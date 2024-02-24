Wild Chef Meal Prep & Catering
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Chef-made meals, ready at your fingertips! Ordering as easy as 1....2....3.... 1. Place your order by Midnight on Wednesday! 2. Your order will be delivered the following Saturday 3. Heat & Enjoy!
Location
725 Plaza Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
HG SPLY CO & Leela's Wine Bar - Trophy Club
No Reviews
2980 E State Hwy 114 Trophy Club, TX 76262
View restaurant