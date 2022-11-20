Main picView gallery

Whistle Stop Cafe 109 N Main St

109 N Main St

Cascade, ID 83611

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Spinach Artichoke Dip & Chips
Stuffed Bacon Cheese Burger
Meatlovers Calzone

Beverage

Soft Drink

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Ice Tea

$2.25

Hot Tea

$1.50

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Cocoa

$1.50

Milk

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Tomato Juice

$2.25

Breakfast 9am-1pm

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$10.25

Breaded Beef Covered In Country Gravy, 2 Eggs Any Style, Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 Cinnamon French Toast.

Traditional Breakfast

$9.25

2 Eggs any style, 3 Strips of Bacon, 3 Sausage links or 1 Sausage Patty or Ham Steak served with Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 Cinnamon French Toast.

Lighter Breakfast

$7.75

1 egg any style, choice of 2 strips of bacon or 2 sausage links, 1 sausage patty or 1/2 Ham Steak. Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes OR French Toast

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

2 eggs any style, 3 sausage links or 3 sausage links, or 1 sausage patty. Hashbrowns & toast or 1 pancake

Hash & Eggs

$9.25

Corn beef hash & 2 eggs any style. Hashbrowns & toast or 2 pancakes

Chicken and Waffles

$10.00

A Belgum waffle topped with crispy chicken and an egg any style.

Steak & Eggs Stuffed Sandwich

$9.50

Tender Steak, Scrambled Eggs, Chipotle Sauce & Shredded Cheese In A Caibatta Roll.

Meat & Egg Stuffed Sandwich

$9.50

Loaded With Sausage, Bacon, Diced Ham, 2 Eggs Scrambled, Shredded Cheese, In A Ciabatta Roll.

Ham, Bacon, Sausage & Egg Stuffed Sandwich

$9.00

Your Choice Of Ham, Bacon, Sausage Or Chorizo, 2 Scrambled Eggs, In A Ciabatta Roll

Classic Grilled Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Loaded Breakfast Sandwich

$9.50

Ham & Bacon, 2 Egg Scrambled, American Cheese Served On Your Choice Of White, Wheat Or Sourdough.

Classic Breakfast Pizza

$8.75

6x10 Flatbread pizza with sausage gravy, ham, bacon, or sausage. scrambled eggs, and cheese.

Meat Lovers Breakfast Pizza

$9.25

6x10 Flatbread pizza with sausage gravy, ham, bacon, sausage. scrambled eggs, and cheese.

Western Skillet

$9.75

2 Eggs Scrambled, Diced Tomato, Bacon On A Bed Of Hashbrowns Topped With Shredded Cheese. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes Or 2 French Toast.

Meatlovers Skillet

$10.25

Bacon, Ham & Sausage On A Bed Of Hasbrowns, Topped With Country Gravy & Shredded Cheese. 2 Eggs Any Style. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes Or 2 French Toast.

Tri-Tip Skillet

$10.25

Tender Smoked Tri-Tip Steak, On A Bed Of Hashbrowns Topped With County Gravy & Shredded Cheese And 2 Eggs Any Style. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes Or 2 French Toast.

Country Fried Steak Skillet

$10.25

Breaded Beef Steak Diced Up On A Bed Of Hashbrowns, Topped With Counrty Gravy, Shredded Cheese With 2 Eggs Any Style. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes Or 2 French Toast.

Chorizo Skillet

$10.25

Spicy Chorizo Diced On A Bed Of Hashbrowns With Peppers & Onions, Shredded Cheese & 2 Eggs Any Style. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes Or 2 French Toast.

Hash Skillet

$10.25

Corn Beef Hash On A Bed Of Hashbrowns, Shredded Cheese & 2 Eggs Any Style. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 French Toast.

Eggs Benedict

$10.25

Buttermilk Biscuit Topped With Ham, 2 Eggs Any Style Topped With Hollandaise Sauce. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 French Toast.

Eggs Florentine

$10.50

Buttermilk Biscuit Topped With Ham, Fresh spinach, 2 Eggs Any Style Topped With Hollandaise Sauce. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 French Toast.

Traditional Omelet

$8.75

Your Choice Of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Chorizo Topped With Shredded Cheese. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 French Toast.

Denver Omelet

$8.75

Diced Ham, Pepper & Onion Blend Topped With Shredded Cheese. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 French Toast.

Meat Lovers Omelet

$9.25

Ham, Bacon & Sausage Omelet Topped With Shredded Cheese. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 French Toast.

Taco Omelet

$9.25

Stuffed With Taco Meat, Shredded Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Olives. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 French Toast.

BMP Omelet

$9.00

Diced Bacon, Mushrooms Topped With Pepperjack Cheese & Green Onion. Served With Salsa & Sourcream. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 French Toast.

Spinach Mushroom Feta

$9.00

Sauteed Mushrooms, Spinach Topped With Feta Cheese. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 French Toast.

Veggie Omelet

$8.75

Mushrooms, Pepper & Onion Blend, Spinach, Tomato Topped With Feta Cheese. With Your Choice Of Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 French Toast.

Chorizo Omelet

$9.00

3 Cakes Topped The Way You Like

$9.00

3 Cakes With Your Choice Of Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackberry Or Blueberry Topped With Whip Cream

3 Slices of French Toast

$9.00

3 Slices Of Cinnamon French Toast, Topped With Your Choice Of Strawberry, Blackberry, Raspberry Or Blueberry.

Stuffed French Toast

$9.75

Stuffed Pancakes Or French Toast, Stuffed With Cream Cheese And Your Choice Of Strawberry, Blackberry, Raspberry Or Blueberry.

Stuffed Pancakes

$9.75

Stuffed Pancakes Or French Toast, Stuffed With Cream Cheese And Your Choice Of Strawberry, Blackberry, Raspberry Or Blueberry.

Biscuit & Gravy

$4.00

Butter Milk Biscuit Covered In Sausage Gravy

1 Egg

$1.00

2 Eggs

$2.00

2 Eggs Any Style

Toast

$2.00

Choice Of White, Wheat, Sourdough

Side Bacon

$3.00

4 Strips Of Bacon

Side Ham

$3.00

Side Sausage Patty

$3.00

4 Links

Side Sausage Links

$3.00

4 Sausage links

Side Hashbrowns

$2.50

Side Hashbrowns

Side Gravy

$2.00

One Pancake

$2.85

One French Toast

$2.85

Starters

Mozz Sticks

$6.00
Deep Fried Mac 'n Cheese Balls

Deep Fried Mac 'n Cheese Balls

$8.00

3 large Deep Fried Mac and Cheese Balls, stuffed with mac and cheese, smoked bacon, and green onion. Served with our house made chipotle sauce.

Spinach Artichoke Dip & Chips
$7.50

Spinach Artichoke Dip & Chips

$7.50

Cheesy Bacon Wedges

$7.00

Our Side Winder Fries Topped With Cheese Blend, Diced Bacon And Green Onions

Side Of Fries

$5.00

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$6.50

Nachos

$11.00

Your choice of chicken or beef, jalapeno, tomatoes, olives, onions, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream.

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.00

5 Garlic Cheese Breads Topped With Melted Mozzarella And Served With Marinara.

Clams & Toast

$11.00

A Pound Of Clams, Prepared with Garlic Butter, Tomatoes and Green Onions.

Bone in Wings

Bone in Wings

$7.00

Your choice of honey garlic, sweet red chili, chipotle BBQ, or classic buffalo.

Boneless Wings

$7.00

Your choice of honey garlic, sweet red chili, chipotle BBQ, or classic buffalo.

Brussel Sprouts & Bacon

Brussel Sprouts & Bacon

$7.50

Roasted brussel spouts with smoked bacon, fetta cheese, drizzled in balsamic.

Stuffed Sandwiches

Stuffed Steak Avocado Sandwich

$12.00

A ciabatta roll stuffed with marinated steak, avocado, cilantro and pepperjack cheese

Stuffed Sweet Asian Sandwich

$11.75

A Ciabatta Roll Stuffed With Marinated Chicken, Sauteed Tomato's, Onions & Pepperjack Cheese.

Stuffed Greek Chicken Sandwich

$11.75

A Ciabatta Roll Stuffed With Marinated Chicken, Fetta Cheese & Bruschetta Mix.

Stuffed Club Sandwich

$11.75

A Ciabatta Roll Stuffed With Smoked Ham, Smoked Turkey, Diced Tomatoe, Diced Onion, Bacon & Swiss Cheese.

Stuffed Smoked BBQ Tri-Tip Sandwich

$12.00

A Ciabatta Rolled Stuffed With Smoky BBQ Tri-Tip, Grilled Onions, Dill Pickle & Cheddar Cheese.

Stuffed Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

A Ciabatta Roll Stuffed With Sliced Ribeye, Sauteed Mushrooms, Onion & Pepper Blend, Melted All Together With America Cheese.

Stuffed Burgers

Stuffed Ultimate Cheese Burger

$12.50

8oz Burger Stuffed With American Cheese, Topped With Swiss & Cheddar, Ketchup Mustard, Pickle & Onion.

Stuffed Jalapeno BBQ Burger

$12.75

8oz Burger Stuffed With BBQ Sauce, Jalapeno & Pepperjack Cheese, Topped With Pepperjack & BBQ Sauce. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Mayo.

Stuffed Bacon Cheese Burger

Stuffed Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.00

8oz Burger Stuffed With Bacon & Cheddar Cheese, Topped With Cheddar Cheese Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle And Mayo

Stuffed Spicy Garlic Bacon Burger

$13.25

8oz Burger Stuffed With Spicy Garlic Sauce & Cheddar Cheese, Topped With Cheddar Cheese, Spicy Garlic And Smoked Bacon. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Mayo.

Stuffed Bacon & Blue Burger

$13.25

8oz Burger Stuffed With Blue Cheese Crumbles, Topped With Blue Cheese Crumbles And Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Mayo.

Stuffed Garlic Sautee Burger

$13.25

8oz Burger Stuffed With Garlic Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions. Topped With More Sauteed Onions And Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese. Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle & Mayo.

Stuffed Chorizo Burger

$13.25

8oz Burger Stuffed With Chorizo, Cheddar Cheese Blend. Topped With Pepperjack, Avocado. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Mayo.

Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & may. Add bacon or cheese for $1. Add jalapeno $.75

Grilled Bacon Avocado Chicken

$12.25

Seasoned grilled chicken, topped with avocado, bacon & swiss cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Grilled Mediterranean Chicken

$12.25

Seasoned grilled chicken topped with our house bruschetta mix, topped with melted mozzerella. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Salmon Burger

$13.50

Seasoned salmon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and tartar sauce.

Panini & More

Bahn Mi

$12.00

Your Choice Of Smoked Tri-Tip, Grilled Chicken Or Pork. Our House Bahn Mi Sauce, Lettuce, Cilantro, Tomato, Pickle And Pickled Veggies. On A Ciabatta Roll

Gyro

$11.75

Seasoned Gyro Meat Topped With Our House Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperoncini's, Onion And Feta Cheese On Pita Bread.

Avocado Veggie Panini

$11.75

Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pepperoncini, Pickled Veggies With Melted Vegan Gluten-Free Cheese.

ABLT Panini

$10.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Thick Smoked Bacon, Mayo And Avocado.

Chicken Panini Melt

$11.50

Seasoned Chicken, Grilled Onions, American Cheese & Ranch

Italian Panini

Italian Panini

$11.75

Pepperoni, Salami, Mozzarella, Pepperoncini And Our House Pizza Sauce.

Cuban Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked Ham, Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickle And Mustard.

Steak Panini Melt

$11.50

Seasoned Steak, Grilled Onions, American Cheese And Ranch Dressing.

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.75
Finger Steak Basket

Finger Steak Basket
$10.75

$10.75

Boneless Wing Basket

$11.25

Your Choice Of Spicy Honey Garlic, Sweet Red Chili, Chipotle BBQ Or Classic Buffalo.

Bone In Wings

$11.25

Your Choice Of Spicy Honey Garlic, Sweet Red Chili, Chipotle BBQ Or Classic Buffalo.

Salads

Greek Feta Chick or Shrimp Salad

$10.75

Seasoned grilled chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, house bruschetta mix and fetta cheese on a bed of spring lettuce mix. Served with house greek feta dressing.

Club Salad Crispy or Grilled

Club Salad Crispy or Grilled

$10.75

Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, tomatoes, onions, egg, shredded cheese on a bed of spring mix lettuce.

Brussels Sprout Salad

$10.50

Grilled brussels sprouts, crisp tart green apples, feta cheese, raisins with spcie sesame seed. Served with mango dressing.

Tri-Tip Blue Cheese Steak Salad

$11.00

Tri-tip, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, avocado, blue cheese, tomatoes and groutons on a bed of spring mix lettuce. Served with blue cheese dressing.

Spicy Italian Salad

$10.75

Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, tomatoes, onion, pepperoncini, black olives and mozzarella cheese on a bed of spring mix lettuce. Served with Italian dressing.

Baker & Soup & Salad Combo

$10.00

Your choice of a loaded baked, southwest baked, or steak baked with a dinner salad and soup of the day.

Skillet Dinners 3pm-Close

Bacon Mac & Cheese Skillet

Bacon Mac & Cheese Skillet

$12.25

Served with garlic toast in a cast iron skillet.

Country Fried Steak Skillet

$13.50

Breaded beef served on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes & corn. Topped with country gravy and garlic toast. Served in a cast iron skillet.

Country Chicken Skillet

$13.50

Seasoned breaded chicken and corn erved on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes with garlic toast. Served in a cast iron skillet.

Southwest Chicken Skillet

$13.50

Seasoned chicken or steak, pepper and onion blend, cheese blend, our house chipotle sauce, ona bed of our sidewinder wedge potatoes and garlic toast. Served in a cast iron skillet.

Smoked Tri-Tip Steak Skillet

$14.50

Smoked Tri-Tip, pepper and onion blend, on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes and garlic toast. Served in a cast iron skillet.

Southwest Steak Skillet

$13.50

Dinners 3pm-Close

16oz T-Bone Steak Dinner

$25.50

Your choice of soup or salad & baked potato, garlic mashed, fries, cottage cheese, or upgrade to a loaded bake or waffle fries or bacon mac for $1.25.

14oz Ribeye Steak Dinner

$25.50

Your choice of soup or salad & baked potato, garlic mashed, fries, cottage cheese, or upgrade to loaded bake or waffle fries, or bacon mac for $1.25.

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$15.25

Your choice of soup or salad & baked potato, garlic mashed, fries, cottage cheese, or upgrade to loaded bake or waffle fries or bacon mac for $1.25.

Fish & Chips Dinner

$15.25

Your choice of soup or salad & baked potato, garlic mash, fries, cottage cheese, or upgrade to loaded bake or waffle fries or bacon mac for $1.25.

Meaty Lasagna

Meaty Lasagna

$15.00

Served with soup or salad & garlic toast.

Chicken or Shrimp Linguine

$15.00

Served with soup or salad & garlic toast.

Mediterranean Chicken Pasta

$14.75

Served with soup or salad & garlic toast.

Salmon Dinner

$16.25

Your choice of soup or salad and baked potato, garlic mash, fries, cottage cheese, or upgrade to loaded bake or waffle fries or bacon mac for $1.25.

Crispy Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Crispy chicken topped with onions, peppers and olives. House red sauce and mozzarella. Your choice of soup or salad & garlic toast.

Pork Dinner

$15.00

8OZ PRIME TENDER SEASONED PORK YOUR CHOICE OF SOUP OR SALAD & BAKED POTATO, GARLIC MASHED, FRIES, COTTAGE CHEESE, OR UP GRADE TO LOADED BAKE OR WAFFLE FRIES OR BACON MAC & CHEESE FOR $1.25.

Pizza & FlatBread

1. Samoan

$9.75+

Red House Sauce, Cheese Blend, Ham, Pineapple, Pepperoni & Bacon Bits.

2. Carnivore

$10.25+

House Red Sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Bits, Salami & Cheese Blend.

3. Herbivore

$9.75+

House Red Sauce, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Pepperoncini, Tomato & Artichokes.

The Rambler

The Rambler

$10.25+

House Red Sauce, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Candian Bacon, Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage & Cheese Blend.

5. BBQ Chicken & Bacon

$9.50+

House BBQ Sauce, Seasoned Chicken, Bacon Bits, Onions, Olives & Cheese Blend.

6. The Al

$9.75+

Your Choice Of Chicken Or Grilled Shrimp, With Your Choice Of House Red Or White Sauce, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini & Artichokes.

7. Buffalo Chicken

$10.00+

Your Choice Our House Red Sauce Or White Sauce, Seasoned Chicken In Our Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon Bits, Green Onions, Tomatoes And Cheese Blend.

8. Pepperoni Or Sausage Or Candian Bacon

$9.50+

House Red Sauce, With Your Choice Of Sausage, Pepperoni Or Candian Bacon & Cheese Blend.

Chorizo Supreme

$10.00+

House Red Sauce, Chorizo, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onion & Cheese Blend.

10. The Cheese

$8.50+

House Red Sauce Piled With Extra Cheese

11. Taco Supreme

$10.00+

Seasoned Taco Meat, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Jalapeno & Topped With Lettuce. With Our House Ranch Salsa Sauce & Cheese Blend.

Steak Or Chicken Chipotle Flatbread

$12.25

Your Choice Of Season Steak Or Chicken, House Made Chipotle Sauce, Tomatoes, Green Onions & Cheese Blend.

Sesame Gringer Chicken Flatbread

$12.25

Seasoned Chicken With Sesame Ginger Dressing, Pepperjack Cheese, Fresh Onion, Tomatoes & Cilantro.

Brussel Sprout & Bacon Flatbread

$12.25

Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Smoked Bacon, Feta Cheese, Drizzled With Balsamic Dressing

Smoked BBQ Tri-Tip Flatbread

$12.25

House BBQ Sauce With Tender Smoked Tri-Tip, Peppers & Onion Blend, Cheese Blend Topped With Fresh Cilantro.

Steak Or Chicken Fajita Calzone

$10.00

Your Choice Of Steak Or Chicken, Onion & Pepper Blend Stuffed With Pepperjack Cheese. Served With Ranch Dressing.

Meatlovers Calzone

$10.25

Stuffed With Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon & Cheese Blend Served With House Red Sauce.

Cheese Calzone-Build Own Calzone

$7.00

Build Your Own Calzone. Use The Modifiers To Build The Calzone You Like. Base Price Is Just Cheese & Served With House Red Sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Mac N Cheese w/Fries

$6.75

Kids Corn Dogs & Fries

$6.75

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.75

Kids Hamburger w/Fries

$6.75

Kids Chicken Strips w/Fries

$6.75

Sides

Loaded Baker

Loaded Baker

$4.50

Baked Potato topped with cheese blend, bacon & green onion.

Southwest Bake

$4.50

Baked Potato topped with chipotle, sour cream, salsa & pepperjack cheese.

Steak Bake

$4.50

Baked potato topped with smoked tri-tip, blue cheese crumbles and green onion.

Cottage Cheese

$3.25

Fruit

$3.25

Potato Salad

$3.25

Cup of Soup

$3.25

3 Jumbo Breaded Shrimp

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.25

Your choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese, Italian, Greek Feta, Mango Vinaigrette, French or Balsamic.

Bowl Of Soup

$4.50

Bakery

Brownie

$6.25

Light Textured Brownie Topped With Carmel, Brownie Cubes And Toasted Pecans.

Cinn-Roll

$4.50

Fresh Baked Cinnamon Roll Topped With Frosting.

Maple Bar

$1.75

Doughnut

$1.75

Doughnut Of The Day

Bavarian Doughnut

$2.00

Carrot Cake Slice

$4.50

Caramel Vanilla Crunch Cake

$4.50

Slice Of Pie

$3.00

Fruit Or Cream Pie Of The Day

Add Ice Cream

Add Ice Cream
$1.25

$1.25

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Muffins

$2.50

Blueberry, Banana, Chocolate, Cream Cheese.

Scones

$3.00

Blueberry, Raspberry-White Chocolate Chunk Or Apple-Cinnamon.

Whole Fruit Pie

$15.00

Whole Pies Sold Pre-Orded Only

Whole Cream Pie

$15.00

Whole Pies Sold As Pre-Ordered Only.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Cooking up cravings in Cascade Idaho since 2022.

Location

109 N Main St, Cascade, ID 83611

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

