  • Home
  • /
  • Fort Sill
  • /
  • White Buffalo Coffee Bar - Fort Sill - White Buffalo - Fort Sill OK
Restaurant header imageView gallery

White Buffalo Coffee Bar - Fort Sill White Buffalo - Fort Sill OK

review star

No reviews yet

4301 Wilson St

Fort Sill, OK 73503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Signature

Almond Joy Latte

$5.15+

Birthday Cake Latte

$5.15+

Bulldog Mocha

$5.15+

Cheesecake Latte

$5.15+

Rocky Road Latte

$5.15+

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.15+

Tiger Mocha

$5.15+

White Buffalo Mocha

$5.15+

Buffalo Brookie Mocha

$6.05+

Chocolate Cherry Latte

$5.15+

German Chocolate Cake

$5.15+

Toasted Campfire Mocha

$5.15+

Oreo Latte

$6.05+

Reese's Mocha

$5.15+

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$5.15+

Classics

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Caffe Mocha

$4.75+

White Mocha

$4.75+

Caffe Latte

$4.10+

Americano

$3.00+

House Coffee

$2.65+

Espresso

$2.00+

Cappuccino

$3.80+

Lotus

Pink Paradise

$3.95+

Purple Power

$3.95+

BYO Lotus

$3.95+

Tea & Nitro & Lemonade

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.30+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.30+

Nitro & Infusions

$4.50+

London Fog

$3.95+

Matcha

$4.80+

Lemonade

$2.20+

Caffeine Free

Buffalo Freeze

$3.15+

Chocolate Milk

$2.10+

Ice Water

Milk

$1.95+

Steamer

$3.30+

Featured Drinks

Churro Latte

$4.75+

Hawaiian Salted Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Mokin Mocha

$4.75+

Samoa Latte

$4.75+

Turtle Latte

$4.75+

Vader

$4.75+

Frozen Fit Latte

$6.05+

Fruit Smoothie

Strawberry

$2.85+

Mango Peach

$2.85+

Berry

$2.85+

Strawberry Banana

$2.85+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.80+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.80+

Bagel Sandwiches

Ham Egg & Pepper Jack

$5.75

Bacon Egg & Cheddar

$5.75

Sausage Egg & Swiss

$5.75

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$3.25

Jalapeno Bagel

$3.25

Everything Bagel

$3.25

Blueberry

$3.25

Cinnamon Raisin

$3.25

Croissants

$3.25

Protein Bowl

Bacon Protein Bowl

$5.75

Sausage Protein Bowl

$5.75

Bakery

Coffee Cake

$3.25

Cookie

$1.50

Cookie Dough Brownie

$4.50

Muffin

$3.25

Scone

$3.25

Lunch

Smoked Chicken Salad Croissant

$6.25

Sides

Sea Salt Chips

$1.50

Jalapeno Cheddar Chips

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4301 Wilson St, Fort Sill, OK 73503

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

White Buffalo Coffee Bar - Lawton Cache - White Buffalo - Lawton (Cache) OK
orange starNo Reviews
2413 Nw Cache Rd Lawton, OK 73505
View restaurantnext
Firo Fire Kissed Pizza - Lawton
orange starNo Reviews
3902 Northwest Cache Road Lawton, OK 73505
View restaurantnext
Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (Gore Blvd) - 1925 W Gore Blvd
orange star4.5 • 371
1925 W Gore Blvd Lawton, OK 73501
View restaurantnext
The Silver Spoon
orange starNo Reviews
529 SW C Avenue Lawton, OK 73501
View restaurantnext
Mike's Sports Grill - 517 East Gore Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
517 East Gore Boulevard Lawton, OK 73501
View restaurantnext
Red Dirt Reloaded
orange starNo Reviews
6425 NW Cache Road Lawton, OK 73505
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Fort Sill
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
review star
Avg 4.5 (154 restaurants)
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Denison
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Durant
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston