  • Home
  • /
  • Lawton
  • /
  • White Buffalo Coffee Bar - Lawton Cache - White Buffalo - Lawton (Cache) OK
Restaurant header imageView gallery

White Buffalo Coffee Bar - Lawton Cache White Buffalo - Lawton (Cache) OK

review star

No reviews yet

2413 Nw Cache Rd

Lawton, OK 73505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Ham Egg & Pepper Jack
Sausage Egg & Swiss

White Buffalo Drink

Signature

Almond Joy Latte

$4.75+

Birthday Cake Latte

$4.75+

Bulldog Mocha

$4.75+

Cheesecake Latte

$4.75+

Rocky Road Latte

$4.75+

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Tiger Mocha

$4.75+

White Buffalo Mocha

$4.75+

Buffalo Brookie Mocha

$5.45+

Chocolate Cherry Latte

$4.75+

German Chocolate Cake

$4.75+

Toasted Campfire Mocha

$4.75+

Oreo Latte

$5.45+

Reese's Mocha

$4.75+

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$4.75+

Classics

Caramel Macchiato

$4.45+

Vanilla Latte

$4.45+

Caffe Mocha

$4.45+

White Mocha

$4.45+

Caffe Latte

$3.80+

Americano

$2.75+

House Coffee

$2.45+

Espresso

$2.00+

Cappuccino

$3.80+

Lotus

Pink Paradise

$3.95+

Purple Power

$3.95+

BYO Lotus

$3.95+

Tea & Nitro & Lemonade

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.05+

Iced Tea

$2.35+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Nitro & Infusions

$4.20+

London Fog

$3.95+

Matcha

$4.45+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Caffeine Free

Buffalo Freeze

$2.85+

Chocolate Milk

$1.95+

Ice Water

Milk

$1.95+

Steamer

$3.15+

Featured Drinks

Churro Latte

$4.75+

Hawaiian Salted Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Mokin Mocha

$4.75+

Samoa Latte

$4.75+

Turtle Latte

$4.75+

Vader

$4.75+

Frozen Fit Latte

$5.95+

Fruit Smoothie

Strawberry

$2.60+

Mango Peach

$2.60+

Berry

$2.60+

Strawberry Banana

$2.60+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.55+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.55+

White Buffalo Breakfast & Bakery

Bagel Sandwiches

Ham Egg & Pepper Jack

$5.20

Bacon Egg & Cheddar

$5.20

Sausage Egg & Swiss

$5.20

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Jalapeno Bagel

$3.00

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Blueberry

$3.00

Cinnamon Raisin

$3.00

Croissants

$3.00

Protein Bowl

Bacon Protein Bowl

$5.20

Sausage Protein Bowl

$5.20

Bakery

Coffee Cake

$2.95

Cookie

$1.50

Cookie Dough Brownie

$4.50

Muffin

$2.95

Scone

$2.95

White Buffalo Lunch

Lunch

Grilled Chicken & Cheese

$5.95

Ham Cheese & Bacon Jam

$5.95

Smoked Chicken Salad Croissant

$5.95

Sriracha Mayo Chicken Sandwich

$5.95

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$6.95

Sides

Sea Salt Chips

$1.50

Jalapeno Cheddar Chips

$1.50

White Buffalo Apps

Apps

Chicken Bites

$6.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.25

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$6.25

Spring Rolls

$6.25

Catering & Retail

Joe To Go

96 Oz Joe To Go

$24.95

Pup Cup

Pup Cup

Cups

Polar Insulated

$22.95

Clear Plastic Cup

$12.00

Camper Mug

$14.95

Shirts

X-Small

$23.95

Small

$23.95

Medium

$23.95

Large

$23.95

X-Large

$23.95

XX-Large

$26.95

Bagged Coffee

Bagged Coffee

$12.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The premier coffee location in Southwest Oklahoma White Buffalo Coffee Bar is Veteran and locally owned. We serve a variety of hand-crafted espresso drinks, smoothies, hot chocolates, and more. Our food options include Bagel Sandwiches, Protein Bowls, Scones, Muffins, Cookies, and our signature Cookie Dough Brownie.

Location

2413 Nw Cache Rd, Lawton, OK 73505

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Firo Fire Kissed Pizza - Lawton
orange starNo Reviews
3902 Northwest Cache Road Lawton, OK 73505
View restaurantnext
Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (Gore Blvd) - 1925 W Gore Blvd
orange star4.5 • 371
1925 W Gore Blvd Lawton, OK 73501
View restaurantnext
White Buffalo Coffee Bar - Fort Sill - White Buffalo - Fort Sill OK
orange starNo Reviews
4301 Wilson St Fort Sill, OK 73503
View restaurantnext
The Silver Spoon
orange starNo Reviews
529 SW C Avenue Lawton, OK 73501
View restaurantnext
Red Dirt Reloaded
orange starNo Reviews
6425 NW Cache Road Lawton, OK 73505
View restaurantnext
Mike's Sports Grill - 517 East Gore Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
517 East Gore Boulevard Lawton, OK 73501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lawton

Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (Gore Blvd) - 1925 W Gore Blvd
orange star4.5 • 371
1925 W Gore Blvd Lawton, OK 73501
View restaurantnext
No Name Pizza
orange star4.6 • 157
7615 NW Cache Rd Lawton, OK 73505
View restaurantnext
Cabo Taco
orange star4.9 • 63
7615 NW Cache Rd Suite #2B Lawton, OK 73505
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lawton
Wichita Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
review star
Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Denison
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Denton
review star
Avg 4.6 (39 restaurants)
Durant
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston