And Toasted Pecans.
Cinn-Roll
Fresh Baked Cinnamon Roll Topped With Frosting.
Maple Bar
Doughnut
Doughnut Of The Day
Bavarian Doughnut
Carrot Cake Slice
Caramel Vanilla Crunch Cake
Slice Of Pie
Fruit Or Cream Pie Of The Day
Add Ice Cream
Single Scoop Ice Cream
Muffins
Blueberry, Banana, Chocolate, Cream Cheese.
Scones
Blueberry, Raspberry-White Chocolate Chunk Or Apple-Cinnamon.
Whole Fruit Pie
Whole Pies Sold Pre-Orded Only
Whole Cream Pie
Whole Pies Sold As Pre-Ordered Only.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
Cooking up cravings in Cascade Idaho since 2022.
109 N Main St, Cascade, ID 83611