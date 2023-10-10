Acai Bowls

Small P.B.A

$10.25

Blend - organic acai, chocolate almond milk, peanut butter, strawberries, & bananas. Topping - bananas, sliced almonds, mini chocolate chips, granola, & raw honey

Large P.B.A

$11.50

Blend - organic acai, chocolate almond milk, peanut butter, strawberries & bananas. Topping - bananas, sliced almonds, mini chocolate chips, granola and raw honey

Small Wildside Bowl

$11.50

Blend - organic acai, almond milk, apple juice, strawberries, bananas, & organic coconut base. Toppings - strawberries, blueberries, bananas, granola, & raw honey

Large Wildside Bowl

$13.00

Blend - organic acai, almond milk, apple juice, strawberries, bananas, & organic coconut base. Toppings - strawberries, blueberries, bananas, granola & raw honey

Small Purple Chia

$10.25

Blend - organic acai, almond milk, apple juice, strawberries, & bananas. Toppings - chia pudding, strawberries, bananas, bee pollen, raw honey, & granola

Large Purple Chia

$11.50

Blend - organic acai, almond milk, apple juice, strawberries, & bananas. Toppings - chia pudding, strawberries, bananas, bee pollen, raw honey, & granola

Small Nutellie-Ellie

$10.50

Blend - organic acai, almond milk, apple juice, strawberries, & bananas. Toppings - strawberries, bananas, granola, & Nutella

Large Nutellie-Ellie

$11.50

Blend - organic acai, almond milk, apple juice, strawberries, and bananas. Toppings - strawberries, bananas, granola and Nutella

Small Tami-Wami

$10.25

Blend - organic acai, coconut milk, pineapple juice, mango, & strawberries. Toppings - coconut shreds, strawberries, pineapple, bananas, granola, & raw honey

Large Tami-Wami

$11.50

Blend - organic acai, coconut milk, pineapple juice, mango and strawberries. Toppings - coconut shreds, strawberries, pineapple, bananas, granola, & raw honey

Pitaya Bowls

Small The BORB Nut

$10.50

Blend - organic pitaya, chocolate almond milk, almond butter, strawberries, & banana. Toppings - strawberries, bananas, granola, & raw honey

Large The BORB Nut

$11.65

Blend - organic pitaya, chocolate almond milk, almond butter, strawberries & banana. Toppings - strawberries, bananas, granola, & raw honey

Small Smooch

$10.25

Blend - organic pitaya, almond milk, apple juice, strawberries, & bananas. Toppings - strawberries, blueberries, banana, granola, & raw honey

Large Smooch

$11.50

Blend - organic pitaya, almond milk, apple juice, strawberries, & bananas. Toppings - strawberries, blueberries, banana, granola, & raw honey

Small Rubumba

$10.25

Bland - organic pitaya, coconut milk, pineapple juice, mango, strawberries, & banana. Toppings - coconut shreds, strawberries, pineapple, banana, granola, & raw honey

Large Rubumba

$11.50

Bland - organic pitaya, coconut milk, pineapple juice, mango, strawberries, & banana. Toppings - coconut shreds, strawberries, pineapple, banana, granola, & raw honey

Small Pink Chia

$10.35

Blend - organic pitaya, almond milk, apple juice, strawberries, & banana. Toppings - chia pudding, strawberries, bananas, granola, & raw honey

Large Pink Chia

$11.50

Blend - organic pitaya, almond milk, apple juice, strawberries, & banana. Toppings - chia pudding, strawberries, bananas, granola, & raw honey

Blue Majik Bowls

Small Moon Dust

$10.50

Base - organic blue majik. Toppings - bananas, strawberries, blueberries, granola, & raw honey

Large Moon Dust

$12.00

Base - organic blue majik. Toppings - bananas, strawberries, blueberries, granola, & raw honey

Small Tropical Avalanche

$10.50

Base - organic blue majik. Toppings - bananas, pineapple, coconut shreds, granola, & raw honey

Large Tropical Avalanche

$12.00

Base - organic blue majik. Toppings - bananas, pineapple, coconut shreds, granola, & raw honey

Small Go Nuts

$10.75

Base - organic blue majik. Toppings - bananas, strawberries, granola, & almond butter

Large Go Nuts

$12.25

Base - organic blue majik. Toppings - bananas, strawberries, granola, & almond butter

Chia Pudding Bowls

Almond Joy

$9.50

Base - chia pudding. Toppings - coconut shreds, banana, sliced almonds, cacao nibs, granola, and raw honey

Nutella Chia

$9.50

Base - chia pudding. Toppings - banana, strawberries, coconuts shreds, granola, and Nutella

Chia Fruit

$9.50

Base - chia pudding. Toppings - strawberries, blueberries, hemp seeds, granola, bananas & raw honey

Coconut Bowls

Small Coco Jo

$10.50

Base - organic coconut. Toppings - strawberries, bananas, blueberries, granola, & raw honey

Large Coco Jo

$12.00

Base - organic coconut. Toppings - strawberries, bananas, blueberries, granola, & raw honey

Small Coco Colada

$10.50

Base - organic coconut. Toppings - pineapple, banana, coconut shreds, granola, & raw honey

Large Coco Colada

$12.00

Base - organic coconut. Toppings - pineapple, banana, coconut shreds, granola, & raw honey

Small Coco-Tella

$10.75

Base - organic coconut. Toppings - banana, strawberries, coconut shreds, granola, & Nutella

Large Coco-Tella

$12.25

Base - organic coconut. Toppings - banana, strawberries, coconut shreds, granola, & Nutella

Small Coco-Nut

$10.75

Base - organic coconut. Toppings - bananas, strawberries, granola, Nutella, & peanut butter

Large Coco-Nut

$12.25

Base - organic coconut. Toppings - bananas, strawberries, granola, Nutella, & peanut butter

Everything Bowl

$13.75

Base - choose acai or pitaya, coconut base, blue majik base, or chia pudding, granola, bananas, strawberries, raw honey

Other Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Kids Bowls

Kids Blue Magik

$6.50

Kids Coconut

$6.50

Base Add On

Coconut Base

$2.25

Blue Magic Base

$2.25

Chia Pudding

$1.25

Sides Add On

Strawberries

$1.00

Bananas

$1.00

Pineapple

$1.00

Blueberries

$1.25

Raspberries

$1.25

Peanut Butter

$1.25

Almond Butter

$1.50

Nutella

$1.25

Honey

$1.00

Granola

$1.25

Mini Chocolate Chips

$1.00

Cacao

$1.00

Coconut Shreds

$1.00

Bee Pollen

$2.00

Chia seeds

$1.00

Hemp seeds

$1.00

Sliced almonds

$1.00